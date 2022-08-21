 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out local prep results from late Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

Soccer

Soccer 

 Freestockphotos.biz

Saturday's Late Results

Girls Cross Country

Girls Golf

Warsaw Invite

Team scores: 1. Lake Central 320, 6. La Porte 383, 8. Chesterton 389.

CHESTERTON - Lizzy Gray 90, Alize Lawrence 95, Sydney Orsburn 100, Peighton Metcalf 104, Cori Schultz 107, Caitlyn Robinson 116

LA PORTE - Kamryn Kubik 84, Lauren Miskowicz 96, Kennedy Riley 97, Dana McQuarters 106.

Boys Soccer

Kouts 1, Kankakee Valley 0

KOUTS - Ryan Fox 1 goal; Eric Yager 2 saves.

KV - Gage Anderson 5 saves.

People are also reading…

Girls Soccer

Crown Point 3, South Bend Adams 0

CP - Juju Bozinovski 1 goal and 1 assist; Zoey Wells 2 assists;MaryClare McConnell 1 goal; Sofia Oliva 1 goal.

Record: Crown Point 4-1

DeMotte Christian 3, Kouts 1

DeMotte - Hannah Frump 1 goal and 1 assist; Skylar Bos 1 goal 2 assists; Allie Myers 1 goal.

DeMotte Christian 10, Westville 0

DeMotte - Skylar Bos 6 goals and 2 assists; Gabbi Zeilenga 2 goals; Cassie Nanninga 1 goal; Aila Kingma 1 goal; Cally Hoekstra 1 assist

Record: DeMotte Christian 2-0

Marian 2, Crown Point 0

Boys Volleyball

Hebron 25-25-25, Kouts 24-21-18

KOUTS - Tristin Ballas 8 kills, 9 digs; Spencer Andrews 25 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Jake Boomer 7 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces; David Heinold 7 kills; Owen Garavalia 4 digs, 4 kills, 2 aces; Sam Deardorff 6 digs; Jesse Overholt 7 digs, 2 aces.

Record: Kouts 2-1.

Girls Volleyball

Faith Christian 14-25-16, Illiana Christian 25-16-14

Goshen 25-25, Highland 11-18

Hanover 25-25, Highland 10-15

Highland 25-25, South Bend Clay 23-21

Illiana Christian 25-25-21-20-9, Heritage Christian 19-18-25-25-9

Kankakee Valley 25-25, Fort Wayne Northrop 17-15

KV - Gabby Diner 4 Kills; Abby GrandChamp , Brooklyn Richie and Ava Dase 2 Kills each. Lilly Jones 3 Serving Aces, Brooklyn Richie 2 Serving Aces. Lilly Topen, Abby GrandChamp and Ava Dase 1 Serving Ace each. Lilly Toppen, Sydney Rose,Gabby Diner and Ava Dase 1 Solo Block each; Brooklyn Richie 10 Serve Receptions and Ava McKim 5 Serve Receptions. Ava Dase 3 Serve Receptions; Ava Dase 3 assists and Lilly Toppen 6 assists.

Kankakee Valley 25-18-15, Washington Township 20-25-13

KV - Ava Dase and Brooklyn Richie 5 Kills each. Lilly Toppen and Abby GrandChamp 4 Kills each. Gabby Diner 2 Kills and Sydney Rose 1 Kill. Lilly Toppen 4 Serving Aces. Lilly Jones and Brookly Richie 3 Serving Aces each. Ava McKim 1 Serving Ace. Gabby Diner and Abby GrandChamp 1 Solo Block each; Brooklyn Richie 10 Serve receptions. Ava Mc Kim 11 Serve Receptions. Lilly Jones 12 Serve Receptions. Ava Dase  7 Digs. Brooklyn Richie 11 Digs. Abby GrandChamp and Lilly Toppen 5 Digs each; Ava Dase 6 assists and Lilly Toppen 10 assists.

La Porte 25-25, Concord 17-16

La Porte 25-25, Highland 5-18

La Porte 25-16-15, New Prairie 20-25-2

La Porte 25-25, South Bend Clay 19-12

Record: La Porte 6-2

Merrillville 26-17-15, Kankakee Valley 24-25-12

KV - Abby Grandchamp 6 Kills; Lilly Topen, Gabby Diner and Brooklyn Richie 2 Kills each; Brooklyn Richie 5 Serving Aces; Lilly Jones 2 Serving Aces and Lilly Toppen 3 Serving Aces. Abby Grandchamp 4 Solo Blocks; Lilly Toppen 6 Digs; Lilly Jones 11 Serve receptions; Ava Dase 4 Serve Receptions; Brooklyn Richie 4 serve Receptions; Ava Dase 15 assists and Lilly Toppen 10 Assists

Prairie Heights 25-25, Kankakee Valley 16-23

KV - Abby Grandchamp 4 Kills; Ava Dase 3 Kills; Lilly Jones, Ava McKim and Brooklyn Richie 1 Serving Ace each. Gabby Diner 3 Solo Blocks; Lilly Toppen 6 Digs; Lilly Jones 11 Serve receptions; Ava McKim 9 Serve Receptions and Brooklyn Richie 7 serve Receptions; Ava Dase 11 assists and Lilly Toppen 15 Assists.

Unity Christian 25-25, Illiana Christian 22-17

