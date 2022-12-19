Check out prep results from Monday, Dec. 19, and late results from Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Boys Basketball
Marquette 78, Elkhart Christian 38
ELKHART CHRISTIAN (9-17-10-2)
Totals – 12 6-10 38.
MARQUETTE (23-16-23-16)
Cam Best 3, Carlos Sapena 1, Fillippe Alvez 7, JJ Welch 7, Gary Lewis 9, Lukas Balling 15, Brandon Welch 9, Connor Bakota 10, Adam Tarnow 12, Jason Kobe 12. Totals – 26 13-18 78.
3-point field goals: Elkhart Christian 8; Marquette 12 (Balling 3, B. Welch 3, Tarnow 3, Sapena, J. Welch, Lewis). Team fouls: Elkhart Christian 17; Marquette 13. Fouled out: Bevier (EC). Records: Marquette 3-3.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Valley 100, Merrillville 46
AT MERRILLVILLE
(KV 1st place finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Gabe Bristol, Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman, Thomas Ketchem). 200 FREE – Coen Murray. 200 I.M. – Tim Stidham. 50 FREE – L. Bristol. DIVING – Nikolai De La Paz Marino. 100 FLY – Zimmerman. 100 FREE – Lincoln Byrant. 500 FREE – Murray (PR). 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Zimmerman, Bryant, G. Bristol, Murray). 100 BREAST – L. Bristol. 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Ketchem, Preston Kritlow, Stidham, G. Bristol).
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley 113, Merrillville 36
AT MERRILLVILLE
(KV 1st place finishers)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Brianna Castle, Rylee Swafford, Anna Adamczyk, Madison Rish). 200 FREE – Danica Samuelson. 200 I.M. – Allison Rushmore. 100 FLY – Adamczyk. 500 FREE – Rushmore. 200 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Swafford, Samuelson, Madison Glusak, Rushmore). 100 BACK – Castle. 100 BREAST – Adamczyk. 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Rushmore, Glusak, Castle, Samuelson).
.
Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Griffith 43, Calumet 41
CALUMET (11-7-11-12)
Xayvion Gray 19, Greg Price 3, Maurice Scarber 0, David Flores 7, Brain Hawkins 0, Jalon Bradford 2, Micah White 2, Kevin Rainey 5, Amir Watson 3, John Gill 0, Landon Hall 0. Totals – 16 3-8 41.
GRIFFITH (18-11-3-11)
Jakari Mackey 10 points (10 rebounds); AJ Ladendorf 7 points, Camron Chandler 7 points (10 rebounds).
3-point field goals: Calumet 6 (Gray 4, Price, Rainey). Rebounds: Calumet 22 (Gray 9, Bradford 8). Assists: Calumet 6 (Gray 5). Steals: Calumet 8 (Gray 3, Flores 3).
Lake Station 73, Bishop Noll 70 (OT)
BISHOP NOLL (18-14-14-18-6)
Angel Alvarez 13, Jaedin Reyna 21, Caleb Parks 14, Joseph Elkins 7, Me’Trell Harbin 2, Xavier Zukley 0, Cesar Andrade 2, Javier Meraz 2, Curshaun Walker 9, Johnny Alford 0. Totals – 28 12-23 70.
LAKE STATION (7-19-17-21-9)
Maurion Turks 6, Travis Randolph 8, Adam Eastland 26, Armoni Gonzalez 19, Willie Miller 12, Darryl Mosley 0, Vince Yzaguirre 2, D’Marco Terry 0. Totals – 29 5-11 73.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 2 (Reyna, Walker); Lake Station 10 (Eastland 5, Turks 2, Miller 2, Gonzalez). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 16, Lake Station 22. Fouled out: Miller, Randolph (LS). Records: Lake Station 6-1, Bishop Noll 3-3.
LaPorte 63, Knox 46
LaPORTE (15-20-16-12)
Malik Corley 15 (5 steals, 4 assists), Ja’Meriyon Cross 15 (5 rebounds, 4 steals), Kyle Kirkham 14 (4 assists), Tommy Samuelson 6 (9 rebounds), Anglin 4 points, Kieszkowski 4, Salisbury 3, Spence 2, Balka 0, Thomson 0, Riley 0. Totals — 25 5-11 63.
KNOX (14-10-17-5)
3-point field goals: LaPorte 8 (Corley 4, Kirkham 2, Cross, Salisbury). Records: LaPorte 5-2, Knox 2-4.
Crete-Monee Warrior Shootout
TF South 67, Thornwood 65
TF SOUTH – Daetwan Thomas 16 points (6 rebounds, 3 assists), Marqell Wilson 16 points, Romello Ali 11 points (5 rebounds), Caleb Newman 11 points (game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left), Sam Townsend 10 points.
Wrestling
Hobart Duals
Hanover Central 50, Morton 20
Lake Central 53, Hanover Central 19
Valparaiso 45, Hanover Central 33
Hanover Central 66, Hobart “B” 12
Hobart 73, Hanover Central 9
HANOVER CENTRAL – Sam Chambers 5-0 on the day.