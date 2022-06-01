 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out local prep results from Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Softball

Regional Championship

Class 2A

North Newton 3, Illiana Christian 1

Illiana Christian;000 001 0 -- 1 2 1 
North Newton;000 003 x -- 3 1 1 

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Pitching – Mikayla Derks (1 H, 1 BB, 11 SO). Leading hitters – Taylor Oppenhuis (2B), Amanda DeBoer (hit).

