Check out local prep results from Thursday, and late results from Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Baseball
Class 4A Highland Sectional
(Quarterfinals)
Lake Central 14, Morton 2 (5 innings)
|Lake Central;701 60 — 14 18 0
|Morton;001 01 — 2 6 1
2B – Santana 2, Williams (LC); Medrano (M). 3B – Misch (LC). HR – Tobias (LC). Pitching summary – LAKE CENTRAL – Sivak (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Warn (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Mercer (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). MORTON – Musgraves (3 2/3 IP, 16 H, 14 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Peppers (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Sivak. LP – Musgraves. Leading hitters – LAKE CENTRAL – Snyder (3-4, R, RBI), Knopf (3-3, 3 R, RBI), Misch (2-4, 3B, R, 3 RBI), Santana (2-4, 2 2B, R, 4 RBI), Adamczewski (2-4, 2 R, RBI), Tobias (2-4, HR), Williams (2-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI). MORTON – Medrano (2-2, 2B, 2 R), Musgraves (2-3), Vukobratovich (1-2, 2 RBI).
Munster 16, EC Central 0 (5 innings)
|Munster;790 00 — 16 22 1
|EC Central;000 00 — 0 1 1
Illinois
Class 3A Marian Catholic Regional
(Semifinal)
Marian Catholic 6, Bremen 0
|Bremen;000 000 0 — 0 2 1
|Marian Catholic;001 104 x — 6 6 0
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Pitching – Justyn Hart (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 9 SO), Mitchel Stanton (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Hart (2-7). Leading hitters – Kevin Denty (HR), Nick Mangano (2B, R, 2 RBI). Records – Marian Catholic 10-20-1.
Softball
Class 4A
Chesterton Sectional
(Semifinal)
Crown Point 6, Portage 1
|Portage;001 000 0 — 1 8 2
|Crown Point;004 200 x — 6 13 1
CROWN POINT – Pitching – Kita (7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 9 SO).
Lake Central Sectional
(Semifinal)
Lake Central 6, Munster 1
|Lake Central;201 200 1 — 6 9 2
|Munster;000 000 1 — 1 3 3
2B – Schafer, Adams, Conner (LC); Madura (M). Pitching summary – LAKE CENTRAL – Balog (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO). MUNSTER – Kindy (3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO), Siurek (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). WP – Balog. LP – Kindy. Leading hitters – LAKE CENTRAL – Conner (3-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI), O’Drobinak (2-4, RBI), Schafer (2B, R, 2 RBI), Adams (2B, R, RBI). MUNSTER – Madura (2B, R), Siurek (hit), Vivian (hit). Records – Lake Central 23-6.
Class 3A Griffith Sectional
Championship
Hanover Central 10, Griffith 0 (5 innings)
|Hanover Central;154 00 — 10 6 0
|Griffith;000 00 — 0 0 1
Wednesday's Late Results
Boys Golf
Illiana Christian 193, Marquette 219
AT BRIAR LEAF
(Par 36)
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Van Corcoran 46, Isaac Olthof 48, Nolan Flipse 49, Wesley Olthof 50.
MARQUETTE – Matthew Flanigan 48, Colin Flanigan 49, Oliver Estes 58, Mario Castello 64.
RECORDS – Illiana Christian 12-4.
Girls Tennis
Munster Regional
Championship
Crown Point 4, Munster 1
SINGLES — Ana Baron (CP) d. Claire Han 6-3, 6-2; Alex Baron (CP) d. Elizabeth Fesko 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Pruzin (M) d. Rosalie Degenhart 7-5, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Hannah Gerner/Olivia Rhee (CP) d. Annie Fuller/Tess Glombicki 6-1, 6-0; Gina Chiarella/Ivy Coppolillo (CP) d. Olivia Porter/Scarlett Mrvan 6-2, 6-3.