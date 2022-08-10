Check out local prep results from Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Girls Golf
Kankakee Valley 164, Hobart 242
AT SANDY PINES
KANKAKEE VALLEY – Brynlee Deboard 34 (SCHOOL RECORD), Allison Rushmore 42, Kaelyn Lukasik 42, Lilly Van Loon 46.
New Prairie Invitational
AT LEGACY HILLS
7. CROWN POINT (376) – Maddie Soffin 91, Alize Lawrence 91, Lizzy Gray 94, Cori Schultz 100.
