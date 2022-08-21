Check out local prep results from late Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

Saturday's Late Results
Girls Cross Country
Girls Golf
Warsaw Invite
Team scores: 1. Lake Central 320, 6. La Porte 383, 8. Chesterton 389.
CHESTERTON - Lizzy Gray 90, Alize Lawrence 95, Sydney Orsburn 100, Peighton Metcalf 104, Cori Schultz 107, Caitlyn Robinson 116
LA PORTE - Kamryn Kubik 84, Lauren Miskowicz 96, Kennedy Riley 97, Dana McQuarters 106.
Boys Soccer
Kouts 1, Kankakee Valley 0
KOUTS - Ryan Fox 1 goal; Eric Yager 2 saves.
KV - Gage Anderson 5 saves.
People are also reading…
Girls Soccer
Crown Point 3, South Bend Adams 0
CP - Juju Bozinovski 1 goal and 1 assist; Zoey Wells 2 assists;MaryClare McConnell 1 goal; Sofia Oliva 1 goal.
Record: Crown Point 4-1
DeMotte Christian 3, Kouts 1
DeMotte - Hannah Frump 1 goal and 1 assist; Skylar Bos 1 goal 2 assists; Allie Myers 1 goal.
DeMotte Christian 10, Westville 0
DeMotte - Skylar Bos 6 goals and 2 assists; Gabbi Zeilenga 2 goals; Cassie Nanninga 1 goal; Aila Kingma 1 goal; Cally Hoekstra 1 assist
Record: DeMotte Christian 2-0
Marian 2, Crown Point 0
Boys Volleyball
Hebron 25-25-25, Kouts 24-21-18
KOUTS - Tristin Ballas 8 kills, 9 digs; Spencer Andrews 25 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Jake Boomer 7 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces; David Heinold 7 kills; Owen Garavalia 4 digs, 4 kills, 2 aces; Sam Deardorff 6 digs; Jesse Overholt 7 digs, 2 aces.
Record: Kouts 2-1.
Girls Volleyball
Faith Christian 14-25-16, Illiana Christian 25-16-14
Goshen 25-25, Highland 11-18
Hanover 25-25, Highland 10-15
Highland 25-25, South Bend Clay 23-21
Illiana Christian 25-25-21-20-9, Heritage Christian 19-18-25-25-9
Kankakee Valley 25-25, Fort Wayne Northrop 17-15
KV - Gabby Diner 4 Kills; Abby GrandChamp , Brooklyn Richie and Ava Dase 2 Kills each. Lilly Jones 3 Serving Aces, Brooklyn Richie 2 Serving Aces. Lilly Topen, Abby GrandChamp and Ava Dase 1 Serving Ace each. Lilly Toppen, Sydney Rose,Gabby Diner and Ava Dase 1 Solo Block each; Brooklyn Richie 10 Serve Receptions and Ava McKim 5 Serve Receptions. Ava Dase 3 Serve Receptions; Ava Dase 3 assists and Lilly Toppen 6 assists.
Kankakee Valley 25-18-15, Washington Township 20-25-13
KV - Ava Dase and Brooklyn Richie 5 Kills each. Lilly Toppen and Abby GrandChamp 4 Kills each. Gabby Diner 2 Kills and Sydney Rose 1 Kill. Lilly Toppen 4 Serving Aces. Lilly Jones and Brookly Richie 3 Serving Aces each. Ava McKim 1 Serving Ace. Gabby Diner and Abby GrandChamp 1 Solo Block each; Brooklyn Richie 10 Serve receptions. Ava Mc Kim 11 Serve Receptions. Lilly Jones 12 Serve Receptions. Ava Dase 7 Digs. Brooklyn Richie 11 Digs. Abby GrandChamp and Lilly Toppen 5 Digs each; Ava Dase 6 assists and Lilly Toppen 10 assists.
La Porte 25-25, Concord 17-16
La Porte 25-25, Highland 5-18
La Porte 25-16-15, New Prairie 20-25-2
La Porte 25-25, South Bend Clay 19-12
Record: La Porte 6-2
Merrillville 26-17-15, Kankakee Valley 24-25-12
KV - Abby Grandchamp 6 Kills; Lilly Topen, Gabby Diner and Brooklyn Richie 2 Kills each; Brooklyn Richie 5 Serving Aces; Lilly Jones 2 Serving Aces and Lilly Toppen 3 Serving Aces. Abby Grandchamp 4 Solo Blocks; Lilly Toppen 6 Digs; Lilly Jones 11 Serve receptions; Ava Dase 4 Serve Receptions; Brooklyn Richie 4 serve Receptions; Ava Dase 15 assists and Lilly Toppen 10 Assists
Prairie Heights 25-25, Kankakee Valley 16-23
KV - Abby Grandchamp 4 Kills; Ava Dase 3 Kills; Lilly Jones, Ava McKim and Brooklyn Richie 1 Serving Ace each. Gabby Diner 3 Solo Blocks; Lilly Toppen 6 Digs; Lilly Jones 11 Serve receptions; Ava McKim 9 Serve Receptions and Brooklyn Richie 7 serve Receptions; Ava Dase 11 assists and Lilly Toppen 15 Assists.
Unity Christian 25-25, Illiana Christian 22-17