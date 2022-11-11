Check out prep results from Friday, Nov. 11, and late results from Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

Girls Basketball
Morgan Twp. 62, West Central 29
MORGAN TWP. (22-16-12-12)
Shilo DeBoard 7, Maria Lemmons 2, Josie Lemmons 8, Madi Lemmons 12, Sloane Rubarts 0, Kaelin Kreischer 3, Peyton Honchar 13, Vanessa Parsons 2, Victoria Detraz 15. Totals – 26 8-10 62.
WEST CENTRAL (8-9-6-6)
Totals – 13 2-5 29.
3-point field goals: Morgan 2 (Honchar, DeBoard); West Central 1. Team fouls: Morgan 12, West Central 12. Fouled out: Sharpe (WC).
Munster 61, Chesterton 55
CHESTERTON (6-13-19-17)
Ciarra Bonner 15 points, Amonie Brown 11 points, Cori Shultz 8 points.
People are also reading…
MUNSTER (19-5-22-15)
.
Thursday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
DeMotte Christian 69, 21st Century 16
21st CENTURY (2-4-4-6)
Brown 0, Anderson 0, Johnson 2, Corral 0, Vaungalt 0, Mables 10, Hayes 0, Gomez 4, Black 0, Glover 0. Totals – 8 0-5 16.
DEMOTTE CHRISTIAN (25-20-20-4)
Audrey DeVries 6, Ella Rottier 2, Allie Myers 0, Abbey Talarek 2, Cassie Nanninga 4, Claire Bakker 9, Sophie Bakker 11, Gabbi Zeilenga 7, Cora Dyke 0, Reagan Kooy 2, Skylar Bos 26. Totals – 32 1-5 69.
3-point field goals: 21st Century 0; DeMotte Christian 4 (S. Bakker 3, Zeilenga). Team fouls: 21st Century 8, DeMotte Christian 6. Fouled out: None.
EC Central 50, Griffith 33
GRIFFITH (7-7-7-12)
Jewelia Rivera 5, Nina Zielke 4, Bri Esquivel 5, Chloe Smith 10, Alex Strauch 7, Arie Dombrowski 0, Addison Hill 2, Nijah Young 0, Morgan Van Ogden 0, Maddy Ladendorf 0, Lexi Carrion 0. Totals – 10 12-27 33.
EC CENTRAL (9-14-13-14)
Lela Edmond 4, Shanari Taylor 5, Cierra Battle 6, Keaya Smith 8, Angel LaSalle 6, Janiyah Watkins 15, Taliyah Jackson 5. Totals – 18 10-23 50.
3-point field goals: Griffith 1 (Esquivel); EC Central 4 (Watkins 3, Jackson). Team fouls: Griffith 25, EC Central 24. Fouled out: Rivera, Smith (G); Taylor, Battle (ECC).
Highland 45, Kouts 37
HIGHLAND (12-14-3-16)
Payton Reid 5, Cailey Belloso 6, Sanai Ballard 0, Aaliyah Keil 12, Briana Flores 4, Jordan Steele 18, Jasmine Strietelmeier 0, Alyssa Niemann 0. Totals — 15 10-15 45.
KOUTS (15-2-9-11)
Emma Garavalia 5, Macie Sanders 3, Lauryn Koedyker 8, Ally Capouch 19, Taylor Moyer 2, Olivia Miller 0, Kourtney Lockett 0, Ellah Young 0. Totals — 13 9-14 37.
3-point field goals: Highland 5 (Steele 3, Reid, Flores); Kouts 2 (Capouch, Sanders). Team fouls: Highland 16, Kouts 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Highland 1-1, Kouts 0-2.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Highland, 24-21.
Washington Twp. 77, Hammond Central 43
WASHINGTON TWP. (22-22-17-16)
J.C. Jackson 13, Clair Klinger 17, Josie Whitcomb 7, Addie Graf 13, Gracie Little 24, Sarah Boby 3, Maddie Winchip 0, Sam Bunag 0, Nicole Bunag 0. Totals – 26 15-18 77.
HAMMOND CENTRAL (9-15-9-10)
Ray 5, Williams 0, Tucker 0, Anderson 0, Frazier 1, Hutchinson 20, Henry 11, Thorpe 6, Spann 0. Totals – 17 6-19 43.
3-point field goals: Washington 10 (Jackson 3, Klinger 3, Little 2, Whitcomb, Graf); Hammond 3 (Ray, Hutchinson, Thorpe). Fouled out: None.
Mishawaka 56, LaPorte 36
LAPORTE (7-11-9-9)
MISHAWAKA (20-17-13-6)