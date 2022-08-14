 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out local prep results from Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Boys Cross Country

Lavern Gibson Valley Kickoff

At Terre Haute

Top 5 and other local teams (37 teams total): 1. Center Grove 132. 2. Ind. Brebeuf 151, 3. Bloomington North 168, 4. Chesterton 197, 5. Bloomington South 205, 22. Morgan Township 622, 29. Kouts 798, 32. Hebron 861.

Top local finishers

19. Evan O'Connor (CH) 16:53, 20. Josh Tuck (CH) 16:56, 24. Bobby Berger (CH) 17:02, 27. Jackson Tuck (CH) 17:05.

Girls Cross Country

Lavern Gibson Valley Kickoff

At Terre Haute

Top 5 teams and other local teams (32 teams total): 1. Ind. North Central 59, 2. Northview 110, 3. Bloomington South 158, 4. Chesterton 204, 5. Avon 220, 13. Kouts 311, 30. Hebron 853.

Top local finishers

21. Alyssa Dunlap (CH) 20:51, 27. Anyssa Heinold (K) 21:06, 29. Ali Sierazy (CH) 21:08.

