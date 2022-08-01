 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out local prep results from Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

  • 0
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Girls Golf

LaPorte County Invitational

AT MUNICIPAL NORTH

(Par 60)

LAPORTE 330, NEW PRAIRIE 339, MARQUETTE 404, SOUTH CENTRAL 431, MICHIGAN CITY (INC).

Medalist – Jaiden Winters (New Prairie) 74.

LAPORTE – Kamryn Kubik 77, Molly Menne 81, Lauren Miskowicz 85, Dana McQuarters 87.

MARQUETTE – Madison Najar 86, Alexandria Shoppa 98, Lexi Barr 101, Katharina Gottschlich 119.

SOUTH CENTRAL – Vanessa DeWitt 102, Emily Newborn 108, Alivia Rocke 110, Lillian Tolmen 111.

MICHIGAN CITY – Natalie White 94, Kaylee Richardson 112, Emily Blank 115.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts