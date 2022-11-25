 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
agate urgent

Check out prep results from Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
On the bubble

Portage (5-2), Kankakee Valley (5-4), Chesterton (2-3), Lowell (2-4).

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Basketball

Kouts 52, Hebron 37

KOUTS (11-9-21-11)

Tristin Ballas 9, Spencer Andrews 12, Matt Baker 6, Japheth Anweiler 6, Gabe Matthes 14, Colten Hamann 3, Chase Trumbo 2, Owen Garavalia 0, Ryan Roznowski 0, Landon Garrett 0. Totals — 21 7-13 52.

HEBRON (8-7-10-12)

Landen Hale 16, Trever Roy 9, Ben Kenda 4, Skylar Martin 0, Adian Bowgren 6, Josh Kenda 2, Seth Weaver 0, Justin Hoffman 0, Bruce Hallberg 0. Totals 15 6-14 37.

3-point field goals: Kouts 3 (Matthes 2, Ballas); Hebron 1 (Hale). Team fouls: Kouts 14, Hebron 12. Fouled out: J. Kenda (H). Records: Kouts 1-1 (1-0 PCC), Hebron 1-1 (0-1).

Bishop Noll 62, Morton 59

Girls Basketball

Munster 38, Merrillville 32

MUNSTER — Mason 3, Garner 2, Odeluga 8, Hogge 14, Sotiropoulos 3, Mason 8.

MERRILLVILLE — McSpadden 0, Todd 0, Williams 8, Jackson 17, Allen 6, Davis 1, Edwards 0, Roche 0.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Merrillville, 44-24

Football

State Final

At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Class 2A

Andrean;0 3 0 7 – 10

Evansville Mater Dei;7 7 6 0 – 20

MD – Stolz 24 pass from Wunderlich (Sitzman kick), 3:19 1st

A – PJ Cusick 23 field goal, 7:00 2nd

MD – Stolz 9 pass from Wunderlich (Sitzman kick), :42, 2nd

MD – Marx 47 field goal, 5:04 3rd

MD – Sitzman 21 field goal, 1:24 3rd

A – Jacob Jones 7 pass from Scott Ballantine (Cusick kick), 1:07 4th

;Andrean;Mater Dei

First downs;13;13

Total Net Yards;221;229

Rushes-yards;36-93;33-105

Passing;128;124

Comp.-Att.-Int.;12-23-1;12-22-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;3-24;4-47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS (Andrean only)

RUSHING — Drayk Bowen 26-95, Scott Ballantine 4-3, Micah Jones 1-2, JJ Bolz 3-(-2), Bill Henry 2-(-5).

PASSING — Billy Henry 5-12-36-0-1, Ballantine 7-11-92-1-0.

RECEIVING — Jacob Jones 5-51, Patrick Clacks III 4-63, Micah Jones 2-2, Bowen 1-12.

PUNTING – Bowen 4-165.

 

