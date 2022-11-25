Check out prep results from Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Boys Basketball
Kouts 52, Hebron 37
KOUTS (11-9-21-11)
Tristin Ballas 9, Spencer Andrews 12, Matt Baker 6, Japheth Anweiler 6, Gabe Matthes 14, Colten Hamann 3, Chase Trumbo 2, Owen Garavalia 0, Ryan Roznowski 0, Landon Garrett 0. Totals — 21 7-13 52.
HEBRON (8-7-10-12)
Landen Hale 16, Trever Roy 9, Ben Kenda 4, Skylar Martin 0, Adian Bowgren 6, Josh Kenda 2, Seth Weaver 0, Justin Hoffman 0, Bruce Hallberg 0. Totals 15 6-14 37.
3-point field goals: Kouts 3 (Matthes 2, Ballas); Hebron 1 (Hale). Team fouls: Kouts 14, Hebron 12. Fouled out: J. Kenda (H). Records: Kouts 1-1 (1-0 PCC), Hebron 1-1 (0-1).
Bishop Noll 62, Morton 59
People are also reading…
Girls Basketball
Munster 38, Merrillville 32
MUNSTER — Mason 3, Garner 2, Odeluga 8, Hogge 14, Sotiropoulos 3, Mason 8.
MERRILLVILLE — McSpadden 0, Todd 0, Williams 8, Jackson 17, Allen 6, Davis 1, Edwards 0, Roche 0.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Merrillville, 44-24
Football
State Final
At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Class 2A
Andrean;0 3 0 7 – 10
Evansville Mater Dei;7 7 6 0 – 20
MD – Stolz 24 pass from Wunderlich (Sitzman kick), 3:19 1st
A – PJ Cusick 23 field goal, 7:00 2nd
MD – Stolz 9 pass from Wunderlich (Sitzman kick), :42, 2nd
MD – Marx 47 field goal, 5:04 3rd
MD – Sitzman 21 field goal, 1:24 3rd
A – Jacob Jones 7 pass from Scott Ballantine (Cusick kick), 1:07 4th
;Andrean;Mater Dei
First downs;13;13
Total Net Yards;221;229
Rushes-yards;36-93;33-105
Passing;128;124
Comp.-Att.-Int.;12-23-1;12-22-0
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-24;4-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS (Andrean only)
RUSHING — Drayk Bowen 26-95, Scott Ballantine 4-3, Micah Jones 1-2, JJ Bolz 3-(-2), Bill Henry 2-(-5).
PASSING — Billy Henry 5-12-36-0-1, Ballantine 7-11-92-1-0.
RECEIVING — Jacob Jones 5-51, Patrick Clacks III 4-63, Micah Jones 2-2, Bowen 1-12.
PUNTING – Bowen 4-165.