Check out local prep results from Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

Girls Golf
LaPorte County Invitational
AT MUNICIPAL NORTH
(Par 60)
LAPORTE 330, NEW PRAIRIE 339, MARQUETTE 404, SOUTH CENTRAL 431, MICHIGAN CITY (INC).
Medalist – Jaiden Winters (New Prairie) 74.
LAPORTE – Kamryn Kubik 77, Molly Menne 81, Lauren Miskowicz 85, Dana McQuarters 87.
MARQUETTE – Madison Najar 86, Alexandria Shoppa 98, Lexi Barr 101, Katharina Gottschlich 119.
SOUTH CENTRAL – Vanessa DeWitt 102, Emily Newborn 108, Alivia Rocke 110, Lillian Tolmen 111.
MICHIGAN CITY – Natalie White 94, Kaylee Richardson 112, Emily Blank 115.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.