agate urgent

Check out local prep results from Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Boys Golf

State Finals

Round 1

AT PRAIRIE VIEW, CARMEL

Par 72

Team Championship

(Top 5 and Valparaiso team scores)

1. GUERIN CATHOLIC 299, 2. WESTFIELD 303, 3. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 308, 4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 311, 5. SILVER CREEK 312, 7. VALPARAISO 321

Medalist – Connor McNeely (Guerin) 71.

VALPARAISO – 13. Aidan Gutierrez 75. T38. Colin Danzi 79, T48. Rob Politza 80, T80. Liam Utesch 87, T96. Brady Hudson 96.

Individual Championship

(Local golfers)

T4. Ray Filter (Crown Point) 73, T48. Isaac Embry (Crown Point) 80, T80. Owen Pilarski (Chesterton) 87.

