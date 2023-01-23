Check out prep results from Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

Lake Central 54, Highland 37
Gail 5, Keil 5, Flores 0, Reid 6, Steele 18, Belloso 3, Ballard 0. Totals – 10 12-18 37.
LAKE CENTRAL (17-12-8-17)
Riley Milausnic 10, Nadia Clayton 8, Vanessa Wimberly 6, Aniyah Bishop 6, Ayla Krygier 17, Kennedie Burks 4, Bryn Leonard 3, Milica Lukic 0, Lexi Iwema 0. Totals – 19 10-17 54.
3-point field goals: Highland 5 (Gail, Keil, Steele 3); Lake Central 6 (Milausnic 3, Krygier 2, Leonard). Team fouls: Highland 18, Lake Central 20. Fouled out: Gail (H); Clayton (LC).
JUNIOR VARSITY – Lake Central, 56-12.
River Forest 48, Victory Christian 25
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (4-8-6-7)
Penner 8, A. Goetz 2, Corvik 0, Montesano 6, Decker 4, Grazo 2, Coleman 2, Bridegroom 0, Cartez 0, Blake 0, A. Goetz 1. Totals – 9 7-10 25.
RIVER FOREST (15-16-7-10)
Arana 0, Watts 6, Johnson 0, Colon 0, Whitmore 17, Cary 0, Puckett 0, Bailey 6, Witt 3, Hurn 16. Totals – 20 7-20 48.
3-point field goals: Victory Christian 0; River Forest 1 (Witt). Team fouls: Victory Christian 16, River Forest 15. Fouled out: Decker (VC).
