Check out local prep results from Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Boys Cross Country
Lavern Gibson Valley Kickoff
At Terre Haute
Top 5 and other local teams (37 teams total): 1. Center Grove 132. 2. Ind. Brebeuf 151, 3. Bloomington North 168, 4. Chesterton 197, 5. Bloomington South 205, 22. Morgan Township 622, 29. Kouts 798, 32. Hebron 861.
Top local finishers
19. Evan O'Connor (CH) 16:53, 20. Josh Tuck (CH) 16:56, 24. Bobby Berger (CH) 17:02, 27. Jackson Tuck (CH) 17:05.
Girls Cross Country
Lavern Gibson Valley Kickoff
At Terre Haute
Top 5 teams and other local teams (32 teams total): 1. Ind. North Central 59, 2. Northview 110, 3. Bloomington South 158, 4. Chesterton 204, 5. Avon 220, 13. Kouts 311, 30. Hebron 853.
Top local finishers
21. Alyssa Dunlap (CH) 20:51, 27. Anyssa Heinold (K) 21:06, 29. Ali Sierazy (CH) 21:08.