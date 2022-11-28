Check out prep results from Monday, Nov. 28, and late results from Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Girls Basketball
Lake Station 75, North Newton 25
LAKE STATION (32-23-11-9)
Chabes 4, Wilkerson 8, Lewis 2, Gause 20, Toney 20, Music 0, Walker 0, Woods 0, Randolph 18, Ramirez 3. Totals – 30 6-10 75.
NORTH NEWTON (6-6-11-2)
June Busboom 2, Lexi Cunningham 0, Cheyann Cahill 0, Makenna Schleman 17, Dakota Dyer 0, Maria Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 4, Taylor Mattull 2, Juliana Galvan 0, Piper Ivey 0. Totals – 10 5-7 25.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 9 (Gause 4, Randolph 2, Wilkerson 2, Chabes); North Newton 0. Team fouls: Lake Station 12, North Newton 10. Fouled out: None.
Victory Christian 36, Hammond Academy 27
HAMMOND ACADEMY – Otero 19 points, Madera 2 points, Williams 2 points, Cortez 3 points.
Bishop Noll 64, River Forest 33
BISHOP NOLL (13-24-21-6)
RIVER FOREST (8-7-9-9)
.
Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Fishers 70, LaPorte 55
LAPORTE (18-14-13-10)
Kirkham 16, Kieszkowski 14, Corley 9, Spence 6, Samuelson 5, Thomson 3, Balka 2, Cross 0, Riley 0. Totals – 20 8-9 55.
3-point field goals: LaPorte 7 (Kieszkowski 2, Kirkham 2, Spence 2, Corley). Records: LaPorte 1-1.
FISHERS (18-13-15-24)
Munster 65, Portage 51
MUNSTER (17-7-18-23)
Yaw Awuah 1, Caden Atkins 1, Jermaine Coney 8, Ryan Giba 0, Nolan Kinsella 12, Andrew Cipowski 11, Brandon Trilli 32, Cardreon Moore 0. Totals – 20 20-26 65.
PORTAGE (9-11-11-20)
Jaelon Hollies 11, Josiah Mabon 3, Jaysean King 2, Sam Wellman 5, Michael Wellman 11, Garrett Clark 12, Jaelyn Johnson 7. Totals – 17 12-17 51.
3-point field goals: Munster 5 (Kinsella, Cipowski 3, Trilli); Portage 5 (Hollies, S. Wellman, M. Wellman, Clark, Johnson). Team fouls: Munster 14, Portage 20. Fouled out: M. Wellman (P).
Chesterton 78, Elkhart 44
Knox 58, Morgan Twp. 54
Michigan City 82, Marquette 64
Girls Basketball
Kouts 43, Hanover Central 39
KOUTS (13-14-7-9)
Emma Garavalia 11, Macie Sanders 0, Lauryn Koedyker 2, Ally Capouch 21, Taylor Moyer 3, Olivia Miller 3, Ellah Young 3. Totals — 11 15-24 43.
HANOVER CENTRAL (6-11-13-9)
Bridget Noel 5, Skylar Ferry 12, Hailey Vanderhye 16, Gabi Comia 4, Emmi Doty 0, Reile Waters 0, Kaitlin Duffy 0, Abby Kil 0, Sienna Antkiewicz 2. Totals — 16 1-4 39.
3-point field goals: Kouts 6 (Garavalia 2, Capouch 3, Young); Hanover Central 6 (Ferry 4, H.Vanderhye 2). Team fouls: Kouts 7, Hanover Central 18. Fouled out: Comia (HC). Records: Kouts 4-3, Hanover Central 3-4.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Hanover Central, 45-43
South Bend Clay 47, LaPorte 44
LAPORTE (9-5-16-14)
Schreeg 19 points, Reaves 14 points, Bellah 6 points.
SOUTH BEND CLAY (10-6-17-16)