 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out local prep results from Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

  • 0
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Girls Golf

Kankakee Valley 164, Hobart 242

AT SANDY PINES

KANKAKEE VALLEY – Brynlee Deboard 34 (SCHOOL RECORD), Allison Rushmore 42, Kaelyn Lukasik 42, Lilly Van Loon 46.

New Prairie Invitational

AT LEGACY HILLS

7. CROWN POINT (376) – Maddie Soffin 91, Alize Lawrence 91, Lizzy Gray 94, Cori Schultz 100.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams plans to retire after U.S. Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts