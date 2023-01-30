 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out prep results from Monday, Jan. 30, and late results from Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Monday's Results

Boys Basketball

Marquette 77, Morton 61

MORTON (8-18-16-19)

Collins 5, Mayo 0, Boulware 6, Pack 0, Moore 18, Lee 10, Harris 7, Edwards 13, Brown 0, Amacker 0, Coles 2. Totals – 25 3-8 61.

MARQUETTE (19-12-27-19)

Best 2, Sapena 0, Alvez 0, JJ Welch 3, Lewis 9, Balling 13, B. Welch 11, Bakota 17, Tarnow 2, Kobe 20, Pecoski 0. Totals – 26 18-25 77.

3-point field goals: Morton 8 (Collins, Boulware 2, Harris 2, Edwards 3); Marquette 7 (JJ Welch, Lewis, B. Welch 3, Bakota 2). Team fouls: Morton 19, Marquette 14. Fouled out: None.

Saturday’s Late Results

Boys Basketball

South Bend Washington 54, Crown Point 48

CROWN POINT (6-15-6-21)

Kingston Rhodes 6, AJ Lux 11, Mason Darell 0, Elliot Swan 0, Jack Svetich 17, Connor Cotton 4, Jaden Skulfield 0, Seamus Malaski 8, Dikembe Shaw 2. Totals – 20 6-8 48.

WASHINGTON (8-10-23-13)

Totals – 20 11-16 54.

3-point field goals: Crown Point 2 (Lux, Svetich); Washington 3. Rebounds: Crown Point 26 (Cotton 6); Washington 30. Assists: Crown Point 12 (Svetich 5); Washington 10. Steals: Crown Point 2 (Lux, Swan); Washington 5. Team fouls: Crown Point 16, Washington 10. Fouled out: Shaw (CP).

Hanover Central 58, Calumet 37

HANOVER CENTRAL (11-16-11-20)

CALUMET (8-7-7-15)

Xayvion Gray 18, Greg Price 11, Jalon Bradford 2, Micah White 2, Kevin Rainey 0, Amir Watson 2, Noah Conover 0. Totals – 13 4-4 35.

3-point field goals: Calumet 5 (Gray 2, Price 3). Rebounds: Calumet 16 (Bradford 6). Assists: Calumet 9 (Gray 3, White 3). Steals: Calumet 5 (Watson 2).

Lake Station 73, River Forest 45

LAKE STATION (10-13-24-26)

Maurion Turks 3, Willie Miller 16, Travis Randolph 15, Adam Eastland 19, Armoni Gonzalez 13, D’Marco Terry 5, Darryl Mosley 2. Totals – 30 10-19 73.

RIVER FOREST (11-9-11-14)

3-point field goals: Lake Station 3 (Turks, Eastland, Terry). Rebounds: Lake Station 30 (Eastland 7, Randolph 6). Assists: Lake Station 15 (Gonzalez 5). Steals: Lake Station 18 (Randolph 5, Miller 5, Eastland 4). Team fouls: Lake Station 19. Fouled out: Miller (LS). Records: Lake Station 14-1 (7-0 GSSC).

Portage 64, Kankakee Valley 52

PORTAGE – Garrett Clark 15, Michael Wellman 12 (4 assists, 4 steals), Dennis Mitchell (5 rebounds).

JUNIOR VARSITY – Kankakee Valley, 46-35.

Tinley Park 64, TF South 49

TF SOUTH (12-6-12-19) — Caleb Newman 11, Romello Ali 11, Marqell Wilson 11.

TINLEY PARK (7-16-17-24)

3-point field goals: TF South 7. Assists: TF South 12. Records: TF South 12-12 (6-4 SSC).

