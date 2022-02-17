Check out late results from area prep events from Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

EC Central 72, Calumet 64
Xyavion Gray 6, David Flores 2, Waine Wilderness 6, Scott Flores 9, Eric Martin 22, Erick Allen 15, Malik Hubbard 2, Jalen Bullock 2. Totals – 23 12-19 64.
Kentrell Tucker 10, Brian Pullen 10, Christopher Stribling 3, Xavier Bradley 12, Yamauree Wallace 4, Dominique Murphy 25, Marrion Wells 0, Keontay Andrews 8. Totals – 28 12-20 72.
3-point field goals: Calumet 6 (Allen 3, Wilderness 2, S. Flores); EC Central 4 (Tucker, Stribling, Bradley, Murphy). Rebounds: Calumet 27 (Martin 16); EC Central 29 (Murphy 6). Assists: Calumet 12 (Allen 8); EC Central 14 (Pullen 5). Steals: Calumet 9 (Allen 3); EC Central 15 (Bradley 5).
Joe Vick 15, Matt Baker 8, Aaron Ketchmark 17, Tristin Ballas 6, Connor Croff 8, Spencer Andrews 1, Owen Winters 0, Japheth Anweiler 0. Totals — 21 13-21 55.
Damian Delgado 0, Ethan Hernandez 0, Logan Krambeck 10, John Johnson 5, Jacob Viehman 6, Zachary Wunsh 11, Owen Pace 0, Braydon Cox 5, Jacob Lulinski 0. Totals — 14 2-4 37.
3-point field goals: Kouts (none); Lowell 7 (Viehman 2, Krambeck 2, Johnson, Cox, Wunsh). Team fouls: Kouts 8, Lowell 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 12-7, Lowell 0-19.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Kouts, 52-36.
RICH TWP. 121, TF NORTH 94, THORNWOOD 70, NOBLE/ITW SPEER 65, BROOKS 30, SIMEON 25, THORNRIDGE 10, CARVER MILITARY 3.
4X145 RELAY – 1. TF North (Jelena Tyus, Jamia Pearson, Sarah Washington, Khaniya Higginbotham), 1:25.03. 600 – 1. Karen Zepeda (TFN) 1:59.08 (PR). 1600 – 1. Zepeda (TFN) 6:13.38. 55 HUR – 1. Valladay (RT) 9.85, 2. Maryam Reese (TFN) 10.33 (PR). TJ – 2. Reese (TFN) 29-3.
126 – Joey Baranski (Marian Catholic) dec. Niko Karamaniolas (St. Patrick) 7-2.
195 – Alex Jackson (TF North) p. Connor Lorden (LaSalle) 5:34.
126 – Korbin Bateman (Mattoon) p. Joey Baranski (Marian Catholic) 0:32.
195 — Alex Jackson (TF North) dec. Anthony Curry (Bloomington) 4-2.
PHOTOS: Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet
