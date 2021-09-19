 Skip to main content
Check out late scores from area prep events from Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
agate urgent

Valparaiso’s Ricky Hall Jr. runs after a reception against Chesterton in the third quarter at Chesterton on Friday night.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Football

Indiana Week 5/Illinois Week 4 Results

Thursday's Game

North Newton 8, West Central 0

Friday's Games

Andrean 38, Highland 14

Calumet 52, EC Central 0

Calumet Christian 63, Bowman 14

Crown Point 27, Portage 6

Hanover Central 57, Griffith 14

Hobart 39, Lowell 27

Kankakee Valley 35, Munster 21

LaPorte 27, Lake Central 20 (OT)

Merrillville 40, Michigan City 14

Oak Forest 35, TF North 8

Osceola Grace 15, South Central 12

Pioneer 46, Hammond Central 19

River Forest 49, Whiting 6

St. Patrick 41, Marian Catholic 40

TF South 35, Tinley Park 14

Valparaiso 10, Chesterton 7

Wheeler 63, Boone Grove 0

Saturday's Games

Lake Station 34, Indiana Deaf 8

Morton 20, West Side 14

Saturday Late Results

Girls Soccer

Michigan City 6, Westville 0

MICHIGAN CITY – Gillian Allender 2 goals, 3 assists; Isabella Garcia 1 goal; Paris Taylor 3 goals; Paige Lindfors 2 saves.

Portage 4, Griffith 2

PORTAGE – Ava Sickles 2 goals; Anais Lule 1 goal; Emily Wilusz 1 goal; Juliana Estrada 1 assist.

Wheeler 6, Boone Grove 1

WHEELER – Lucca Okeley 4 goals, 1 assist; Lauren Hostetler 1 goal; Grace Christos 1 goal, 1 assist; Lambreni Tsampis 1 assist; Emerson Marrs 1 assist; Abby Ordonez 7 saves.

Girls Volleyball

Goshen Invitational

Local match results

Highland 25-25, SB Adams 20-15

Highland 25-20-15, Lakeland 13-25-11

Highland 25-25, Lowell 17-12

Highland 25-25, Goshen 16-9

Goshen 26-15-15, Lowell 24-25-13

Lowell 25-26, SB Adams 22-24

Lowell 21-26-15, Lakeland 25-24-12

Highland cumulative stats – Sophia Johnston 47 kills, 14 digs, 5 blocks, 5 aces; Angelica Castillo 13 kills, 10 digs, 7 aces; Carly Raab 78 assists, 18 digs, 9 kills; Chloe Churilla 29 kills; Brianna Ozelie 21 digs.

Michigan City Invitational

Local match results

Michigan City 25-25, SB Washington 20-14

Mishawaka 25-25, Michigan City 12-16

Plymouth 25-25, Michigan City 11-5

Valparaiso 25-25, Michigan City 14-20

FW Concordia 25-25, Valparaiso 10-20

Michigan City cumulative stats – Charlotte Bartlett 13 kills, 7 aces; Thalia Karallas 9 kills, 1 ace; Summer McGee 4 kills, 5 aces, 11 digs; Paige Burton 15 digs, 3 aces; Danielle Fricke 17 assists, 5 digs; Frankie Skonieczny 9 assists, 6 digs.

 

 

