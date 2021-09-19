Check out late scores from area prep events from Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Football
Indiana Week 5/Illinois Week 4 Results
Thursday's Game
North Newton 8, West Central 0
Friday's Games
Andrean 38, Highland 14
Calumet 52, EC Central 0
Calumet Christian 63, Bowman 14
Crown Point 27, Portage 6
Hanover Central 57, Griffith 14
Hobart 39, Lowell 27
Kankakee Valley 35, Munster 21
LaPorte 27, Lake Central 20 (OT)
Merrillville 40, Michigan City 14
Oak Forest 35, TF North 8
Osceola Grace 15, South Central 12
Pioneer 46, Hammond Central 19
River Forest 49, Whiting 6
St. Patrick 41, Marian Catholic 40
TF South 35, Tinley Park 14
Valparaiso 10, Chesterton 7
Wheeler 63, Boone Grove 0
Saturday's Games
Lake Station 34, Indiana Deaf 8
Morton 20, West Side 14
Saturday Late Results
Girls Soccer
Michigan City 6, Westville 0
MICHIGAN CITY – Gillian Allender 2 goals, 3 assists; Isabella Garcia 1 goal; Paris Taylor 3 goals; Paige Lindfors 2 saves.
Portage 4, Griffith 2
PORTAGE – Ava Sickles 2 goals; Anais Lule 1 goal; Emily Wilusz 1 goal; Juliana Estrada 1 assist.
Wheeler 6, Boone Grove 1
WHEELER – Lucca Okeley 4 goals, 1 assist; Lauren Hostetler 1 goal; Grace Christos 1 goal, 1 assist; Lambreni Tsampis 1 assist; Emerson Marrs 1 assist; Abby Ordonez 7 saves.
Girls Volleyball
Goshen Invitational
Local match results
Highland 25-25, SB Adams 20-15
Highland 25-20-15, Lakeland 13-25-11
Highland 25-25, Lowell 17-12
Highland 25-25, Goshen 16-9
Goshen 26-15-15, Lowell 24-25-13
Lowell 25-26, SB Adams 22-24
Lowell 21-26-15, Lakeland 25-24-12
Highland cumulative stats – Sophia Johnston 47 kills, 14 digs, 5 blocks, 5 aces; Angelica Castillo 13 kills, 10 digs, 7 aces; Carly Raab 78 assists, 18 digs, 9 kills; Chloe Churilla 29 kills; Brianna Ozelie 21 digs.
Michigan City Invitational
Local match results
Michigan City 25-25, SB Washington 20-14
Mishawaka 25-25, Michigan City 12-16
Plymouth 25-25, Michigan City 11-5
Valparaiso 25-25, Michigan City 14-20
FW Concordia 25-25, Valparaiso 10-20
Michigan City cumulative stats – Charlotte Bartlett 13 kills, 7 aces; Thalia Karallas 9 kills, 1 ace; Summer McGee 4 kills, 5 aces, 11 digs; Paige Burton 15 digs, 3 aces; Danielle Fricke 17 assists, 5 digs; Frankie Skonieczny 9 assists, 6 digs.
