Check out local prep results from Friday, Aug. 12, and late results from Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Boys Golf
Nazareth Invitational
At Lincoln Oaks
Local team (6 teams total): 2. Marian Catholic 322.
MARIAN CATHOLIC — Nick Kirsch 78, Casey Taylor 80, Paul Arquilla 80, Jack Kirsch 84.
Thursday's Late Results
Girls Golf
Plymouth 189, LaPorte 191
AT PLYMOUTH
LAPORTE – Kamryn Kubik 45, Lauren Miskowicz 47, Molly Menne 49, Kennedy Riley 50.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Plymouth 192, LaPorte 233.
