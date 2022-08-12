 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out local prep results from Friday, Aug. 12, and late results from Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Boys Golf

Nazareth Invitational

At Lincoln Oaks

Local team (6 teams total): 2. Marian Catholic 322.

MARIAN CATHOLIC — Nick Kirsch 78, Casey Taylor 80, Paul Arquilla 80, Jack Kirsch 84.

Thursday's Late Results

Girls Golf

Plymouth 189, LaPorte 191

AT PLYMOUTH

LAPORTE – Kamryn Kubik 45, Lauren Miskowicz 47, Molly Menne 49, Kennedy Riley 50.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Plymouth 192, LaPorte 233.

