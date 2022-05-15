 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out local prep late results from Saturday, May 14, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Badminton

IHSA State Tournament

At Hinsdale South

Winner and local team: 1. Stevenson 16, T9. TF South 7.

TF South results

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ema Akutsu-Katherine Li (Stevenson) d. Carla Martinez-Paige Drewno (TF South) 21-15, 21-3.

Consolation Quarterfinals

Carla Martinez-Paige Drewno (TF South) d. Bhavi Barnwal & Nayoon Lee (Neuqua Valley) 21-10, 17-21, 21-15.

Consolation Semifinals

Carla Martinez-Paige Drewno (TF South) d. Gabrielle Alcantara & Rachele Cameli (Hinsdale South) 21-17, 21-17.

Fifth Place

Vivian Kok-Sophia Wang (Metea Valley) d. Carla Martinez-Paige Drewno (TF South) 21-14, 21-6.

Baseball

Munster 12, Griffith 2 (5 inn.)

Griffith;200;00;—2;3;2

Munster;615;0x—12;9;0

Pitching summary: GRIFFITH — Ian Clark (2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 SO); MUNSTER — Jake Thometz (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 7 SO). WP: Thometz. LP — Clark. Leading hitters: GRIFFITH — Jaylen Rutherford (2-2); MUNSTER — Thometz (2-2, 2 RBI), Joey Campagna (3 RBI).

TF South 2-8, Joliet Central 1-1 (2nd, 5 inn.)

Joliet Central;000;000;1;—;1;3;0

TF South;010;001;x;—;2-7-4

Pitching summary: TF SOUTH — Tyler Earnsmuth (4 IP, 1 SO), Jack Starcevich (3 IP, 2 SO). Leading hitters: TF SOUTH — Dylan Modjeski (2 H), CJ Gales (2 H).

Joliet Central;000;10;—;1;2;7

TF South;200;6x;—;8;8;1

Pitching summary: TF SOUTH — James Ballard (3 IP, 5 SO), Andrew Danehl (2 IP, 4 SO). Leading hitters: TF SOUTH — Hector Galvan (2 H), Khanon Gresham (2 H), Jack Starcevich (2 RBI), Ryan Marnell (2 RBI).

Boys Golf

Leo Invitational

Winner and local team: 1. Homestead 287, 5. Chesterton 307.

CHESTERTON — Bo Smith 72, Luke Fischer 73, Paul Scott 70, Owen Pilarski 83.

Softball

North Newton 15, Griffith 3

Griffith;003;000;0;—;3;6;3

North Newton;430;040;4;—;15;19;1

