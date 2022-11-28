 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out prep results from Monday, Nov. 28, and late results from Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

On the bubble

Portage (5-2), Kankakee Valley (5-4), Chesterton (2-3), Lowell (2-4).

Girls Basketball

Lake Station 75, North Newton 25

LAKE STATION (32-23-11-9)

Chabes 4, Wilkerson 8, Lewis 2, Gause 20, Toney 20, Music 0, Walker 0, Woods 0, Randolph 18, Ramirez 3. Totals – 30 6-10 75.

NORTH NEWTON (6-6-11-2)

June Busboom 2, Lexi Cunningham 0, Cheyann Cahill 0, Makenna Schleman 17, Dakota Dyer 0, Maria Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 4, Taylor Mattull 2, Juliana Galvan 0, Piper Ivey 0. Totals – 10 5-7 25.

3-point field goals: Lake Station 9 (Gause 4, Randolph 2, Wilkerson 2, Chabes); North Newton 0. Team fouls: Lake Station 12, North Newton 10. Fouled out: None.

Victory Christian 36, Hammond Academy 27

HAMMOND ACADEMY – Otero 19 points, Madera 2 points, Williams 2 points, Cortez 3 points.

Bishop Noll 64, River Forest 33

BISHOP NOLL (13-24-21-6)

RIVER FOREST (8-7-9-9)

Saturday’s Late Results

Boys Basketball

Fishers 70, LaPorte 55

LAPORTE (18-14-13-10)

Kirkham 16, Kieszkowski 14, Corley 9, Spence 6, Samuelson 5, Thomson 3, Balka 2, Cross 0, Riley 0. Totals – 20 8-9 55.

3-point field goals: LaPorte 7 (Kieszkowski 2, Kirkham 2, Spence 2, Corley). Records: LaPorte 1-1.

FISHERS (18-13-15-24)

Munster 65, Portage 51

MUNSTER (17-7-18-23)

Yaw Awuah 1, Caden Atkins 1, Jermaine Coney 8, Ryan Giba 0, Nolan Kinsella 12, Andrew Cipowski 11, Brandon Trilli 32, Cardreon Moore 0. Totals – 20 20-26 65.

PORTAGE (9-11-11-20)

Jaelon Hollies 11, Josiah Mabon 3, Jaysean King 2, Sam Wellman 5, Michael Wellman 11, Garrett Clark 12, Jaelyn Johnson 7. Totals – 17 12-17 51.

3-point field goals: Munster 5 (Kinsella, Cipowski 3, Trilli); Portage 5 (Hollies, S. Wellman, M. Wellman, Clark, Johnson). Team fouls: Munster 14, Portage 20. Fouled out: M. Wellman (P).

Chesterton 78, Elkhart 44

Knox 58, Morgan Twp. 54

Michigan City 82, Marquette 64

Girls Basketball

Kouts 43, Hanover Central 39

KOUTS (13-14-7-9)

Emma Garavalia 11, Macie Sanders 0, Lauryn Koedyker 2, Ally Capouch 21, Taylor Moyer 3, Olivia Miller 3, Ellah Young 3. Totals — 11 15-24 43.

HANOVER CENTRAL (6-11-13-9)

Bridget Noel 5, Skylar Ferry 12, Hailey Vanderhye 16, Gabi Comia 4, Emmi Doty 0, Reile Waters 0, Kaitlin Duffy 0, Abby Kil 0, Sienna Antkiewicz 2. Totals — 16 1-4 39.

3-point field goals: Kouts 6 (Garavalia 2, Capouch 3, Young); Hanover Central 6 (Ferry 4, H.Vanderhye 2). Team fouls: Kouts 7, Hanover Central 18. Fouled out: Comia (HC). Records: Kouts 4-3, Hanover Central 3-4.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Hanover Central, 45-43

South Bend Clay 47, LaPorte 44

LAPORTE (9-5-16-14)

Schreeg 19 points, Reaves 14 points, Bellah 6 points.

SOUTH BEND CLAY (10-6-17-16)

