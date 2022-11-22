Check out prep results from Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Boys Basketball
Bloom 83, TF South 38
Records – TF South 0-1.
Girls Basketball
Benton Central 77, North Newton 16
NORTH NEWTON (4-4-4-4)
June Busboom 2, Lexi Cunningham 1, Cheyann Cahill 4, Makenna Schleman 5, Piper Ivey 0, Dakota Dyer 0, Marian Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Taylor Mattull 2, Juliana Galvan 2. Totals – 6 4-7 16.
BENTON CENTRAL (25-13-16-23)
Totals – 33 4-7 77.
3-point field goals: North Newton 0; Benton Central 7. Team fouls: North Newton 10, Benton Central 8. Fouled out: None.
Heritage Christian 73, Hammond Academy 22
HAMMOND ACADEMY – Prescilla Otero 16 points.