Check out local prep late results from Saturday, May 14, 2022

Badminton
IHSA State Tournament
At Hinsdale South
Winner and local team: 1. Stevenson 16, T9. TF South 7.
TF South results
Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ema Akutsu-Katherine Li (Stevenson) d. Carla Martinez-Paige Drewno (TF South) 21-15, 21-3.
Consolation Quarterfinals
Carla Martinez-Paige Drewno (TF South) d. Bhavi Barnwal & Nayoon Lee (Neuqua Valley) 21-10, 17-21, 21-15.
Consolation Semifinals
Carla Martinez-Paige Drewno (TF South) d. Gabrielle Alcantara & Rachele Cameli (Hinsdale South) 21-17, 21-17.
People are also reading…
Fifth Place
Vivian Kok-Sophia Wang (Metea Valley) d. Carla Martinez-Paige Drewno (TF South) 21-14, 21-6.
Baseball
Munster 12, Griffith 2 (5 inn.)
Griffith;200;00;—2;3;2
Munster;615;0x—12;9;0
Pitching summary: GRIFFITH — Ian Clark (2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 SO); MUNSTER — Jake Thometz (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 7 SO). WP: Thometz. LP — Clark. Leading hitters: GRIFFITH — Jaylen Rutherford (2-2); MUNSTER — Thometz (2-2, 2 RBI), Joey Campagna (3 RBI).
TF South 2-8, Joliet Central 1-1 (2nd, 5 inn.)
Joliet Central;000;000;1;—;1;3;0
TF South;010;001;x;—;2-7-4
Pitching summary: TF SOUTH — Tyler Earnsmuth (4 IP, 1 SO), Jack Starcevich (3 IP, 2 SO). Leading hitters: TF SOUTH — Dylan Modjeski (2 H), CJ Gales (2 H).
Joliet Central;000;10;—;1;2;7
TF South;200;6x;—;8;8;1
Pitching summary: TF SOUTH — James Ballard (3 IP, 5 SO), Andrew Danehl (2 IP, 4 SO). Leading hitters: TF SOUTH — Hector Galvan (2 H), Khanon Gresham (2 H), Jack Starcevich (2 RBI), Ryan Marnell (2 RBI).
Boys Golf
Leo Invitational
Winner and local team: 1. Homestead 287, 5. Chesterton 307.
CHESTERTON — Bo Smith 72, Luke Fischer 73, Paul Scott 70, Owen Pilarski 83.
Softball
North Newton 15, Griffith 3
Griffith;003;000;0;—;3;6;3
North Newton;430;040;4;—;15;19;1