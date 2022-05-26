 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out local prep results from Thursday, and late results from Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Class 4A Highland Sectional

(Quarterfinals)

Lake Central 14, Morton 2 (5 innings)

Lake Central;701 60 — 14 18 0 
Morton;001 01 — 2 6 1 

2B – Santana 2, Williams (LC); Medrano (M). 3B – Misch (LC). HR – Tobias (LC). Pitching summary – LAKE CENTRAL – Sivak (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Warn (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Mercer (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). MORTON – Musgraves (3 2/3 IP, 16 H, 14 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Peppers (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Sivak. LP – Musgraves. Leading hitters – LAKE CENTRAL – Snyder (3-4, R, RBI), Knopf (3-3, 3 R, RBI), Misch (2-4, 3B, R, 3 RBI), Santana (2-4, 2 2B, R, 4 RBI), Adamczewski (2-4, 2 R, RBI), Tobias (2-4, HR), Williams (2-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI). MORTON – Medrano (2-2, 2B, 2 R), Musgraves (2-3), Vukobratovich (1-2, 2 RBI). 

Munster 16, EC Central 0 (5 innings)

Munster;790 00 — 16 22 1 
EC Central;000 00 — 0 1 1 

Illinois

Class 3A Marian Catholic Regional

(Semifinal)

Marian Catholic 6, Bremen 0

Bremen;000 000 0 — 0 2 1 
Marian Catholic;001 104 x — 6 6 0 

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Pitching – Justyn Hart (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 9 SO), Mitchel Stanton (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Hart (2-7). Leading hitters – Kevin Denty (HR), Nick Mangano (2B, R, 2 RBI). Records – Marian Catholic 10-20-1.

Softball

Class 4A

Chesterton Sectional

(Semifinal)

Crown Point 6, Portage 1

Portage;001 000 0 — 1 8 2
Crown Point;004 200 x — 6 13 1

CROWN POINT – Pitching – Kita (7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 9 SO).

Lake Central Sectional

(Semifinal)

Lake Central 6, Munster 1

Lake Central;201 200 1 — 6 9 2 
Munster;000 000 1 — 1 3 3 

2B – Schafer, Adams, Conner (LC); Madura (M). Pitching summary – LAKE CENTRAL – Balog (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO). MUNSTER – Kindy (3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO), Siurek (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). WP – Balog. LP – Kindy. Leading hitters – LAKE CENTRAL – Conner (3-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI), O’Drobinak (2-4, RBI), Schafer (2B, R, 2 RBI), Adams (2B, R, RBI). MUNSTER – Madura (2B, R), Siurek (hit), Vivian (hit). Records – Lake Central 23-6.

Class 3A Griffith Sectional

Championship

Hanover Central 10, Griffith 0 (5 innings)

Hanover Central;154 00 — 10 6 0 
Griffith;000 00 — 0 0 1 

Wednesday's Late Results

Boys Golf

Illiana Christian 193, Marquette 219

AT BRIAR LEAF

(Par 36)

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Van Corcoran 46, Isaac Olthof 48, Nolan Flipse 49, Wesley Olthof 50.

MARQUETTE – Matthew Flanigan 48, Colin Flanigan 49, Oliver Estes 58, Mario Castello 64.

RECORDS – Illiana Christian 12-4.

Girls Tennis

Munster Regional

Championship

Crown Point 4, Munster 1

SINGLES — Ana Baron (CP) d. Claire Han 6-3, 6-2; Alex Baron (CP) d. Elizabeth Fesko 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Pruzin (M) d. Rosalie Degenhart 7-5, 6-1.

DOUBLES — Hannah Gerner/Olivia Rhee (CP) d. Annie Fuller/Tess Glombicki 6-1, 6-0; Gina Chiarella/Ivy Coppolillo (CP) d. Olivia Porter/Scarlett Mrvan 6-2, 6-3.

