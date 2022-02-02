Check out late results from area prep events from Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Boys Basketball
Calumet 70, Morton 48
MORTON (13-4-8-23)
CALUMET (12-17-24-17)
Xyavion Gray 16, David Flores 0, Waine Wilderness 0, Scott Flores 10, Greg Price 0, Eric Martin 24, Erick Allen 20, Malik Hubbard 0. Totals – 28 7-13 70.
3-point field goals: Calumet 7-15 (Gray 4, Allen 2, Flores). Rebounds: Calumet 41 (Martin 20). Assists: Calumet 12 (Allen 8). Steals: Calumet 12 (Allen 5).
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
Crown Point Sectional
Game 1
Crown Point 71, Portage 25
PORTAGE (13-5-4-3)
People are also reading…
Melendez 7, Harrop-Haywood 1, G. Shields 1, Borom 8, I. Shields 5, DelValle 3, Garza 0, Hiller 0, Wilson 0, Green 0, Nelson 0. Totals – 7 10-17 25.
CROWN POINT (23-15-16-17)
Alyvia Santiago 6, Emily Phillips 3, Abbi Foster 0, Brooke Lindesmith 4, Jessica Carrothers 27, Mariana Maldonado 0, Zoey Wells 0, Ali Rawls 0, Nikki Gerodemos 2, Ava Ziolkowski 17, Cristyn Fraley 0, Lilly Stoddard 13. Totals – 14 4-12 71.
3-point field goals: Portage 1 (I. Shields); Crown Point 13 (Carrothers 5, Ziolkowski 4, Santiago 2, Phillips, Lindesmith). Team fouls: Portage 15, Crown Point 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Portage 12-11.
Class 3A
Knox Sectional
Game 1
Kankakee Valley 50, New Prairie 37
NEW PRAIRIE (7-10-12-8)
Totals – 14 6-13 37.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (17-7-6-20)
Taylor Schoonveld 6, Lilly Toppen 15, Olivia Plummer 0, Abby Walstra 0, Kate Thomas 13, Marissa Howard 2, Laynie Capellari 3, Faith Mauger 2, Genna Hayes 6, Juliet Starr 3. Totals – 19 8-18 50.
3-point field goals: New Prairie 3; Kankakee Valley 4 (Toppen 3, Starr). Team fouls: New Prairie 18, Kankakee Valley 16. Fouled out: White (NP).
Class A
Morgan Twp. Sectional
Game 1
Washington Twp. 43, Morgan Twp. 38
MORGAN TWP. (8-14-5-11)
Ella Deporter 3, Peyton Honchar 9, Victoria Detraz 5, Madi Lemmons 16, Josie Lemmons 5, Maria Lemmons 0. Totals — 12 13-20 38.
WASHINGTON TWP. (9-4-18-12)
Josie Whitcomb 0, Gracie Little 15, Olivia Martinez 1, Jaycee Jackson 9, Clair Klinger 18, Sarah Boby 0, Samantha Bunog 0. Totals — 11 16-20 43.
3-point field goals: Morgan 1 (J. Lemmons); Washington 5 (Klinger 3, Little 2). Team fouls: Morgan 17, Washington 17. Fouled out: Deporter (M). Records: Washington 16-5, Morgan 9-14.
Gymnastics
Valparaiso 112.975, Chesterton 106.400
AT VALPARAISO
VAULT – Gabi Grisafi (V) 9.525, Molly Dreher (V) 9.150, Caitlyn Cook (C) 9.100.
BARS – Grisafi (V) 9.750, Dreher (V) 9.400, Cook (C) 9.050.
BEAM – Grisafi (V) 9.725, Chloe Ochman (V) 9.675, Cook (C) 9.600.
FLOOR – Grisafi (V) 9.625, Dreher (V) 9.600, Ochman (V) 9.350.
ALL-AROUND – Grisafi (V) 38.825, Dreher (V) 37.650, Cook (C) 36.725.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso 40.575, Chesterton 22.500.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton 129, Highland 54
AT HIGHLAND
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Ethan Moody, Peter McNicholas, Daniel Streeter, Luke Wheele) 1:51.98. 200 FREE – Streeter (C) 1:57.91. 200 IM – Moody (C) 2:17.85. 50 FREE – Cormac Fallon (C) 24.14. DIVING – Logan Opilka (H) 225.25. 100 FLY – Streeter (C) 57.77. 100 FREE – Wheele (C) 52.17. 500 FREE – Moody (C) 5:28.37. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Streeter, Jonathan Pejic, Wheele, Fallon) 1:36.04. 100 BACK – Elijah Arulandu (C) 1:04.10. 100 BREAST – Joey Opitz (H) 1:11.54. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Arulandu, Moody, Calan Berrier, Pejic) 3:42.62.
Twin Lakes 114, Kankakee Valley 69
AT TWIN LAKES
(KV 1st place finishers)
500 FREE – Luke Bristol (PR). 100 BREAST – Bristol (PR).