Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Check out prep results from Friday, Nov. 18, and late results from Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

On the bubble

Portage (5-2), Kankakee Valley (5-4), Chesterton (2-3), Lowell (2-4).

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Girls Basketball

Hammond Academy 69, Gary Lighthouse 9

HAMMOND ACADEMY — Stollenwok 4, Otero 17, Pierce 2, Tubens 4, Madera 8, Williams 4, Thomas 25, Cortez 6 points.

Kouts 58, Oregon-Davis 41

KOUTS (12-11-14-21)

Emma Garavalia 7, Ellah Young 2, Lauryn Koedyker 6, Allison Capouch 37, Taylor Moyer 4, Macie Sanders 2, Olivia Miller 0, Kourtney Lockett 0, Katie Kleckner 0, Emily McFalls 0. Totals — 19 12-19 58.

OREGON-DAVIS (13-10-11-7)

Totals — 14 10-13 41.

3-point field goals: Kouts 8 (Capouch 7, Garavalia); Oregon-Davis 3. Team fouls: Kouts 14, Oregon-Davis 18. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 3-3, Oregon-Davis 2-4.

Lake Central 73, Bishop Noll 23

LAKE CENTRAL (19-32-11-9)

Riley Milausnic 26, Aniyah Bishop 16, Vanessa Wimberly 9, Ayla Krygier 6, Kennedie Burks 4, Isabella Soria 4, Nadia Clayton 3, Bryn Leonard 2, Milica Lukic 2, Alexa Iwema 1, Claudia Vasic 0. Totals — 27 9-18 73.

BISHOP NOLL (8-8-5-2)

Kennedy Blakely 11, Lauren Drexler 4, Madison Downs 3, Brianna Gonzalez 3, Jaidan Hall 2, Mariah Robinson 0, Icesis Thomas 0, Samantha Ortiz 0. Totals — 9 3-5 23.

3-point field goals: Lake Central 10 (Milausnic 8, Krygier 2); Bishop Noll 2 (Downs, Blakely). Team fouls: Lake Central 10, Bishop Noll 11. Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: None.

South Central 48, Chesterton 37

CHESTERTON (9-11-11-6)

Amani Brown 8 points.

SOUTH CENTRAL (8-21-13-6)

RECORDS -- Chesterton 4-2.

Beecher Fall Classic

Peotone 59, TF North 25

.

Thursday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

DeMotte Christian 74, Boone Grove 41

BOONE GROVE (13-13-8-7)

Jaci Menard 22, Chayse Duerr 6, Mercedes Szakacs 3, Summer Keilman 1, Jaelyn Voodrie 0, Morgan Shurr 0, Emilia Mshar 9, Sarah Fritcher 0, Madison Grieger 0. Totals – 15 8-13 41.

DEMOTTE CHRISTIAN (17-21-26-10)

Audrey DeVries 0, Ella Rottier 0, Allie Myers 0, Cassie Nanninga 4, Abbey Talarek 0, Claire Bakker 8, Sophie Bakker 28, Gabbi Zielenga 3, Reagan Kooy 0, Skylar Bos 31. Totals – 27 16-32 74.

3-point field goals: Boone Grove 3 (Menard 3); DeMotte Christian 4 (S. Bakker 3, Bos). Team fouls: Boone Grove 19, DeMotte Christian 15. Fouled out: Szakacs (BG).

Beecher Fall Classic

Crete-Monee 44, TF North 31

