Girls Golf
LaPorte County Tournament
AT MUNICIPAL
1. LAPORTE 313, 2. NEW PRAIRIE 320, 3. MARQUETTE 381, 4. MICHIGAN CITY 396, 5. SOUTH CENTRAL 426.
Medalist – Kamryn Kubik (LaPorte) 69
LAPORTE – Kamryn Kubik 69, Molly Menne 78, Dana McQuarters 78, Kennedy Riley 88.
