Girls Golf
Andrean 186, Lowell 268
AT INNSBROOK
(Front, par 36)
ANDREAN – Libby Voliva 38, Maggie Voliva 45, Peyton Mori 46, Sam White 57.
LOWELL – Careera Fuentes 53, Elli Laumeyers 71, Rylee Patrick 72, Michell Fernadetz 72, Karisa Wyloslak 72.
