Check out late results from area prep events from Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Boys Soccer
Class 2A Providence Regional
(Semifinal)
Marian Catholic 6, Providence 2
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Rasean Boyd 1 goal; Julien Serrano 1 goal; Christian Avila 1 goal; Jalen Williams 1 goal; Max Rado 1 goal; Andrew Zamudio 1 goal.
Class 3A Stagg Regional
(Semifinal)
Stagg 4, TF United 0
TF UNITED – Jesus Puerta 8 saves.
RECORDS – TF United 7-8-1 (5-5-1 SSC Blue).
Girls Volleyball
Richards 25-25, TF South 21-19
AT RICHARDS
TF SOUTH – Abbey Grafenauer 12 service points, 13 assists.
Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.
