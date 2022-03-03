Check out late results from area prep events from Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Lake Station 77, Bowman 58 LAKE STATION (16-17-19-25)
Willie Miller 25, Maurion Turks 4, Adam Eastland 9, Armoni Gonzalez 8, Romeo Guerra 22, Vincente Yzaguirre 3, Elijah Jackson 3, Darryl Mosley 3. Totals – 30 14-24 77.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 3 (Miller, Eastland, Guerra). Rebounds: Lake Station 44 (Guerra 11, Miller 11). Assists: Lake Station 16 (Eastland 4). Steals: Lake Station 14 (Guerra 4). Team fouls: 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Lake Station 20-3.
21st Century 97, Hammond Academy 39
HAMMOND ACADEMY (15-7-6-11)
Jeremiah Patterson 3, Fernando Rangel 10, Enos Logan 7, Jermaine Bartlett 5, Elias Cross 12, Gabriel Reyes 0, Austin McKimmy 0, Camren Gamble 0, Tyler Washington 0, Caleb Fontanez 0, Josiah Cross 2. Totals – 14 10-19 39.
21st CENTURY (28-34-22-13)
Roy Cast 6, Demetrius Moss 15, Eric Price 4, Ashton Williamson 8, Lemetrius Williams 15, Quintin Floyd 16, Emmanuel Foley 5, Malachi Moore-Madgett 10, Garrick Patten 0, Tesean Gates 6, Gabriel Ocasio 6, LaMontae Cross 6 Totals — 43 4-9 97.
3-point field goals: Hammond Academy 1 (Logan); 21
st Century 7 (Ocasio 2, Cross 2, Floyd, Foly, Moore-Madgett). Team fouls: Hammond Academy 9, 21 st Century 18. Fouled out: Patten (21st). Records: 21st Century 19-4, Hammond Academy 2-17. Washington Twp. 51, Covenant Christian 49 WASHINGTON TWP. (8-15-13-15)
Nick Sears 12, Shepherd Scott 10, Michael Brickner 11, Cameron Andrews 10, Alex Mueller 0, Dylan Andrews 0, James Gilbert 6, Evan Schott 2. Totals — 20 9-14 51.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (12-10-11-16)
Josh de Jong 9, Arthur Walstra 0, Jacob Miller 25, Luke Terpstra 5, Royal Novak 3, Nick Birkett 2, Peyton Fase 5, Jayce Bultema 0, Jacob Dyke 0 Totals — 20 7-10 49.
3-point field goals: Washington 2 (Sears, Brickner); Covenant Christain 2 (Fase, Novak). Team fouls: Washington 15, Covenant Christian 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Washington 5-16, Covenant Christian 6-16.
PHOTOS: 2022 Hobart boys swimming sectional
Hobart boys swim sectional
Valparaiso's Kyle Seward celebrates a win with a time of 21.76 in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Swimmers leave the starting blocks in the first heat of the 200-yard medley Saturday in the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Valparaiso's Kyle Seward celebrates a win with a time of 21.76 in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
A Portage swim coach congratulates Colby Breault following his win in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 202.76 Saturday in the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Chesterton's Amadeo Kincaid swims the backstroke in the 200-yard individual medley Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
LaPorte's Chaise Adrian swims in the first heat of the 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional. Adrian took first place with a time of 1:58.42.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Chesterton's Gabe Eschbach swims to a first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:40.97 Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Swimmers leave the starting blocks in the second heat of the 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Michigan City's Christian McDaniel is head-to-head with Valparaiso's Cade Kennedy swimming the butterfly stroke in the 200-yard individual medley during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Portage's Colby Breault swims the butterfly stroke during the 200-yard individual medley Saturday during the Hobart Sectional
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Valparaiso's Cade Kennedy swims the breaststroke during the 200-yard individual medley Saturday in the Hobart Sectional. Kennedy finished first.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Portage's Colby Breault swims the butterfly stroke during the 200-yard individual medley Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
