Check out prep results from Saturday, Dec. 10, and late results from Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Boys Basketball
Crown Point 65, Southport 59
CROWN POINT (13-17-15-20)
Kingston Rhodes 0, AJ Lux 17, Elliot Swan 0, Lou Mureiko 6, Jack Svetich 21, Connor Cotton 9, Jaden Skulfied 0, Keaton Buuck 8, Seamus Malaski 2, Dikembe Shaw 2. Totals – 20 18-24 65.
SOUTHPORT (11-12-21-15)
Totals – 24 4-5 59.
3-point field goals – CP 7 (Lux 2, Mureiko 1, Svetich 4); Southport 7 (Dancler 6, Miller 1). Team fouls – CP 11; Southport 20. Fouled out – Pinkston (S).
North Newton 49, Highland 48
NORTH NEWTON (15-14-12-8)
Connor Scotella 0, Evan Gagnon 26, Andrew Colovos 6, Levi Church 2, Michael Levy 10, Jakin LaTulip 0, Patrick Bailey 5. Totals -18 10-21 49.
HIGHLAND (13-10-10-15)
Eric Onohan 2, Isaiah Reid 4, Kristijan Zakavica 10, Alonzo Godinez 2, Zander Ison 0, Elijah Blackmon 0, Rico Maldonado 18, Nicholas Johnsen 12. Totals - 20 5-15 48.
3-point field goals: North Newton 3 (Gagnon 3); Highland 3 (Maldonado 3). Team fouls: North Newton 13; Highland 22. Fouled out: Levy.
Girls Basketball
Chicago Phillips 61, Bishop Noll 46
BISHOP NOLL (4-18-10-14)
Maddie Downs 2, Mariah Robinson 10, Brianna Gonzalez 5, Icesis Thomas 8, Victoria Velez 0, Kennedy Blakely 16, Jaiden Hall 0, Quinn Fehr 0, Lauren Drexler 5. Totals – 12 21-37 46.
PHILLIPS (11-18-21-11)
Totals – 27 4-8 61.
3-point field goals – Bishop Noll 1 (Blakely 1); Phillips 3 (Simmons 2, McLaren 1). Team fouls – Bishop Noll 11, Phillips 26. Fouled out – Kellems, Armstrong (CP).
Illiana Christian 49, Calumet 24
ILLIANA (12-17-15-5)
Abby West 6, Cameron 7, Faith Van Ryn 10, Kaitlin Dykstra 13.
CALUMET (9-11-0-4)
Faith Christian 53, North Newton 21
NORTH NEWTON (6-4-4-11)
Ava Ivey 0, June Busboom 0, Lexi Cunningham 9, Makenna Schleman 6, Piper Ivey 0, Dakota Dyer 0, Maria Oliver-Barrio 4, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Taylor Mattull 2, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 10 1-3 21.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (16-14-19-4)
Totals – 24 3-6 53.
3-point field goals – North Newton 0; Faith 2 (Layton 1, Stillings 1). Team fouls – North Newton 8, Faith 8.
Hanover Central 64, River Forest 28
HANOVER (17-16-19-12)
Skylar Ferry 15, Sienna Antkiewicz 0, Gabi Comia 7, Bridget Noel 4, Hailey Vanderhye 14, Reile Waters 0, Abby Kil 6, Kaitlin Duffy 12, Natalie Eckary 0, Ava Vanderhye 2, Abbie Caston 0, Sienna Stilley 2, Savannah Sheppard 0, Brooke Oostman 2. Totals – 28 1-5 64.
RIVER FOREST (4-7-7-10)
Soto 0, Watts 13, Johnson 0, Whitmore 9, Cary 0, Bailey 0, Witt 2, Hurn 0. Totals – 11 4-10 28.
3-point field goals – Hanover 7 (Ferry 3, Comia 1, Duffy 3); River Forest 2 (Witt 2). Team fouls – Hanover 18, River Forest 8.
Kouts 48, Morgan Township 39
KOUTS (8-16-6-18)
Emma Garavalia 2, Macie Sanders 4, Lauryn Koedyker 11, Ally Capouch 19, Taylor Moyer 10, Olivia Miller 0, Ellah Young 2, Kourtney Lockett 0. Totals – 12 20-28 48.
MORGAN (17-7-8-7)
Peyton Honchar 11, Madi Lemmons 2, Victoria Detraz 8, Josie Lemmons 10, Shiloh DeBoard 8, Vanessa Parsons 0, Kaelin Kreischer 0, Maria Lemmons 0, Abby Wasz 0. Totals – 15 8-18 39.
3-point field goals: Kouts 4 (Capouch 3, Sanders); Morgan 1 (J.Lemmons). Team fouls: Kouts 15, Morgan 22. Fouled out - Koedyker (K), Moyer (K); Madi Lemmons (M), Honchar (M), Detraz (M). Records: Kouts 8-4, 3-1 PCC; Morgan 9-3, 1-2. JV score: Kouts 35-28.
Marquette 48, EC Central 33
MARQUETTE (12-6-14-16)
Jiselle Chabes 8, Laniah Davis 19, Natalie Robinson 10, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 5, Elaina Balling 2, Livia Balling 2, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 18 10-15 48.
EC CENTRAL (3-9-4-17)
Lela Edmonds 1, Angel LaSalle 2, Samantha Rivas 0, Sagnidis Doom 4, Shandri Taylor 13, Cierra Battle 0, Keoya Smith 5, Sarinity Mayes 2, Taliyam Jackson 6. Totals – 12 8-14 33.
3-point field goals – Marquette 2 (Biggerstaff 1, Chabes 1), EC Central 1 (Smith 1). Team fouls – Marquette 13, EC Central 14. Records: Marquette 6-4, EC Central 6-5.
Boys Swimming
LaPorte 124, Mishawaka Marian 21, Jimtown 9
(LaPorte winners only)
200 medley relay – LaPorte (Roman Garay, Abbas Hakim, Chaise Adrian, Gage Lane); 200 free – Adrian (L); 200 IM – Hakim (L); 50 free – Lane (L); Diving – Andrew Hayes (L) 196.25; 100 butterfly – Adrian (L); 100 free – Lane (L); 500 free – Garay (L); 200 free relay – LaPorte (Max Unger, Karter Griffin, Hayes, Caleb Johnson); 100 backstroke – Garay (L); 100 breaststroke – Hakim (L); 400 free relay – LaPorte (Adrian, Lane, Garay, Hakim).
Girls Swimming
Griffith Invitational
Team scores: 1. Lowell 326, 2. Kankakee Valley 314, 3. Wheeler 225, 4. Morton 121, 5. Griffith 92, 6. Bishop Noll 88, 7. Calumet 65, 8. Hammond Central 44, 9. West Side 21.
200 medley relay – KV (Maya Gonzalez, Rylee Swafford, Anna Adamczyk, Allie Rushmore) 2:09.67; 200 free – Maddie Sullivan (Wheeler) 2:16.93; 200 IM – Jami Baker (Lowell) 2:32.87; 50 free – RayLynn Miller (Lowell) 27.46; Diving – Eva Sersic (KV) 206.25; 100 butterfly – Baker (Lowell) 1:12.13; 100 free – Miller (Lowell) 59.58; 500 free – Sullivan (Wheeler) 6:19.54; 200 free relay – KV (Swafford, Maddi Lee-Whited, Danica Samuelson, Rushmore) 1:55.78; 100 backstroke – Elizabeth Hilliard (Lowell) 1:11.52; 100 breaststroke – Emma Oney (Hammond) 1:19.73; 400 free relay – Lowell (Baker, Hilliard, Camille Cassata, Miller) 4:18.48.
LaPorte 113, Mishawaka Marian 51, Jimtown 5
(LaPorte winners only)
200 medley relay – LaPorte (Caiya Cooper, Lila Gillisse, Megan Zolvinski, Regan Hughes); 200 free – Cooper (L); 200 IM – Gillisse (L); 50 free – Zolvinski (L); Diving – Chloe Chezem (L); 100 butterfly – Zolvinski (L); 100 free – Lily Siford (L); 500 free – Cooper (L); 200 free relay – LaPorte (Danielle, Temores, Samira Arnsbarger, Siford, Chezem); 100 backstroke – Hughes (L); 100 breaststroke – Gillisse (L); 400 free relay – LaPorte (Zolvinski, Hughes, Gillisse, Cooper).
New Prairie 118, Michigan City 61
(Michigan City winners only)
200 IM – Emmakeigh Kempf (MC); Diving – Jules Williams (MC).
Boys Wrestling
Jim Nicholson Invitational
At Elkhart High School
Team scores: 1. Penn 443, 2. Rochester 407, 3. Elkhart 281, 3. Jimtown 281, 5. Crown Point 274, 6. Fairfield 222, 7. Mississinew 191, 8. Wheeler 111.
Weight class results (top locals):
113 – 3. Aidan Diaz (Wheeler); 120 – 5. Dustin Depew (Crown Point); 126 – 4. Lex Paz (Crown Point); 138 – 3. Nick Keneson (Crown Point); 145 – 1. Griffin Van Tichelt (Crown Point); 182 – 1. Aidan White (Crown Point); 195 – 2. Anthony White (Crown Point); 220 – 2. Austin Reading (Crown Point); 285 – 3. Mitchell Krolikowski (Wheeler).
Friday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Bowman 73, Morton 67
BOWMAN
Lamontae Cross 7, Jalen Branham 11, Nickolas Black 2, Leon Grimes 25, Jamarie Pollard 3, Brian Nichols 10, Emmanuel Foley 5, Derrick Santiago 3, Tasean Gates 7. Totals – 26 18-29 73.
3-point field goals – Bowman 3 (Grimes 1, Pollard 1, Foley 1). Records: Bowman 2-2, Morton 0-5.
Hammond Central 50, West Side 37
HAMMOND CENTRAL (18-8-11-13)
Matthew King 13, Jordan Woods 10, Amauri Moore 7, Lebron Hill 6, Vynce Overshown 5, Carlos Alvaez 3, Danny Garza 3, Kenneth Grant 3, Ja’Khorion Jones 2, Kelvin Hines 0, Marcus Browder 0. 20 7-15 50.
WEST SIDE (9-11-5-12)
Trevion Williamson 12, Derek Collins Jr 8, Bryce Cooper 7, Reginald Hinton 5, Keyton Barnes 3, Harlem Rhodes 2, Israel Hines 0, Milton Green 0. 14 7-13 37.
3-point field goals: Hammond Central 3 (King 1, Grant 1, Overshown 1), West Side 2 (Collins 1, Cooper 1). Fouls: Hammond Central 19, West Side 20. Fouled out: Garza.
Illiana Christian 52, Griffith 29
GRIFFITH (6-8-8-7)
C. Chandler 8, J. Mackey 6.
ILLIANA (8-17-17-10)
Marian Catholic 73, Joliet Catholic 52
JOLIET (13-12-17-10)
Totals – 18 11 52.
MARIAN (19-13-23-18)
Marcus Everhart 2, James Bullock 9, James Bullock 13, Zack Sharkey 10, Quentin Jones 15, Tre Davis 7, Donovan Juzang 7, Kaleb Isom 2, Chris Cooksey 2, Adam Shorter 2, Paul Frazer 4, Nate Utoh 0. Totals – 32 2 73.
3-point field goals – Joliet 5 (Pilapil 2, Wiers 2, Killian 1); Marian 7 (Weathers 3, Bullock 1, Sharkey 1, Jones 1, Juzang 1). Team fouls – Joliet 6, Marian 13.
Munster 61, EC Central 51
MUNSTER (16-10-13-22)
David Cundiff 5, Yaw Awuah 0, Caden Atkins 0, Jermaine Coney 3, Ryan Giba 7, Nolan Kinsella 15, Andrew Cipowski 3, Brandon Trilli 28, Cardeon Moore 0. Totals – 19 20-22 61.
EC CENTRAL (15-7-10-19)
X. Bradley 7, C. Striblin 12, B. Pullen 2, I. Hayes 0, M. Winters 2, O. Cooley 0, D. Purphy 25, Y. Wallace 3D. Timms 0. Totals – 20 3-8 51.
3-point field goals – Munster 3 (Coney 1, Giba 1, Cipowski 1); EC Central 8 (Striblin 4, Murphy 3, Wallace 1). Team fouls – Munster 16, EC Central 18.
Girls Basketball
Kankakee Valley 53, Hobart 52
HOBART (16-14-12-10)
Emma Ortiz 14, Ladon Weinman 2, Hallie Pendleton 2, Riley Weber 0, Jessica Neace 3, Kyla Butler 0, Nikolina Latinovic 12, Asia Donald 19. Totals – 21 6-13 52.
KV (17-12-10-14)
Lilly Toppen 10, Ava Dase , Olivia Plummer 5, Brooke Swart 8, Abigail Walstra 0, Maddy Murray 4, Kate Thomas 14, Laynie Capellari 11, Faith Mauger 0, Juliet Starr 1. Totals – 20 12-23 53.
3-point field goals – Hobart 4 (Ortiz 2, Neace 1, Donald 1); KV 1 (Thomas 1). Team fouls – Hobart 23, KV 16. Fouled out – Neace, Latinovic, Donald (H).
Valparaiso 59, Crown Point 27
VALPARAISO (13-20-18-8)
Campbell MacLagan 8, Kristin Bukata 11,Cadynce Clark 3, Lillian Barnes 16, Ashanti Bradley 0, Becca Gerdt 18, Skyla Dobbertin 0, Raegan O’Halek 0, Norah Flynn 3. Totals — 24-44 4-7 59.
CROWN POINT (6-6-5-10)
Cristyn Fraley 0, Emily Phillips 6, Abbi Foster 0, Brooke Lindesmith 1, Emma Charles 0, Camdyn Gliem 0, Ali Rawls 1, Kaitlyn Jaeger 3, Ava Ziolkowski 13. Totals — 8-30 4-6 27.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 7 (MacLagan 2, Bukata 2, Clark, Gerdt, Flynn); Crown Point 5 (Phillips 2, Jaeger, Ziolkowski). Records: Valparaiso 9-0, 3-0 DAC; Crown Point 8-5 2-1.