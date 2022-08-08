Check out local prep results from Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

Girls Golf
Kankakee Valley Invitational
AT SANDY PINES
(Top 4 team scores)
1. CROWN POINT 354, LAKE CENTRAL 355, 3. MUNSTER 366, 4. KANKAKEE VALLEY 367
KANKAKEE VALLEY (367) – Brynlee Deboard 77, Allison Rushmore 94, Avaire Rondeau 98, Kaelyn Lukasik 99.
