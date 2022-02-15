Check out late results from area prep events from Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Boys Basketball
Bowman 71, Griffith 69
BOWMAN (25-14-19-13)
Block 13, Grasper 23, Grunes 13, Baker 11, Branham 8.
GRIFFITH (10-12-22-25)
Allen Resendez-Hernandez 19, AJ Ladendorf 12, Gianni Feast 13, Chandler 11.
Calumet 61, Hobart 43
CALUMET (11-16-20-14)
Xyavion Gray 1, David Flores 2, Waine Wilderness 20, Scott Flores 4, Greg Price 0, Maurice Scarber 3, Eric Martin 16, Erick Allen 9, Malik Hubbard 6, Jalen Bullock 0. Totals – 23-58 6-12 61.
HOBART (3-10-19-11)
3-point field goals: Calumet 9 (Wilderness 6, Scarber, Martin, Allen); Hobart 5 (Hnilo 2, Dickerson, Ehrlich, Hence). Rebounds: Calumet 31 (Martin 15); Hobart 28 (Djankovich 8). Assists: Calumet 13 (Allen 6); Hobart 8 (Djankovich 2, Tejeda 2). Steals: Calumet 8 (Allen 4); Hobart 4.
Hammond Central 43, Lake Central 40
HAMMOND CENTRAL (18-13-5-7)
Kenneth Grant 3, Jelani McGregor 0, Jordan Woods 14, Matthew King 13, Davion Doty 13, Pharrell White 10, Jordan Cunningham 0, Vynce Overshown 3, Amauri Moore 0. Totals – 15 7-9 43.
LAKE CENTRAL (15-12-11-2)
Myles Yekich 3, Mitch Milausnic 6, Jaiden Clayton 5, Dorien Beatty 2, Bret Spain 3, Williams 7, Jake Smith 6, Brandon Escobedo 8, Pieters 0. Totals – 15 4-9 40.
3-point field goals: Hammond 6 (Woods 2, Doty 2, King, Overshow); Lake Central 6 (Milausnic 2, Clayton, Spain, Smith, Williams). Team fouls: Hammond 11, Lake Central 11. Fouled out: None.
Illiana Christian 59, Marquette 53
MARQUETTE (17-10-12-14)
Kaden Manna 13, Cam Best 0, Sam Johnson 0, Gary Lewis 11, Lukas Balling 20, Brandon Welch 2, Conner Bakota 0, Adam Tarnow 0, Jason Kobe 7, Caden Meade 0. Totals – 17 14-19 53.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (14-19-11-15)
Kevin Corcoran 0, Zeke Van Essen 1, Ty Barker 15, Gibson 8, Luke Van Essen 11, Ian Van Beek 4, Cody DeJong 4, Adam Walters 12, Andy Spoelman 4. Totals – 21 9-15 59.
3-point field goals: Marquette 5 (Lewis 2, Balling 2, Kobe); Illiana Christian 8 (Barker 4, Gibson, L. Van Essen 3). Team fouls: Marquette 16, Illiana Christian 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 11-9.
Munster 67, Lake Station 50
LAKE STATION (10-10-8-22)
Willie Miller 16, Maurion Turks 4, Adam Eastland 13, Armoni Gonzales 4, Romeo Guerra 8, Vincente Yzaguirre 5, Jackson 0, Mosley 0. Totals – 20 5-9 50.
MUNSTER (13-16-19-19)
David Cundiff 0, Yaw Awuah 0, Caden Atkins 1, Jermaine Coney 7, Ryan Giba 0, Nolan Kinsella 14, Andrew Cipowski 0, Sean Kimble 16, Luke Macek 4, Peter Moreno 0, Brandon Trilli 25. Totals – 28 6-8 67.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 5-14 (Miller 2, Eastland 2, Guerra); Munster 5-12 (Coney, Kinsella 2, Kimble 2). Rebounds: Lake Station 16 (Miller 8); Munster 29 (Trilli 12). Assists: Lake Station 9 (Eastland 3); Munster 19 (Cundiff 6). Steals: Lake Station 9 (Miller 4); Munster 7 (Kimble 3). Team fouls: Lake Station 8, Munster 11. Fouled out: Turks (LS).
River Forest 55, North Newton 50
RIVER FOREST — Travis Randolph 18, Dennis Hurn 16, Joey Ondo 8, Kobe Galligan 6, Keystin Gunter 3, Ayden Silver 2, Kyron Matthews 2.
Girls Basketball
Illinois
Class 3A
Marian Catholic Regional
Game 1
Marian Catholic 52, Thornridge 18
THORNRIDGE (3-4-5-6)
MARIAN CATHOLIC (22-18-6-6)
Anna Kleszynski 15 points, Madison Davis 12 points.
Records: Marian Catholic 24-8.
Game 2 score: Richards 66, Brooks 61
Gymnastics
Crown Point 112.95, Hobart 92.5, Lowell 90.5, Munster 80.5