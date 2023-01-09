 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out prep results from Monday, Jan. 9

Girls Basketball

Hebron 49, River Forest 38

HEBRON (7-15-12-12)

Natilee Wiegman 0, Sidney Elijah 22, Gabrielle Wagoner 8, Madelyn Heck 5, Jadyn Byars 2, Paige Rokosz 9. Totals – 20 4-7 46.

RIVER FOREST (5-11-4-18)

Mila Soto 0, Amy Arana 2, Madison Whitmore 7, Rayna Cary 1, Julianna Bailey 7, Abigail Witt 5, D. Hurn 16. Totals – 14 10-24 38.

3-point field goals: Hebron 2 (Elijah, Heck); River Forest 0. Team fouls: Hebron 21, River Forest 11. Fouled out: Wagoner (H).

Saturday’s Late Results

Gymnastics

Merrillville 104.075, Michigan City 84.375

AT MERRILLVILLE

VAULT – 1. Emilee Thomas (M) 9.0, 2. Caidyn Morgan (M) 8.8, 3. Corynn Morgan (M) 8.7.

BARS – 1. Caidyn Morgan (M) 8.775, 2. Kamyra Williams (M) 8.65, 3. Corynn Morgan (M) 8.075.

BEAM – 1. Caidyn Morgan (M) 8.7, 2. Saniya Lipscomb (M) 8.15, 3. Alexis Alleyne (M) 8.025.

FLOOR – T1. Williams (M) 9.2, T1. Thomas (M) 9.2, 3. Caidyn Morgan (M) 8.775.

ALL-AROUND – 1. Caidyn Morgan (M) 35.05, 2. Williams (M) 34.025, 3. Thomas (M) 33.40.

