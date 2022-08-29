 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out prep results from Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

Soccer

Soccer 

 Freestockphotos.biz

Boys Soccer

Valparaiso 13, Griffith 0

AT VALPARAISO

GRIFFITH – Logan Starks 21 saves.

Girls Volleyball

Illiana Christian 25-25-25, River Forest 8-12-17

