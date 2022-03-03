 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out late results from area prep events from Wednesday, March 2, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys Basketball

Class 2A

Whiting Sectional

Lake Station 77, Bowman 58

BOWMAN (11-16-10-21)

LAKE STATION (16-17-19-25)

Willie Miller 25, Maurion Turks 4, Adam Eastland 9, Armoni Gonzalez 8, Romeo Guerra 22, Vincente Yzaguirre 3, Elijah Jackson 3, Darryl Mosley 3. Totals – 30 14-24 77.

3-point field goals: Lake Station 3 (Miller, Eastland, Guerra). Rebounds: Lake Station 44 (Guerra 11, Miller 11). Assists: Lake Station 16 (Eastland 4). Steals: Lake Station 14 (Guerra 4). Team fouls: 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Lake Station 20-3.

Class A

Kouts Sectional

21st Century 97, Hammond Academy 39

People are also reading…

HAMMOND ACADEMY (15-7-6-11)

Jeremiah Patterson 3, Fernando Rangel 10, Enos Logan 7, Jermaine Bartlett 5, Elias Cross 12, Gabriel Reyes 0, Austin McKimmy 0, Camren Gamble 0, Tyler Washington 0, Caleb Fontanez 0, Josiah Cross 2. Totals – 14 10-19 39.

21st CENTURY (28-34-22-13)

Roy Cast 6, Demetrius Moss 15, Eric Price 4, Ashton Williamson 8, Lemetrius Williams 15, Quintin Floyd 16, Emmanuel Foley 5, Malachi Moore-Madgett 10, Garrick Patten 0, Tesean Gates 6, Gabriel Ocasio 6, LaMontae Cross 6 Totals — 43 4-9 97.

3-point field goals: Hammond Academy 1 (Logan); 21st Century 7 (Ocasio 2, Cross 2, Floyd, Foly, Moore-Madgett). Team fouls: Hammond Academy 9, 21st Century 18. Fouled out: Patten (21st). Records: 21st Century 19-4, Hammond Academy 2-17.

Washington Twp. 51, Covenant Christian 49

WASHINGTON TWP. (8-15-13-15)

Nick Sears 12, Shepherd Scott 10, Michael Brickner 11, Cameron Andrews 10, Alex Mueller 0, Dylan Andrews 0, James Gilbert 6, Evan Schott 2. Totals — 20 9-14 51.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (12-10-11-16)

Josh de Jong 9, Arthur Walstra 0, Jacob Miller 25, Luke Terpstra 5, Royal Novak 3, Nick Birkett 2, Peyton Fase 5, Jayce Bultema 0, Jacob Dyke 0 Totals — 20 7-10 49.

3-point field goals: Washington 2 (Sears, Brickner); Covenant Christain 2 (Fase, Novak). Team fouls: Washington 15, Covenant Christian 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Washington 5-16, Covenant Christian 6-16.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors

Prep Honors

2021-22 All-Duneland Athletic Conference wrestlers announced

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Valparaiso players, coaches react to an 81-59 win over Evansville at Arch Madness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts