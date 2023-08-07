Monday's Results
Girls Golf
Kankakee Valley Invitational
AT SANDY PINES, Par 72
(Kankakee Valley results only)
1. KANKAKEE VALLEY 338
KANKAKEE VALLEY – Brynlee DeBoard 71, Lilly Van Loon 88, Katelyn Bakker 89, Allison Rushmore 90.
