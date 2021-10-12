 Skip to main content
Check out late scores from area prep events from Monday, Oct. 11, 2021
agate urgent

Merrillville vs Valparaiso football

Merrillville's Payton Young tries to escape Valparaiso's Nolan Johnson's grasp on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Monday’s Late Results

Girls Volleyball

Kankakee Valley 25-25-25, North Newton 19-21-16

KV – Abby Grandchamp 12 kills, 3 aces; Alexis Broyles 14 kills, 2 aces; Ava Koselke 3 kills, 5 blocks; Lilly Toppen 10 assists, 3 aces.

