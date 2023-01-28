Check out prep results from Saturday, Jan. 29

200 medley relay – Chesterton (Gavin Nagdeman, Colin Kostbade, Scottie Pejic, Lukas Royster) 1:36.99, Lake Central (Ford Crackel, Aidan Ace, Griffen Weber, Cal Bowman) 1:38.78, LaPorte (Roman Garay, Abbad Hakim, Otto Wildhart, Chaise Adrian) 1:41.70, Crown Point (Andy Dyba, Will Tarin, Carter Trippeer, Daniel Nieto) 1:43.92, Valparaiso (Cort Wallace, Ian Kennedy, Will Young, Heshan Karunaratne) 1:45.67, Portage (David Vega, Blake Hufford, Monty Cunningham, Gibson Kelley) 1:59.19, Merrillville (Darren Waciawik, Jacob Cruz, Ivan Osorin, Noah Newman) 2:08.76, Michigan City (Jaren Swindell, Malakai Siuda, Max Muckway, Jeffrey Higdon) DQ; 200 freestyle – George Patterson (V) 1:43.97, Aidan Tharp (C) 1:45.02, Daniel Streeter (C) 1:47.29, Cade Kennedy (V) 1:47.37, Nolan Meyers (LC) 1:47.38, Crackel (LC) 1:47.80, Luke Wheele (C) 1:48.65, Carter Trippeer (CP) 1:53.47; 200 individual medley – Griffen Weber (LC) 1:57.43, Jonah Lee (V) 1:58.34, Amadeo Kincaid (C) 2:00.49, Cayden DeSmet (V) 2:00.62, Hayden Weber (LC) 2:02.84, Jonathan Pejic (C) 2:03.77, Danny Villa (C) 2:04.10, Dyba (CP) 2:05.70; 50 freestyle – Bowman (LC) 22.03, Scottie Pejic (C) 22.07, Aleks Kostic (LC) 22.30, Nagdeman (C) 22.60, Royster (C) 22.69, Muckway (MC) 22.93, Tommy Tinsley (LC) 23.07, Robert Kondratavicius (P) 23.27; Diving – Lucas Lauzon (C) 412.40, Tyson Borgelt (V) 390.75, Bryce Bernard (V) 363.05, Alex Wroblewski (LC) 328.40, Anthony Tororiello (LC) 309.45, Rylan Higdon (C) 301.25, Landon Wroblewski (LC) 393.35, Josh Murray (C) 260.25; 100 butterfly – Scottie Pejic (C) 52.12, Griffen Weber (LC) 52.33, Streeter (C) 53.61, Jonathan Pejic (C) 54.22, Matthew Miles (LC) 55.36, Timothy Hampton (LC) 55.63, Wildhart (LP) 56.26, Ian Kennedy (V) 57.07; 100 freestyle – Tharp (C) 47.95, Bowman (LC) 48.67, Wheele (C) 49.24, Royster (C) 49.43, Zach Casillas (LC) 50.59, Muckway (MC) 50.68, Tinsley (LC) 51.28, Karunaratne (V) 51.53; 500 freestyle – Patterson (V) 4:43.15, Crakel (LC) 4:43.71, Kincaid (C) 4:48.00, Nolan Meyers (LC) 4:49.65, Kelan Kennedy (C) 4:53.31, Cade Kennedy (V) 4:57.51, Adrian (LP) 4:58.06, Trippeer (CP) 5:09.25; 200 freestyle relay – Lake Central (Bowman, Kostic, Griffen Weber, Crackel) 1:27.19, Chesterton (Scottie Pejic, Royster, Streeter, Tharp) 1:27.63, Valparaiso (DeSmet, Lee, Kennedy, Patterson) 1:30.55, LaPorte (Wildhart, Gage Lane, Max Unger, Allen Fuller) 1:35.70, Portage (Robert Kondratavicious, Vega, Ethan Miller, Michael Rivera) 1:38.74, Crown Point (Ethan Krstevski, Ayden Kelsey, Connor Opyt, Liam Gubbin) 1:39.11, Michigan City (Sam Miltenberger, Jeffrey Hidon, Swindell, Muckway) 1:40.15; 100 backstroke – Nagdeman (C) 53.53, Kostic (LC) 53.63, Karunaratne (V) 55.56, Dyba (CP) 55.69, Calan Berrier (C) 56.34, Zach Casillas (LC) 56.69, Matthew Miles (LC) 57.75, Alexander Smith (C) 57.79; 100 breaststroke – Lee (V) 57.66, DeSmet (V) 1:01.46, Villa (C) 1:02.37, Abbas Hakim (LP) 1:02.65, Will Tarin (CP) 1:02.68, Hayden Weber (LC) 1:03.08, Kostbade (C) 1:03.11, Ace (LC) 1:03.86; 200 freestyle relay – Lake Central (Bowman, Kostic, Griffen Weber, Crackel) 1:27.19, Chesterton (Scottie Pejic, Royster, Streeter, Tharp) 1:27.63, Valparaiso (DeSmet, Lee, Kennedy, Patterson) 1:30.55, LaPorte (Wildhart, Lane, Unger, Allen Fuller) 1:35.70, Portage (Kondratavicious, Vega, Miller, Michael Rivera) 1:38.74, Crown Point (Ethan Krstevski, Kelsey, Opyt, Liam Gubbins) 1:39.11, Michigan City (Sam Miltenberger, Higdon, Swindell, Muckway) 1:40.15, Merrillville (Jacob Cruz, Noah Newman, Darren Waclawik, Ivan Osorio) DQ.