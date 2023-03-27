Monday's Results
Baseball
Highland 10, Morton 0 (5 innings)
|Morton;000 00 — 0 0 0
|Highland;073 0x — 10 11 1
3B – Stewart (H). Pitching summary – Morton – N. Rodriguez (3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), A. Rodriguez (1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Highland – Stewart (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 SO). WP – Stewart. LP – N. Rodriguez. Leading hitters – Highland – Stewart (2-3, 3B, R, 4 RBI), VanderMeyden (3-3, 2 R, RBI), Leouses (3-3, R, RBI).
Sandburg 3, Marian Catholic 0 (7 innings)
|Marian Catholic;000 000 0 — 0 3 2
|Sandburg;102 000 0 — 3 5 1
2B – Max Mele (MC). Pitching summary – Marian Catholic – Weathers (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Stanton (2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Mele (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Bailey (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO). LP – Weathers (0-1). Leading hitters – Marian Catholic – Mele (2B). Records – Marian Catholic 1-2.
Boys Volleyball
Portage 25-25-25, LaPorte 22-20-13
AT PORTAGE
PORTAGE – Lukas Navarro 15-17 hitting (6 kills), 1 block; Caimin Haywood 5-7 hitting (4 kills), 5-5 serving (2 aces), 3 blocks; Rodney Dazzena 4 solo blocks, 2 assist blocks; John Kelley 46-46 setting (22 assists), 2 aces, 2 blocks; Danny Lule 19-19 serve receptions (15 digs).
LAPORTE – Scottie Fletcher 4 kills, 4 aces; Avram DeGarmo 3 kills; Joe Pray 2 solo blocks; Kevin Vinson 1 solo block.
RECORDS – Portage 3-0, LaPorte 1-3.