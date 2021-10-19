 Skip to main content
Check out late results from area prep events from Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
Check out late results from area prep events from Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Merrillville vs Valparaiso football

Merrillville's Payton Young tries to escape Valparaiso's Nolan Johnson's grasp on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Soccer

Class 2A Providence Regional

(Semifinal)

Marian Catholic 6, Providence 2

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Rasean Boyd 1 goal; Julien Serrano 1 goal; Christian Avila 1 goal; Jalen Williams 1 goal; Max Rado 1 goal; Andrew Zamudio 1 goal.

Class 3A Stagg Regional

(Semifinal)

Stagg 4, TF United 0

TF UNITED – Jesus Puerta 8 saves.

RECORDS – TF United 7-8-1 (5-5-1 SSC Blue).

Girls Volleyball

Richards 25-25, TF South 21-19

AT RICHARDS

TF SOUTH – Abbey Grafenauer 12 service points, 13 assists.

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

