 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out local prep results from Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

  • 0
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Girls Golf

Kankakee Valley Invitational

AT SANDY PINES

(Top 4 team scores)

1. CROWN POINT 354, LAKE CENTRAL 355, 3. MUNSTER 366, 4. KANKAKEE VALLEY 367

KANKAKEE VALLEY (367) – Brynlee Deboard 77, Allison Rushmore 94, Avaire Rondeau 98, Kaelyn Lukasik 99.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts