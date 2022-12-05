Check out prep results from Monday, Dec. 5, and late results from Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Girls Basketball
Illiana Christian 49, River Forest 45
RIVER FOREST (9-10-11-15)
Soto 2, Johnson 1, Whitmore 18, Cary 0, Puckett 0, Bailey 2, Witt 3, Hurn 8, Colon 0, Watts 11. Totals – 15 13-21 45.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (16-14-14-5)
Evers 5, West 0, Dykstra 8, Smit 0, Mulder 0, DeJong 4, VanderWoude 0, Van Ryn 20, Ritzema 12. Totals – 22 4-8 49.
3-point field goals: River Forest 2 (Whitmore, Witt); Illiana Christian 1 (Ritzema). Team fouls: River Forest 12, Illiana Christian 17. Fouled out: Witt (RF); Dykstra (IC).
JUNIOR VARSITY – Illiana Christian, 48-24.
Marquette 53, Hammond Central 38
HAMMOND CENTRAL (8-12-5-13)
Jaila Williams 10, Amari Tucker 0, Layla Hart 0, Indiah Hutchinson 13, Aniyah Henry 13, Jon’Trese Thorpe 2, Sonora Spann 0, Emily Reynoso 0, Ar'Mariay Anderson 0. Totals – 15 4-5 38.
MARQUETTE (12-15-10-16)
Jiselle Chabes 4, Laniah Davis 14, Natalie Robinson 6, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 6, Elaina Balling 6, Livia Balling 13, Brielle Jones 2. Totals – 22 6-8 53.
3-point field goals: Hammond 4 (Williams 2, Hutchinson, Henry); Marquette 3 (L. Balling, Biggerstaff 2). Team fouls: Hammond 12, Marquette 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 4-4.
Boys Bowling
Oak Lawn 2115, TF North 1673
AT OAK LAWN (PALOS LANES)
TF NORTH – David Holmes 222-211.
RECORDS – TF North 1-8.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Oak Lawn 1506, TF North 1125
Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Chesterton 65, Lowell 17
CHESTERTON — Tyler Parrish 19 points, Justin Sims 19 points.
Penn 70, Crown Point 49
CROWN POINT (7-16-12-14)
Kingston Rhodes 3, AJ Lux 20, Mason Darrell 3, Jack Svetich 7, Connor Cotton 2, Jaden Skulfield 0, Keaton Buuck 9, Seamus Malaski 0, Noah Ehrlich 0, Dikembe Shaw 5. Totals – 13 16-20 49.
PENN (23-14-23-10)
Totals – 24 14-17 70.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 7 (Lux 4, Rhodes, Darrell, Shaw); Penn 8. Rebounds: Crown Point 24 (Malaski 4). Assists: Crown Point 6 (Svetich 4). Steals: Crown Point 4 (Lux 2). Team fouls: Crown Point 15, Penn 18. Fouled out: Burton (P).
Kankakee Valley 63, Kouts 52
KANKAKEE VALLEY (15-14-18-16)
Dylan Holmes 11, Jeremiah Jones 2, Hayden Dase 10, Colton Pribyl 6, Cam Webster 23, Eli Deardorff 0, Jake Anderson 11. Totals — 23 8-12 63.
KOUTS (14-13-9-16)
Tristin Ballas 13, Spencer Andrews 15, Matt Baker 12, Japheth Anweiler 6, Gabe Matthes 4, Colten Hamann 2, Chase Trumbo 0. Totals — 17 15-25 52.
3-point field goals: Kankakee Valley 9 (Holmes 3, Pribyl 2, Anderson 2, Webster 2); Kouts 3 (Baker 2, Andrews). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 18, Kouts 13. Fouled out - Andrews (K). Records: Kankakee Valley 1-2, Kouts 2-2.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Kankakee Valley, 59-47.
Lake Station 63, Griffith 54
LAKE STATION (16-23-14-10)
Maurion Turks 5, Willie Miller 22, Travis Randolph 10, Vince Yzaguirre 0, Adam Eastland 10, Armoni Gonazalez 14, Darryl Mosley 2. Totals – 24 13-20 63.
GRIFFITH (8-12-10-24)
Cameron Chandler 8, AJ Hatch 7, G. Feaster 6.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 2 (Miller 2). Rebounds: Lake Station 26 (Miller 6, Randolph 5, Gonzalez 5). Assists: Lake Station 15 (Eastland 5). Steals: Lake Station 20 (Gonzalez 6, Miller 4, Yzaguirre 4). Blocks: Lake Station 8 (Miller 3). Team fouls: Lake Station 8. Fouled out: None.
RECORDS – Lake Station 3-1 (1-0 GSSC).
JUNIOR VARSITY – Griffith, 44-21.
LaPorte 66, New Prairie 37
LAPORTE (21-22-21-2)
Ja’Meriyon Cross 16 (5 steals), Malik Corley 11 (5 assists), Ryan Kieszkowski 10, Spence 9, Kirkham 8, Tommy Samuelson 8 (8 rebounds), Balka 4, Riley 0, Salisbury 0, Thomson 0. Totals – 27 1-5 66.
NEW PRAIRIE (11-9-10-7)
3-point field goals: LaPorte 11 (Corley 3, Cross 2, Kieszkowski 2, Kirkham 2, Samuelson, Spence). Records: LaPorte 3-1.
Munster 79, Morton 53
MORTON – Derrick Tharpe 5, Amarion Mayo 15, W. Diaz 2, Dionte Boulware 11, Justin Pack 3, Jeremiah Moore 4, Jaden Lee 1, Hollond Harris 0, Erick Edwards 2, Antwione Sheehy 0, Romeo Rojas 0, Jamor Ivey 5, Jordan Nix 0, Kerry Amacker 0, Mekiah Coles 5. Totals – 20 4-6 53.
MUNSTER – David Cundiff 13, Yaw Awuah 4, Caden Atkins 2, Jermaine Coney 6, Ryan Giba 10, Nolan Kinsella 13, Andrew Cipowski 0, Gabe Lobo 0, Blake Trilli 0 Brandon Trilli 3, Cardreon Moore 0. Totals – 30 14-21 79.
3-point field goals: Morton 9 (Tharpe, Mayo 2, Boulware 3, Pack, Ivey, Coles); Munster 5 (Giba 3, Cundiff, Brandon Trilli). Team fouls: Morton 17, Munster 9. Fouled out: None.
River Forest 44, Wheeler 43
RIVER FOREST (14-8-10-12)
Camerin Walker 13 points, Daunez Davis 10 points.
WHEELER (18-12-6-7)
RECORDS — River Forest 3-2 (1-0 GSSC).
JUNIOR VARSITY – River Forest, 38-30.
South Bend St. Joseph 81, Marquette 71
ST. JOSEPH (22-18-27-14)
Totals – 29 14 18 81.
MARQUETTE (21-14-13-23)
Cam Best 0, Carlos Sapena 0, Fillippe Alvez 0, JJ Welch 0, Gary Lewis 18, Lukas Balling 13, Brandon Welch 11, Conner Bakota 2, Adam Tarnow 5, Jason Kobe 22. Totals – 24 13-18 71.
3-point field goals: St. Joseph 9; Marquette 10 (Lewis 4, Balling, B. Welch 3, Tarnow, Kobe). Team fouls: St. Joseph 12, Marquette 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 0-2.
Morgan Twp. 71, Oregon-Davis 47
Girls Basketball
Concord 43, LaPorte 24
CONCORD (12-9-12-10)
LAPORTE (3-11-6-4) — Poe 11 points, Schreeg 5 points, Reaves 4 points.
Crown Point 53, Penn 39
PENN (14-5-17-3)
Totals – 16 4-6 39.
CROWN POINT (16-17-11-9)
Cristyn Fraley 4, Emily Phillips 3, Abbi Foster 4, Brooke Lindesmith 8, Camdyn Gliem 0, Ali Rawls 7, Kaitlyn Jaeger 3, Ava Ziolkowski 24. Totals – 18 12-14 53.
3-point field goals: Penn 3; Crown Point 5 (Ziolkowski 3, Jaeger, Phillips). Team fouls: Penn 17, Crown Point 9. Fouled out: Echols (P).
North Newton 45, Griffith 31
GRIFFITH (10-3-11-7)
Bri Esquivel 9, Jewelia Rivera 4, Nina Zielke 9, Chloe Smith 4, Alex Strauch 1, Morgan VonOgden0, Addison Hill 4, Maddy Ladendorf 0, Nijah Young 0. Totals – 9 10-24 31.
NORTH NEWTON (8-14-9-14)
June Busboom 2, Lexi Cunningham 10, Cheyann Cahill 0, Makenna Schleman 29, Piper Ivey 0, Dakota Dyer 0, Marian Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 4, Taylor Mattull 0, Ava Ivey 0. Totals – 15 15-23 45.
3-point field goals: Griffith 3 (Hill, Zielke, Esquivel); North Newton 0. Team fouls: Griffith 19, North Newton 19. Fouled out: Rivera, Smith (G); Schleman (NN).
Crete-Monee Invitational
Chicago Phillips 53, TF South 51
TF SOUTH – Gigi Dillon 14 points, 21 rebounds; Cherish Boothe 12 points, Rayvan Rush 11 points.
Friday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Hanover Central 56, Whiting 45
WHITING (7-11-14-13)
Shawn Donaldson 14, Nolan Toth 16, Yovanni Garro 2, Nick Davenport 3, Antonio Tucker 0, Jeremiah Allard 7, Joe Jendreas 3. Totals – 16 4-7 45.
HANOVER CENTRAL (18-8-13-17)
3-point field goals: Whiting 9 (Toth 5, Donaldson 2, Davenport, Allard). Rebounds: Whiting 25 (Toth 8). Assists: Whiting 16 (Donaldson 8). Steals: Whiting 5 (Donaldson 4). Team fouls: Whiting 15. Fouled out: None.
TF South 61, Shepard 58
TF SOUTH – Caleb Newman 15 points, Romello Ali 15 points, Marqell Wilson 11 points.
RECORDS – TF South 2-3 (1-0 SSB).