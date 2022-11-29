 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Check out prep results from Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

On the bubble

Portage (5-2), Kankakee Valley (5-4), Chesterton (2-3), Lowell (2-4).

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Girls Basketball

Bishop Noll 64, River Forest 33

BISHOP NOLL (13-24-21-6)

Maddie Downs 12, Mariah Robinson 6, Brianna Gonzalez 2, Icesis Thomas 20, Victoria Velez 0, Kennedy Blakely 20, Quinn Fehr 2, Lauren Drexler 2, Samantha Ortiz 0. Totals – 23 12-30 64.

RIVER FOREST (8-7-9-9)

Amy Arana 0, Ayanna Watts 5, Ja’Kayla Johnson 1, Llailyn Colon 0, Madison Whitmore 19, Rayna Cary 0, Ally Puckett 0, Julianna Bailey 0, Abby Witt 0, D’Yanna Hurn 8. Totals – 13 7-22 33.

3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 6 (Downs 3, Robinson, Thomas, Blakely); River Forest 0. Team fouls: Bishop Noll 20, River Forest 24. Fouled out: Watts, Hurn (RF). Records: Bishop Noll 2-3.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Bishop Noll, 36-34.

