Saturday’s Late Results
Baseball
Kouts 19, Lake Station 0 (5 innings)
Lake Station;000;00;—;0;1;4
Kouts;725;5x;—;19;11;0
2B — Collin Breitzke, Eli Harper (K). HR — Jack Gunn (K). Pitching summary — Lake Station — Jimmy Hastings (1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO), Clayton Hammons (3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO). Kouts — Noah Gudeman (5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO). WP — Gudeman (2-0), LP — Hastings. Leading hitters — Lake Station — Flores (broke up no-hitter with two outs in the fifth). Kouts — Logan Clark (3-3, 2 R, RBI), Harper (2-2, 4 RBI, 3 R), Gunn (2-3, 4 RBI, HR, 2 R), Breitzke (2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R), Gudeman (2 R, 2 RBI), Eric Yager (3 R). Records — Kouts 6-1.
Oregon-Davis 12-14, River Forest 11-12
People are also reading…
OD;101;00(10);0;—;12;10;2
RF;000;172;1;—;11;15;2
2B — Frazier 2 (OD); Dominguez, Herrera (RF). 3B — Short 2 (RF). Pitching summary: RF — Collazo (5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Dominguez (1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 SO), Zack (1 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 SO). LP — Dominguez. Leading hitters: RF — Short (3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI), McAllister (2-5, 2 R).
OD;420;113;3;—;14;14;1
RF;201;423;0;—;12;8;1
2B — Frazier 2, Cooke (OD). 3B — Short (RF). Pitching summary: RF — Zack (4.1 IP, 11 H, 8 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Devin (0.2 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO), Collazo (1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO), Levi (1 IP, 2 H, 1 SO). LP — Collazo. Leading hitters: RF — Short (2-2, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI), Moon (2-3, 3 RBI).
Boys Golf
Marquette Invite
At Briar Leaf Golf Club in LaPorte
Team scores – 1. Lake Central 333, 2. Andrean 342, 3. Tippecanoe Valley 349, 4. Illiana Christian 352, 5. New Prairie 370, 6. LaPorte 383, 7. John Glenn 389, 8. Wheeler 390, 9. Chesterton 391, 10. Valparaiso 400, 11. Michigan City 424, 12. Marquette 528.
Top 10 individuals – 1. Zdyb (New Prairie) 76, 2. Sebastian Dorak (LC) 77, 3. Miller (Tippecanoe) 77, 4. Isaac Sherwood (Illiana) 79, 5. PJ Cusick (Andrean) 80, 6. Nick Graziani (Andrean) 80, 7. Tyler Morton (LC) 81, 8. Noah Brazil (Chesterton) 83, 9. Christian Kim (Wheeler) 83, 10. Kobelt (Glenn) 85.
Girls Tennis
East Noble Invite
Team scores: 1. Chesterton 22, 2. Westview 16, 3. Columbia City 13, 4. FW Canterbury 13, 5. Concord 12, 6. East Noble 10, 7. South Adams 3, 8. New Haven 1.
(Chesterton winners only)
Singles – Aleksa Sorgic (CH) went 3-0 at No. 1; Amelia Smith (CH) went 2-1 at No. 3.
Doubles – Aubrey Isakson-Kenzie Kania (CH) went 3-0 at No. 1; Ella Girzadas-Sophie Hamilton (CH) went 3-0 at No. 2.
Boys Track & Field
Bearcat Invitational
At Calumet High School
(No team scores)
100 – Deaven Neal (Calumet Baptist) 11.20; 200 – Neal (Calumet Baptist) 22.82; 400 – Kyle Perez (Hanover Central) 53.84; 800 – Ryan York (Hanover Central) 2:05.05; 1,600 – York (Hanover Central) 4:44.23; 3,200 – York (Hanover Central) 9:47.15; 110 hurdles – James Finley (Andrean) 15.04; 300 hurdles – Finley (Andrean) 40.75; 400 relay – Morton 45.15; 1,600 relay – Hanover Central 3:39.63; 3,200 relay – Hanover Central 8:58.60; High jump – Antoine Billingsley (West Side) 5-10; Long jump – Trevion Williamson (West Side) 20-9; Shot put – Chance Butz (Morgan Township) 50-7; Discus – Fronk (New Prairie) 136-11.5.
Girls Track & Field
Bearcat Invitational
At Calumet High School
(No team scores)
100 – Laya’Lapri Ratney (West Side) 12.22; 200 – London Holm (Wheeler) 26.34; 400 – Keyana Terry (Bowman) 1:01.05; 800 – Dara Barach (Hanover Central) 2:43.34; 1,600 – Peyton Bucher (Morgan Township) 5:33.55; 3,200 – Zelasko (New Prairie) 11:15.54; 100 hurdles – Ava Cowger (Morgan Township) 18.04; 300 hurdles – Efersina Figures (Bowman) 51.10; 400 relay – Morton 51.90; 1,600 relay – Morton 4:28.44; 3,200 relay – DeMotte Christian 10:42.70; High jump – Dasha Frump (DeMotte Christian) 4-8; Long jump – Kaylin Cobb (Bowman) 16-2; Shot put – Amanda Noel (Hanover Central) 35-11; Discus – Noel (Hanover Central) 108-6.5.
Hobart Little 5
At Hobart High School
Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 191, 2. Kankakee Valley 119, 3. Hobart 103, 3. SB St. Joseph 103, 5. SB Washington 45, 6. Griffith 25, 7. EC Central 13, 8. Boone Grove 10.
(top local individuals)
100 – 2. Ella Carden (KV) 13.32; 200 – 1. Carden (KV) 27.17; 400 – 2. Rebecca Cavanaugh (Valpo) 1:00.92; 800 – 1. Brooke Byvoets (Valpo) 2:28.13; 1,600 – 1. Cassandra Cohen (Hobart) 5:22.29; 3,200 – 1. Anika Anderson (Valpo) 11:48.79; 100 hurdles – 2. Ramaya Hall (Valpo) 16.29; 300 hurdles – 2. Hall (Valpo) 47.44; 400 relay – 1. Valparaiso (Saylor Gapinski, Ava Vanda, Hall, Brianna Fincannon) 50.80; 1,600 relay – 1. Valparaiso (Cavanaugh, Jorie Irving, Vanda, Hall) 4:13.90; 3,200 relay – 1. Valparaiso (Angela Coulopoulos, Cavanaugh, Meredith Isley, Anderson) 10:10.19; High jump – 1. Gapinski (Valpo) 5-1; Long jump – 1. Kate Thomas (KV) 16-3; Shot put – 1. Ava Dase (KV) 33-0; Discus – 2. Taylor Pope (Hobart) 95-4; Pole vault – 1. Cavanaugh (Valpo) 10-6.
Friday's Late Results
Baseball
Highland 4, Whiting 0
|Whiting;000 000 0 — 0 2 2
|Highland;002 101 x — 4 7 0
2B – Stewart (H). Pitching summary – Whiting – Toth (6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO). Highland – Stacy (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 SO). WP – Stacy (2-0). Leading hitters – Whiting – Rodriguez (1-3), Deneke (1-2). Highland – Bogner (4-4, RBI), Stewart (2B, R). Records: Highland 6-1.
Portage 19, Wheeler 0 (5 innings)
|Portage;(10)30 51 — 19 15 1
|Wheeler;000 00 — 0 3 4
PORTAGE – Pitching – Kaleb Hacker (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO). Hitting – Gabe Nelson (4-4, 5 R, 2 RBI), Gabe West (3-4, 2 RBI).
Girls Tennis
LaPorte 5, John Glenn 0
AT LAPORTE
SINGLES – Brooklyn James (LP) d. Yelaska 6-2, 6-0; Mia Mejan (LP) d. Alsop 6-1, 6-0; Pooja Verma (LP) d. Melochlin 6-0, 6-4.
DOUBLES – Kayle Dove/Jaidyn Maule (LP) d. Vermillion/Norem 6-2, 6-1; Dana McQuarters/Michaela Miller (LP d. Johnson/Platz 6-0, 6-5.