Check out prep results from Saturday, Jan. 29

Saturday's Results
Boys Basketball
Marquette 76, Andrean 63
ANDREAN (16-13-13-21)
Jenkins 2, Al. Austin 14, Triplett 2, Ai. Austin 28, Jones 10, Giluydis 5, Novak 2. Totals – 24 9-14 63.
MARQUETTE (14-10-24-28)
Best 0, Sarena 0, Lewis 14, Balling 29, B. Welch 0, Bakota 11, Tarnow 3, Kobe 19. Totals – 23 19-25 76.
3-point field goals – Andrean 6 (Ai. Austin 5, Giluydis 1); Marquette 8 (Lewis 2, Balling 3, Bakota 1, Tarnow 1, Kobe 1). Team fouls – Andrean 13, Marquette 14.
Girls Basketball
Morgan Township 52, Boone Grove 36
People are also reading…
BOONE GROVE (12-5-11-8)
Menard 20, L. Jeffries 0, D. Jeffries 8, Schreiner 5, Duell 1, Fritcher 2. Totals – 13 4-8 36.
MORGAN (16-9-13-14)
DeBoard 11, M. Lemmons 0, J. Lemmons 8, Wasz 6, Parsons 6, Detraz 21. Totals – 24 3-8 52.
3-point field goals – BG 6 (Menard 5, Schreiner 1)); MT 1 (J. Lemmons). Team fouls – BG 11, MT 9. Fouled out – Duell (BG). Records: Morgan Township 14-7, Boone Grove 7-14.
Boys Swimming
Duneland Athletic Conference Meet
Team scores: 1. Chesterton 508, 2. Lake Central 473, 3. Valparaiso 354, 4. LaPorte 240, 5. Crown Point 205, 6. Portage 127, 7. Michigan City 90, 8. Merrillville 25.
200 medley relay – Chesterton (Gavin Nagdeman, Colin Kostbade, Scottie Pejic, Lukas Royster) 1:36.99, Lake Central (Ford Crackel, Aidan Ace, Griffen Weber, Cal Bowman) 1:38.78, LaPorte (Roman Garay, Abbad Hakim, Otto Wildhart, Chaise Adrian) 1:41.70, Crown Point (Andy Dyba, Will Tarin, Carter Trippeer, Daniel Nieto) 1:43.92, Valparaiso (Cort Wallace, Ian Kennedy, Will Young, Heshan Karunaratne) 1:45.67, Portage (David Vega, Blake Hufford, Monty Cunningham, Gibson Kelley) 1:59.19, Merrillville (Darren Waciawik, Jacob Cruz, Ivan Osorin, Noah Newman) 2:08.76, Michigan City (Jaren Swindell, Malakai Siuda, Max Muckway, Jeffrey Higdon) DQ; 200 freestyle – George Patterson (V) 1:43.97, Aidan Tharp (C) 1:45.02, Daniel Streeter (C) 1:47.29, Cade Kennedy (V) 1:47.37, Nolan Meyers (LC) 1:47.38, Crackel (LC) 1:47.80, Luke Wheele (C) 1:48.65, Carter Trippeer (CP) 1:53.47; 200 individual medley – Griffen Weber (LC) 1:57.43, Jonah Lee (V) 1:58.34, Amadeo Kincaid (C) 2:00.49, Cayden DeSmet (V) 2:00.62, Hayden Weber (LC) 2:02.84, Jonathan Pejic (C) 2:03.77, Danny Villa (C) 2:04.10, Dyba (CP) 2:05.70; 50 freestyle – Bowman (LC) 22.03, Scottie Pejic (C) 22.07, Aleks Kostic (LC) 22.30, Nagdeman (C) 22.60, Royster (C) 22.69, Muckway (MC) 22.93, Tommy Tinsley (LC) 23.07, Robert Kondratavicius (P) 23.27; Diving – Lucas Lauzon (C) 412.40, Tyson Borgelt (V) 390.75, Bryce Bernard (V) 363.05, Alex Wroblewski (LC) 328.40, Anthony Tororiello (LC) 309.45, Rylan Higdon (C) 301.25, Landon Wroblewski (LC) 393.35, Josh Murray (C) 260.25; 100 butterfly – Scottie Pejic (C) 52.12, Griffen Weber (LC) 52.33, Streeter (C) 53.61, Jonathan Pejic (C) 54.22, Matthew Miles (LC) 55.36, Timothy Hampton (LC) 55.63, Wildhart (LP) 56.26, Ian Kennedy (V) 57.07; 100 freestyle – Tharp (C) 47.95, Bowman (LC) 48.67, Wheele (C) 49.24, Royster (C) 49.43, Zach Casillas (LC) 50.59, Muckway (MC) 50.68, Tinsley (LC) 51.28, Karunaratne (V) 51.53; 500 freestyle – Patterson (V) 4:43.15, Crakel (LC) 4:43.71, Kincaid (C) 4:48.00, Nolan Meyers (LC) 4:49.65, Kelan Kennedy (C) 4:53.31, Cade Kennedy (V) 4:57.51, Adrian (LP) 4:58.06, Trippeer (CP) 5:09.25; 200 freestyle relay – Lake Central (Bowman, Kostic, Griffen Weber, Crackel) 1:27.19, Chesterton (Scottie Pejic, Royster, Streeter, Tharp) 1:27.63, Valparaiso (DeSmet, Lee, Kennedy, Patterson) 1:30.55, LaPorte (Wildhart, Gage Lane, Max Unger, Allen Fuller) 1:35.70, Portage (Robert Kondratavicious, Vega, Ethan Miller, Michael Rivera) 1:38.74, Crown Point (Ethan Krstevski, Ayden Kelsey, Connor Opyt, Liam Gubbin) 1:39.11, Michigan City (Sam Miltenberger, Jeffrey Hidon, Swindell, Muckway) 1:40.15; 100 backstroke – Nagdeman (C) 53.53, Kostic (LC) 53.63, Karunaratne (V) 55.56, Dyba (CP) 55.69, Calan Berrier (C) 56.34, Zach Casillas (LC) 56.69, Matthew Miles (LC) 57.75, Alexander Smith (C) 57.79; 100 breaststroke – Lee (V) 57.66, DeSmet (V) 1:01.46, Villa (C) 1:02.37, Abbas Hakim (LP) 1:02.65, Will Tarin (CP) 1:02.68, Hayden Weber (LC) 1:03.08, Kostbade (C) 1:03.11, Ace (LC) 1:03.86; 200 freestyle relay – Lake Central (Bowman, Kostic, Griffen Weber, Crackel) 1:27.19, Chesterton (Scottie Pejic, Royster, Streeter, Tharp) 1:27.63, Valparaiso (DeSmet, Lee, Kennedy, Patterson) 1:30.55, LaPorte (Wildhart, Lane, Unger, Allen Fuller) 1:35.70, Portage (Kondratavicious, Vega, Miller, Michael Rivera) 1:38.74, Crown Point (Ethan Krstevski, Kelsey, Opyt, Liam Gubbins) 1:39.11, Michigan City (Sam Miltenberger, Higdon, Swindell, Muckway) 1:40.15, Merrillville (Jacob Cruz, Noah Newman, Darren Waclawik, Ivan Osorio) DQ.
Boys Wrestling
East Chicago Sectional
At EC Central High School
Team scores: 1. Merrillville 328, 2. Munster 220, 3. Morton 172, 4. Hammond Central 171, 5. Whiting 89, 6. West Side 72, 7. EC Central 67, 8. Bishop Noll 61.
Championship matches:
106 – Joy Cantu (Merrillville) pinned Nash Burke (Munster) 5:30; 113 – Hezekiah Torres (Morton) pinned Marion McClain (Merrillville) 3:52; 120 – Matthew Maldonado (Merrillville) pinned Isaiah Gabbard (Hammond Central) 3:12; 126 – Nasir Christon (Merrillville) pinned Sonyay Gaskew (Morton) 2:43; 132 – David Maldonado (Merrillville) major dec. Ezekiel Gomez (Munster) 12-1; 138 – Lucas Clement (Merrillville) pinned Christopher Bohn (Munster) 5:43; 145 – Marlone Kirksy (Merrillville) dec. Anthony Hinton (Hammond Central) 9-2; 152 – Adrian Pellot (Merrillville) pinned Adam Muntean (Munster) 2:24; 160 – Cameron Crisp (Merrillville) pinned Jacob Stepek (Morton) 2:27; 170 – Alexander Borrero (Munster) pinned Taveyon Gray (Merrillville) 3:02; 182 – Josiah Edmonds (Merrillville) pinned Eric Amaya (Hammond Central) 2:55; 195 – James Veal (Merrillville) pinned Sergio Ramirez (Morton) 0:17; 220 – Ben Solano (Morton) pinned Erick Vazquez (Whiting) 1:30; 285 – Avery Villarreal (Morton) dec. Jamari Jefferson (West Side) 10-4.
Third-place matches:
106 – Francisco Rodriguez (Bishop Noll) dec. Joel Barrera (Hammond Central) 7-3; 113 – Aidan Boyle (Munster) pinned Robert Flores (Hammond Central) 2:41; 120 – Brandon Petrovski (Munster) pinned Seth Olivero (Bishop Noll) 0:54; 126 – Jaquay Williams (EC Central) dec. Anthony Paredes (Munster) 8-5; 132 – Brady Rockett-King (West Side) pinned Enrique Munoz (Hammond Central) 1:45; 138 – Quentin Stewart (Hammond Central) pinned Hunter Bussey (Morton) 1:58; 145 – Joseph Bartusiak (Munster) pinned Giuseppe Moore (West Side) 3:33; 152 – Giovanni Hanna-Bailey (Hammond Central) dec. Derion Morris (EC Central) 9-4; 160 – Pierre Taylor (Hammond Central) pinned Jason Noojin (Whiting) 1:40; 170 – Elijah Carter (Hammond Central) dec. LaDarrion Newell (West Side) 4-2; 182 – Christian Leyva (Munster) won by injury over Kyle Denecke (Whiting); 195 – Diego Andraus (Whiting) pinned Jaden Flowers (Munster) 2:28; 220 – David Warren (Merrillville) pinned Aden El Harit (Munster) 1:55; 285 – Caleb Lacefield (Bishop Noll) dec. Raymond James (Merrillville) 3-0.
LaPorte Sectional
At LaPorte High School
Team scores: 1. New Prairie 266.5, 2. Chesterton 233, 3. Glenn 212, 4. Valparaiso 189.5, 5. LaPorte 135, 6. Knox 88.5, 7. North Judson 69, 8. Michigan City 39.
Championship matches:
106 – Halfacre (New Prairie) tech fall Jeremy Kyle (Valparaiso) 6:00 (16-1); 113 – King (Glenn) pinned Leraci (New Prairie) 2:33; 120 – Ashton Jackson (LaPorte) pinned Isaiah Wilson (Chesterton) 2:50; 126 – Ayden Campbell (Chesterton) dec. Whitmer (Glenn) 9-2; 132 – Hayden DeMarco (Chesterton) pinned Xavier Roberts (Valparaiso) 0:56; 138 – Huyvaert (New Prairie) pinned Luke Reid (Valparaiso) 1:47; 145 – Aidan Torres (Chesterton) major dec. Lewis (New Prairie) 20-8; 152 – Whitenack (New Prairie) pinned Zen Smoot (Valparaiso) 3:52; 160 – Ben Shaffer (Chesterton) major dec. Strange (Glenn) 11-2; 170 – Kobelt (Glenn) dec. John Lively (Chesterton) 12-7; 182 – Ziegler (New Prairie) pinned Jack Barnes (Michigan City) 1:01; 195 – Johnson (New Prairie) tech fall Smigielski (Glenn) 5:38 (21-5); 220 – Deutscher (New Prairie) dec. Devon Duscheck (LaPorte) 2-1; 285 – James Fanzo (Chesterton) pinned Johnson (New Prairie) 0:11.
Third-place matches:
106 – Pranger (Glenn) pinned Blake Bryan (Chesterton) 0:58; 113 – McGown (Knox) pinned Merrick Raphael (Valparaiso) 3:50; 120 – Salyer (Knox) dec. Cameran Cruz (Valparaiso) 12-5; 126 – Joshua England (LaPorte) pinned Wintczak (Knox) 2:21; 132 – Drews (Glenn) dec. Walden (New Prairie) 6-0; 138 – Isaac Kleist (LaPorte) major dec. Hesch (Glenn) 12-0; 145 – Giancarlo Laterzo (Valparaiso) pinned Kaleb Freese (LaPorte) 0:42; 152 – Brent Gengnagel (Chesterton) pinned Julian Mora (LaPorte) 3:55; 160 – Parecdes (New Prairie) dec. Matthew Trumble (LaPorte) 9-7; 170 – Phillips (New Prairie) dec. Xander Corning (Valparaiso) 8-5; 182 – Cooper Watkins (Chesterton) dec. Redlin (North Judson) 4-3; 195 – Christopher Seadorf (LaPorte) pinned Thomas Ferrell (Michigan City) 3:30; 220 – Parker Gleason (Valparaiso) pinned Daniel Rubalcava (Chesterton) 1:54; 285 – Hardesty (Glenn) pinned Mann (Knox) 2:04.
Portage Sectional
At Portage High School
Team scores: 1. Portage 275, 2. Hobart 233, 3. River Forest 183.5, 4. Calumet 171, 5. Highland 166, 6. Griffith 116, 7. Lake Station 72, 8. Andrean 32.
Championship matches:
106 – Cameron Woods (Portage) pinned Jayden Gaines (Calumet) 3:17; 113 – E’Shawn Tolbert (Portage) dec. Seth Aubin (Hobart) 5-1; 120 – Daniel Mata (Hobart) dec. Owen Bunton (Portage) 2-1; 126 – Alejandro Ramirez (River Forest) dec. Daniel McGill (Hobart) 10-7; 132 – Robert Frazier (Calumet) dec. Landon Westenfeld (Griffith) 7-6; 138 – Michael Ortega (Portage) pinned Edwin Galan (River Forest) 1:47; 145 – Devin Wible (Hobart) major dec. Joey Gonzalez (Portage) 9-0; 152 – Quentin Falls (Calumet) pinned Jose Alvarez (River Forest) 5:05; 160 – Jaime Serrano (Portage) pinned Alberto Hernandez (Calumet) 1:14; 170 – Aidan Costello (Hobart) dec. Manolo Hood (Portage) 7-0; 182 – Connor Cervantes (Griffith) dec. Ethan Risner (Portage) 3-2; 195 – Jake Sparks (Hobart) dec. De’Aris Beason (River Forest) 7-5; 220 – Everett McClelland (Portage) pinned Aidan Olague (Hobart) 0:42; 285 – Aramis McNutt (Highland) dec. Nathan Paceley (River Forest) 8-4.
Third-place matches:
106 – Angel Ramirez (Highland) pinned Diego Guerrero (River Forest) 4:46; 113 – Zach Kenney (Griffith) dec. Andrew Williams (Calumet) 7-0; 120 – Alex Vega (Lake Station) major dec. Michael Turner (River Forest) 8-0; 126 – Miles Conrad (Portage) won by forfeit over Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland); 132 – Jonathon McGill (Hobart) pinned Lashon Tolbert (Portage) 1:00; 138 – Chris Backus (Andrean) dec. Hunter Vanek (Highland) 5-1; 145 – Jack Nelson (Highland) major dec. David Parker (Lake Station) 8-0; 152 – Owen Gniadek (Hobart) pinned Levi Overbay (Portage) 3:39; 160 – Emmanuel Torres (Lake Station) pinned Augustine Verduzco (Hobart) 3:07; 170 – Saul Montes (River Forest) dec. Latrail Lancaster (Calumet) 4-3; 182 – Joshua Hubbard (Highland) pinned Alan Turich (Hobart) 1:46; 195 – Reichen Reeder (Calumet) pinned Adrian Mendoza (Highland) 1:57; 220 – Josh Diaz (River Forest (River Forest) pinned Ryan Rose (Griffith) 1:41; 285 – Triston Meschede (Portage) dec. Luke Juris (Hobart) 7-6.
Friday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Michigan City 64, West Side 27
MICHIGAN CITY (12-22-21-9)
Divine Woods 14, Te'Asia Mitchell 14, Ramirra Anderson 10, Paulecia Isom 8, Amira Wair 8, Maliayah Peoples 6, Minayah Cochrane 2, Alyssa Workman 2. Totals – 20 12-19 64.
WEST SIDE (4-8-5-10)
Kayla Williams 9, Nyasia Whitley 5, Takevia Sashington 4, Excencia Cloma 3, Madison Hopkins 3, Jaquila Love 2, Ineidra Guyton-Williams 1. Totals – 5 17-33 27.
3-point field goals – MC 4 (Isom 2, Anderson 1, Mitchell 1). Team fouls – MC 23, WS 16. Fouled out – Cloma (WS). Records: Michigan City 9-12 West Side 2-20.