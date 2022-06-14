Check out local prep results from Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Boys Golf
State Finals
Round 1
AT PRAIRIE VIEW, CARMEL
Par 72
Team Championship
(Top 5 and Valparaiso team scores)
1. GUERIN CATHOLIC 299, 2. WESTFIELD 303, 3. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 308, 4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 311, 5. SILVER CREEK 312, 7. VALPARAISO 321
Medalist – Connor McNeely (Guerin) 71.
VALPARAISO – 13. Aidan Gutierrez 75. T38. Colin Danzi 79, T48. Rob Politza 80, T80. Liam Utesch 87, T96. Brady Hudson 96.
Individual Championship
(Local golfers)
T4. Ray Filter (Crown Point) 73, T48. Isaac Embry (Crown Point) 80, T80. Owen Pilarski (Chesterton) 87.
