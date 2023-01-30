Check out prep results from Monday, Jan. 30, and late results from Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Monday's Results
Boys Basketball
Marquette 77, Morton 61
MORTON (8-18-16-19)
Collins 5, Mayo 0, Boulware 6, Pack 0, Moore 18, Lee 10, Harris 7, Edwards 13, Brown 0, Amacker 0, Coles 2. Totals – 25 3-8 61.
MARQUETTE (19-12-27-19)
Best 2, Sapena 0, Alvez 0, JJ Welch 3, Lewis 9, Balling 13, B. Welch 11, Bakota 17, Tarnow 2, Kobe 20, Pecoski 0. Totals – 26 18-25 77.
3-point field goals: Morton 8 (Collins, Boulware 2, Harris 2, Edwards 3); Marquette 7 (JJ Welch, Lewis, B. Welch 3, Bakota 2). Team fouls: Morton 19, Marquette 14. Fouled out: None.
.
People are also reading…
Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
South Bend Washington 54, Crown Point 48
CROWN POINT (6-15-6-21)
Kingston Rhodes 6, AJ Lux 11, Mason Darell 0, Elliot Swan 0, Jack Svetich 17, Connor Cotton 4, Jaden Skulfield 0, Seamus Malaski 8, Dikembe Shaw 2. Totals – 20 6-8 48.
WASHINGTON (8-10-23-13)
Totals – 20 11-16 54.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 2 (Lux, Svetich); Washington 3. Rebounds: Crown Point 26 (Cotton 6); Washington 30. Assists: Crown Point 12 (Svetich 5); Washington 10. Steals: Crown Point 2 (Lux, Swan); Washington 5. Team fouls: Crown Point 16, Washington 10. Fouled out: Shaw (CP).
Hanover Central 58, Calumet 37
HANOVER CENTRAL (11-16-11-20)
CALUMET (8-7-7-15)
Xayvion Gray 18, Greg Price 11, Jalon Bradford 2, Micah White 2, Kevin Rainey 0, Amir Watson 2, Noah Conover 0. Totals – 13 4-4 35.
3-point field goals: Calumet 5 (Gray 2, Price 3). Rebounds: Calumet 16 (Bradford 6). Assists: Calumet 9 (Gray 3, White 3). Steals: Calumet 5 (Watson 2).
Lake Station 73, River Forest 45
LAKE STATION (10-13-24-26)
Maurion Turks 3, Willie Miller 16, Travis Randolph 15, Adam Eastland 19, Armoni Gonzalez 13, D’Marco Terry 5, Darryl Mosley 2. Totals – 30 10-19 73.
RIVER FOREST (11-9-11-14)
3-point field goals: Lake Station 3 (Turks, Eastland, Terry). Rebounds: Lake Station 30 (Eastland 7, Randolph 6). Assists: Lake Station 15 (Gonzalez 5). Steals: Lake Station 18 (Randolph 5, Miller 5, Eastland 4). Team fouls: Lake Station 19. Fouled out: Miller (LS). Records: Lake Station 14-1 (7-0 GSSC).
Portage 64, Kankakee Valley 52
PORTAGE – Garrett Clark 15, Michael Wellman 12 (4 assists, 4 steals), Dennis Mitchell (5 rebounds).
JUNIOR VARSITY – Kankakee Valley, 46-35.
Tinley Park 64, TF South 49
TF SOUTH (12-6-12-19) — Caleb Newman 11, Romello Ali 11, Marqell Wilson 11.
TINLEY PARK (7-16-17-24)
3-point field goals: TF South 7. Assists: TF South 12. Records: TF South 12-12 (6-4 SSC).