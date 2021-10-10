 Skip to main content
Check out late scores from area prep events from Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
agate urgent

Merrillville vs Valparaiso football

Merrillville's Payton Young tries to escape Valparaiso's Nolan Johnson's grasp on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

 Saturday’s Late Results

Girls Soccer

Class A Andrean Sectional

Championship

Andrean 2, Rensselaer 0

RENSSELAER – Abby Ahler 5 saves.

ANDREAN – Cristina Martinez 1 goal; Alaina Kielbasa 1 goal; Kate Wantuch 3 saves.

Records: Andrean 12-3-3; Rensselaer 10-8.

Class 3A Valparaiso Sectional

Championship

Valparaiso 1, Chesterton 0

CHESTERTON – Carley Balas 2 saves.

VALPARAISO – Kate Weber 1 goal, Ava Jaime 1 assist, Brianna Shudick 1 save.

Records: Chesterton 13-3-2, Valparaiso 15-5.

