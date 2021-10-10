Check out late scores from area prep events from Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Saturday’s Late Results
Girls Soccer
Class A Andrean Sectional
Championship
Andrean 2, Rensselaer 0
RENSSELAER – Abby Ahler 5 saves.
ANDREAN – Cristina Martinez 1 goal; Alaina Kielbasa 1 goal; Kate Wantuch 3 saves.
Records: Andrean 12-3-3; Rensselaer 10-8.
Class 3A Valparaiso Sectional
Championship
Valparaiso 1, Chesterton 0
CHESTERTON – Carley Balas 2 saves.
VALPARAISO – Kate Weber 1 goal, Ava Jaime 1 assist, Brianna Shudick 1 save.
Records: Chesterton 13-3-2, Valparaiso 15-5.
