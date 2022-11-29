Check out prep results from Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 64, River Forest 33
BISHOP NOLL (13-24-21-6)
Maddie Downs 12, Mariah Robinson 6, Brianna Gonzalez 2, Icesis Thomas 20, Victoria Velez 0, Kennedy Blakely 20, Quinn Fehr 2, Lauren Drexler 2, Samantha Ortiz 0. Totals – 23 12-30 64.
RIVER FOREST (8-7-9-9)
Amy Arana 0, Ayanna Watts 5, Ja’Kayla Johnson 1, Llailyn Colon 0, Madison Whitmore 19, Rayna Cary 0, Ally Puckett 0, Julianna Bailey 0, Abby Witt 0, D’Yanna Hurn 8. Totals – 13 7-22 33.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 6 (Downs 3, Robinson, Thomas, Blakely); River Forest 0. Team fouls: Bishop Noll 20, River Forest 24. Fouled out: Watts, Hurn (RF). Records: Bishop Noll 2-3.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Bishop Noll, 36-34.