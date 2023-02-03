Friday's Results
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
Lowell Sectional
(Semifinal)
Portage 56, Hobart 41
PORTAGE (12-12-12-20)
Ava Melendez 19, Peyton Wilson 3, Angelica Del Valle 11, Alyssa Hiller 6, Liberty Wilson 3, Alante’ Wright 14, Evelyn Garza 0. Totals — 16 18-19 56.
HOBART (9-12-11-9)
Emma Ortiz 8, Laden Weinman 0, Calley Weber 6, Jesse Neace 7, Asia Donald 18, Riley Weber 2, Audrey Wenel 0. Totals – 12 13-14-41.
3-point field goals: Portage 6 (Wright 4, Melendez, L. Wilson); Hobart 4 (Ortiz 2, Neace, Donald). Team fouls: Portage 12, Hobart 19. Fouled out: None. Records: Portage 14-10, Hobart 14-10.
Class A
Kouts Sectional
(Semifinals)
Washington Twp. 44, Morgan Twp. 40
MORGAN TWP. (11-8-8-13)
Shiloh DeBoard 10, Josie Lemmons 3, Peyton Honchar 7, Vanessa Parsons 6, Victoria Detraz 9, Abby Wasz 5, Maria Lemmons 0. Totals — 12 15-24 40.
WASHINGTON TWP. (8-5-10-19)
Clair Kilnger 6, Josie Whitcomb 7, Addie Graf 23, Gracie Little 7, Brooklyn Campbell 0, Jaycee Jackson 1, Sarah Boby 1. Totals — 13 15-22 44.
3-point field goals: Morgan Twp. 1 (DeBoard 1). Washington Twp. 3 (Whitcomb 1, Klinger 1, Graf 1) Team fouls: Washington Twp. 18, Morgan Twp. 14. Fouled out: DeBoard (MT), Campbell (WT). Technical fouls: Graf (WT).
Kouts 43, Tri-Township 25
TRI-TOWNSHIP (5-10-4-6)
Addie Gorski 4, Miranda Wozniak 8, Kendra Frazier 0, Avery Hendrixson 5, Jayde Pryor and 3, Sydney Hudson 5, Addison Hendrixson 0. Totals — 8 6-15 25.
KOUTS (11-3-18-11)
Emma Garavalia 7, Lauryn Koedyker 5, Taylor Moyer 2, Macie Sanders 6, Ally Capouch 17, Olivia Miller 4, Kourtney Lockett 0, Sophia Takalsky 0, Eliah Young 2, Katie Kleckner 0, Emily McFalls 0. Totals — 14 10-17 43.
3-point field goals: Tri-Township 3 (Wozniak 2, Av. Hendrixson 1), Kouts 5 (Capouch 3, Garavalia 1, Sanders 1). Team fouls: Tri-Township 22, Kouts 15. Fouled out: Gorski (TT). Technical fouls: None.
Culver Community Sectional
(Semifinal)
Triton 45, Marquette 30
TRITON (12-7-15-11)
Totals – 16 11-18 45.
MARQUETTE (7-4-9-10)
Jiselle Chabes 10, Laniah Davis 2, Natalie Robinson 4, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 12, Elaina Balling 0, Livia Balling 2. Totals – 12 1-4 30.
3-point field goals: Triton 2; Marquette 5 (Biggerstaff 4, Chabes). Team fouls: Triton 7, Marquette 18. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 14-9.
Thursday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Kankakee Valley 63, Hobart 41
KANKAKEE VALLEY (18-16-9-20) – Camden Webster 23 points, Bobby LaLonde 15 points, Haydenn Dase 13 points.
HOBART (6-14-10-11)
Records: Kankakee Valley (4-1 NCC).
JUNIOR VARSITY – Kankakee Valley, 51-35.
Lake Station 61, Kouts 48
KOUTS (11-13-10-14)
Tristin Ballas 5, Spencer Andrews 15, Matt Baker 8, Japheth Anweiler 8, Colten Hamann 7, Ryan Roznowski 0, Owen Garavalia 5. Totals — 17 9-11 48.
LAKE STATION (21-11-11-18)
Willie Miller 15, Travis Randolph 12, Adam Eastland 8, Darryl Mosley 0, Armoni Gonzalez 26, Maurion Turks 0, D'Marco Terry 0. Totals — 25 6-8 61.
3-point field goals: Kouts 5 (Anweiler 2, Ballas, Andrews, Garavalia); Lake Station 5 (Gonzalez 2, Eastland 2, Miller). Team fouls: Kouts 9, Lake Station 12. Fouled out: Andrews (K). Rebounds: Lake Station (Miller 11, Gonzalez 4, Randolph 4). Assists: Lake Station (Gonzalez 6, Miller 2). Steals: Lake Station (Randolph 3, Gonzalez 2, Miller 2). Blocks: Lake Station (Miller 5). Records: Lake Station 15-1, Kouts 10-7.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Kouts, 60-41.
Chesterton 59, Michigan City 57
Gymnastics
New Prairie 90.65, LaPorte 89.95, Munster 78.3, Hobart 57.9, Morgan Twp. 49.6, Knox 35.2
AT LAPORTE
(LaPorte results)
VAULT – 5. Rosie Korell 8.2; 7. Ava Penziol 8.1; 10. Kate Thibideau 7.9.
BARS – 9. Korell 6.7; 10. Penziol 5.7; 11. Thibideau 5.65
BEAM – 6. Penziol 8.05; 9. Korell 7.35; 11. Thibideau 6.55.
FLOOR – 5. Penziol 8.75; 6. Korell 8.7 (season high); 8. Thibideau 8.3 (season high).
ALL-AROUND – 7. Korell 30.95; 9. Penziol 30.6; 11. Thibideau 28.25.