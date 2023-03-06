Monday's Results
Boys Basketball
Class 4A Crown Point Sectional
Championship
Chesterton 66, Valparaiso 50
CHESTERTON (12-10-23-21)
Parrish 31, Guest 3, Sims 18, Pokorney 0, Fladeland 0, Kasper 6, Vrahoretis 0, Furmanek 8, Snyder 0, Nix 0, Schneider 0. Totals – 25 12-16 66.
VALPARAISO (17-11-19-3)
Jack Smiley 5, Derrick Brooks 13, KJ Avery 0, Michael Ridley 1, Connor McCall 6, Caden Crowell 9, Jaden Adams 0, Colin Kaleth 0, Phillip Amones 1, Mason Jones 15, Alec Platipodis 0, Matt Hofer 0. Totals – 18 7-10 50.
People are also reading…
3-point field goals: Chesterton 4 (Parrish 2, Guest, Kasper); Valparaiso 7 (Jones 2, McCall 2, Smiley, Brooks, Crowell). Rebounds: Chesterton 21 (Sims 7); Valparaiso 20 (Crowell 7). Assists: Chesterton 5 (Parrish 4); Valparaiso 13 (Smiley 7). Steals: Chesterton 10 (Sims 4); Valparaiso 5 (McCall 3). Team fouls: Chesterton 12, Valparaiso 16. Fouled out: None.
Class 2A Whiting Sectional
21st Century 71, Illiana Christian 52
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (14-13-11-14)
Kevin Corcoran 2, Zeke Van Essen 9, Luke Van Essen 15, Andy Spoelman 16, Mason Post 3, Cody DeJong 2, Noah Kieft 0, Isaac Sherwood 2, Fritz Olthof 3, Dylan Polak 0, Lucas Reidelbach 0. Totals — 20 2-8 52.
21st CENTURY (19-15-27-10)
Ashton Williamson 12, Quintin Floyd 21, Lemetrius Williams 15, Roy Cast 4, DJ Moss 8, Terrance Hayes 9, Jerimya Henderson-Sims 2, Jemeil Rich 0, Louis Campbell 0, Jordan Upshaw. Totals — 30 10-14 71.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 10 (Spoelman 4, L. Van Essen 3, Z. Van Essen, Post, Olthof), 21st Century 1 (Hayes). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 12, 21st Century 11. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Illiana Christian 19-6, 21st Century 20-5.
.
Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Class 3A Hanover Sectional
(Semifinal)
Lake Station 70, River Forest 50
LAKE STATION (20-18-11-21)
Maurion Turks 8, Willie Miller 15, Travis Randolph 19, Vince Yzaguirre 1, Adam Eastland 11, Armoni Gonzalez 11, Kaleb Young 5. Totals – 26 17-21 70.
RIVER FOREST (9-10-16-15)
3-point field goals: Lake Station 1 (Young). Rebounds: Lake Station 41 (Miller 14). Assists: Lake Station 14 (Eastland 5). Steals: Lake Station 21 (Randolph 6). Team fouls: Lake Station 14. Fouled out: None.
Hockey
IHSHA State Championship
Class 3A
AT EVANSVILLE
Bishop Noll 4, Lakeshore St. Joseph 2
BISHOP NOLL – Noah Connolly 1 goal, 1 assist; Kaleb Freyman 1 assist; Nick Kiebles 1 goal; Aidan Klen 2 goals; Logan Stumpf 1 assist; Toby DeLaney (goalkeeper).
RECORDS – Bishop Noll 27-10-2.