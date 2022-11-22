 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out prep results from Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

On the bubble

Portage (5-2), Kankakee Valley (5-4), Chesterton (2-3), Lowell (2-4).

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Basketball

Bloom 83, TF South 38

Records – TF South 0-1.

Girls Basketball

Benton Central 77, North Newton 16

NORTH NEWTON (4-4-4-4)

June Busboom 2, Lexi Cunningham 1, Cheyann Cahill 4, Makenna Schleman 5, Piper Ivey 0, Dakota Dyer 0, Marian Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Taylor Mattull 2, Juliana Galvan 2. Totals – 6 4-7 16.

BENTON CENTRAL (25-13-16-23)

Totals – 33 4-7 77.

3-point field goals: North Newton 0; Benton Central 7. Team fouls: North Newton 10, Benton Central 8. Fouled out: None.

Heritage Christian 73, Hammond Academy 22

HAMMOND ACADEMY – Prescilla Otero 16 points.

