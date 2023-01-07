Check out prep results from Saturday, Jan. 7, and late results from Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Boys Basketball
Griffith 56, Wheeler 28
GRIFFITH (13-15-10-18)
AJ Ladendorf 13, Colton Strezo 11.
WHEELER (2-11-9-6)
Girls Basketball
Illiana Christian 40, Bowman 17
ILLIANA (15-13-8-4)
Abbie Ritzema 13, Faith Van Ryn 10, Cheyenne DeJong 6.
BOWMAN (6-2-5-4)
Lake Central 66, LaPorte 11
LaPORTE (3-0-0-8)
A. Schreegi 0, T. Reaves 0, D. Shelton 0, A. Allen 4, K. Riley 3, S. Hill 0, R. Dawcey 2, L. Poe 2, E. Wallace 0. Totals – 4 1-4 11.
People are also reading…
LAKE CENTRAL (29-25-9-3)
Aniyah Bishop 6, Ayla Krieger 6, Vanessa Wimberly 10, Riley Milausnic 11, Nadia Clayton 10, Kennedie Burks 8, Allie Huppenthal 3, Claudia Vasic 0, Bryn Leonard 3, Faith Harrison 3, Milica Lukic 2, Lexi Iwema 4. Totals – 22 11-17 66.
3-point field goals – LaPorte 2 (Allen 1, Riley 1), LC 11 (Wimberly 2, Milausnic 3, Clayton 2, Burks 2, Huppenthal 1, Harrison 1). Team fouls – LaPorte 13, LC 5.
Gymnastics
Viking Pairs
At Valparaiso High School
Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 32, 2. Lake Central 13, 3. Elkhart 5, 3. Plymouth 5, 5. Southmont 0.
Top pairs scores: 1. Olivia Loz-Gabi Grisafi (VAL) 36.95, 2. Ione Skafi-Molly Dreher (VAL) 35.85, 3. Alyssa Flo-Hayleigh Delgado (LC) 35.45, 4. Chloe Ochm-Mia Curran (VAL) 35.25, 5. Allison Ro-Ava Moe (VAL) 34.70.
Girls Swimming
Highland Invitational
Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 531, 2. Crown Point 494, 3. Lake Central 427, 4. Munster 371, 5. Portage 203, 6. Michigan City 120, 7. Highland 86.
200 medley relay – Valparaiso (Edie Patterson, Madi Moreth, Jorie Irving, Amiah Sparks) 1:51.97; 200 free – Jennifer Barajas (Munster) 1:59.75; 200 IM – Casey McNulty (Munster) 2:12.82; 50 free – Kaitlin Flewelling (CP) 25.22; Diving – Reagan Williams (Valpo) 386.05; 100 butterfly – Aliya Decker (Valpo) 1:01.50; 100 free – Jasmine Wegman (Munster) 56.19; 500 free – Angelica Rzeznikowski (Munster) 5:28.60; 200 free relay – Crown Point (Bella Tufts, Izzy Bahr, Maggie Morse, Flewelling) 1:43.29; 100 backstroke – Tufts (CP) 1:00.50; 100 breaststroke – Moreth (Valpo) 1:05.31; 400 free relay – Munster (Wegman, Rzeznikowski, McNulty, Barajas) 3:45.53.
Boys Wrestling
Lake County Championships
At Hanover Central High School
Team scores: 1. Merrillville 266.5, 2. Lake Central 218.5, 3. Lowell 188, 4. Munster 127, 5. Hanover Central 118.5, 6. Kankakee Valley 106, 7. Highland 103, 8. River Forest 101, 9. Griffith 94, 10. Calumet 90, 11. Crown Point 82, 12. Morton 72, 13. Lake Station 46, 14. West Side 41.5, 15. Wheeler 24.5, 16. Andrean 18, 17. Bishop Noll 9, 18. Whiting 0.
Championship round:
106 – Mason Jones (LC) pinned Aidan Diaz (Wheeler) 3:03; 113 – Mario Orueta (LC) pinned Zach Kenney (Griffith) 3:54; 120 – Dominic Brown (Lowell) dec. Matthew Maldonado (Merrillville) 1-0; 126 – Guillermo Rivera (LC) dec. Alejandro Ramirez (RF) 7-5; 132 – David Maldonado (Merrillville) pinned Robert Frazier (Calumet) 3:50; 138 – Cole Solomey (KV) pinned Lucas Clement (Merrillville) 1:02; 145 – Caleb Solomey (KV) pinned Marlone Kirksy (Merrillville) 1:07; 152 – Adrian Pellot (Merrillville) major dec. Chase Kasprzak (LC) 10-2; 160 – Cameron Crisp (Merrillville) dec. Kenny Bisping (Lowell) 10-9; 170 – Alexander Borrero (Munster) dec. Emilio Tirado (LC) 10-5; 182 – Connor Cervantes (Griffith) pinned Joshua Hubbard (Highland) 2:55; 195 – Trent Kersey (Lowell) dec. James Veal (Merrillville) 1-0; 220 – Jayden Bartoszek (Hanover) pinned Kaleb Abad (Lowell) 5:38; 285 – Aramis McNutt (Highland) major dec. Nathan Paceley (RF) 13-2.
Third-place round:
106 – Joy Cantu (Merrillville) dec. Angel Ramirez (Highland) 2-1; 113 – Devyn Moore (Lowell) pinned Hezekiah Torres (Morton) 0:46; 120 – Alex Vega (LS) pinned Jackson Davenport (Griffith) 4:30; 126 – Nasir Christon (Merrillville) won by forfeit over Quinton Buckmaster (KV); 132 – Landon Westenfeld (Griffith) won by forfeit over Ezekial Gomez (Munster); 138 – Christopher Bohn (Munster) pinned Dieter Gerst (Lowell) 0:55; 145 – Joseph Bartusiak (Munster) dec. Neo Cameron (LC) 5-4; 152 – Noah Sessions (KV) dec. Quentin Falls (Calumet) 10-3; 160 – Adam Glass (LC) pinned Jacob Stepek (Morton) 2:11; 170 – Taveyon Gray (Merrillville) pinned Saul Montes (RF) 0:36; 182 – Stefan Jokic (LC) won by forfeit over Angelo Ramirez (Hanover); 195 – Sam Chambers (Hanover) dec. Matthew Delgado (LC) 11-4; 220 – Terrell Elmore (Merrillville) pinned Josh Diaz (RF) 4:18; 285 – Jamari Jefferson (West Side) dec. Avery Villarreal (Morton) 8-5.
Friday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 64, Michigan City 53
MICHIGAN CITY (8-16-14-15)
Anthony Murphy 27, Allen Briggs 9, Sam Wojasinski 2, Briton Franklin 7, Gary Mitchell Jr. 0, Andrew Vicari 0, Marcus Day 4, Jameer Nelson 2, Benjamine Martin 0, Adrian Holley 2. Totals – 21 2-2 53.
CROWN POINT (18-18-8-20)
Kingston Rhodes 2, AJ Lux 38, Mason Darell 0, Elliot Swan 0, Jack Svetich 2, Connor Cotton 3, Jaden Skulfield 0, Seamus Malaski 7, Dikembe Shaw 12. Totals – 20 20-26 64.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 9 (Murphy 7, Briggs, Franklin); Crown Point 4 (Lux 3, Cotton). Team fouls: Michigan City 20, Crown Point 9. Fouled out: None.
Munster 62, Kankakee Valley 46
KANKAKEE VALLEY (21-7-6-12)
Bobby LaLonde 5, Colton Pribyl 7, Eli Deardorff 0, Camden Webster 17, Jake Anderson 3, Brady Sampson 0, Dylan Holmes 0, Gabe Kistler 0, Jeremiah Jones 8, Hayden Dase 6. Totals – 18 7-10 46.
MUNSTER (19-13-12-18)
David Cundiff 20, Yaw Awuah 1, Caden Atkins 2, Jermaine Coney 2, Ryan Giba 2, Nolan Kinsella 9, Andrew Cipowski 2, Daniel Queroz 4, Gabe Lobo 0, Blake Trilli 0, Brandon Trilli 18, Cardreon Moore 2. Totals – 27 5-7 50.
3-point field goals: Kankakee Valley 3 (LaLonde, Pribyl, Anderson); Munster 3 (Cundiff, Brandon Trilli 2). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 13, Munster 11. Fouled out: None.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Munster, 50-33.
River Forest 49, South Newton 35
RIVER FOREST – Ayden Siver 11 points, Jason Johnson 8 points, Royce Thompson 8 points, Zach McKim 6 points.
North Judson 70, Kouts 44
KOUTS (9-10-16-9)
Tristin Ballas 5, Spencer Andrews 15, Matt Baker 9, Japheth Anweiler 5, Gabe Matthes 5, Colten Hamann 5, Chase Trumbo 0, Ryan Roznowski 0, Landon Garrett 0, Owen Garavalia 0. Totals 15 11-20 44.
NORTH JUDSON (16-25-9-20)
Totals 28 7-13 70.
3-point field goals: Kouts 3 (Ballas, Andrews, Anweiler); North Judson 7. Total Fouls: Kouts 12, North Judson 17. Fouled Out: none. Records: North Judson 8-2, Kouts 5-5. JV Score: Kouts 46 North Judson 45.
Girls Basketball
Chesterton 46, Merrillville 36
MERRILLVILLE (7-6-11-12)
CHESTERTON (9-12-5-20) – Ingrid Hurst 14 points, Kenedi Bradley 10 points, Chloe Wisniewski 10 points.
Records: Chesterton (3-2 DAC).
River Forest 47, Calumet 26
RIVER FOREST (6-20-8-13)
Soto 2, Avana 6, Colon 0, Whitmore 13, Cary 5, Bailey 8, Witt 6, Hurn 7. Totals – 20 2-6 47.
CALUMET (4-10-7-5)
Flores 5, C. Patrick 4, B. Patrick 8, Rogers 2, Campbell 5, Congress 2, Stokes 0, Bengaly 0. Totals. – 11 3-5 26.
3-point field goals: River Forest 5 (Cary, Whitmore 3, Witt); Calumet 2 (Flores, ). Team fouls: River Forest 13, Calumet 12. Fouled out: None. Records: River Forest 6-9.
Valparaiso 55, Portage 30
VALPARAISO (18-9-14-14)
PORTAGE (4-12-7-7) – Ava Melendez 13 points.
Hanover Central 53, Bishop Noll 48
BISHOP NOLL (5-9-9-25)
Maddie Downs 5, Mariah Robinson 4, Brianna Gonzalez 6, Icesis Thomas 12, Victoria Velez 2, Kennedy Blakely 14, Jaiden Hall 5, Lauren Drexler 0. Totals – 15 16-22 48.
HANOVER (18-14-5-16)
Skylar Ferry 8, Emmi Doty 3, Gabi Comia 12, Bridget Noel 8, Hailey Vanderhye 12, Sienna Antkiewicz 2, Kaitlin Duffy 0, Reile Waters 4, Abby Kil 2, Natalie Eckhart 2. Totals – 21 9-17 53.
3-point field goals – Bishop Noll 2 (Downs 1, Gonzalez 1); Hanover 2 (Ferry 1, Comia 1). Team fouls – Bishop Noll 17, Hanover 19. Fouled out – K. Blakely (BN).
Highland 51, Hobart 28
HIGHLAND (15-14-13-9)
A. Gail 2, A. Keil 9, B. Flores 8, P. Reid 20, J. Steele 4, C. Belloso 2, S. Ballard 6, J. Strietelmeier 0. Totals – 17 15-21 51.
HOBART (8-3-10-7)
E. Ortiz 3, L. Weinman 0, A. Wendel 9, R. Weber 2, H. Pendleton 2, C. Weber 10, J. Neace 2. Totals – 10 6-14 28.
3-point field goals – Highland 2 (Flores 1, Reid 1); Hobart 2 (Ortiz 1, Wendel 1). Team fouls – Highland 11, Hobart 18.
Washington Township 61, Tri-Township 47
TRI-TOWNSHIP (11-15-6-15)
Addie Gorski 7, Miranda Wozniak 13, Kendra Frasier 0, Avery Henderson 14, Addison Henderson 2, Sydney Hudson 2, Jayde Pryor 9. Totals – 15 9-19 47.
WASHINGTON (15-12-11-23)
J.C. Jackson 5, Clair Klinger 15, Josie Whitcomb 1, Adie Graf 13, Gracie Little 21, Brooklyn Campell 6, Sarah Boby 0. Totals – 19 22-28 61.
3-point field goals – Tri-Township 8 (Gorski 1, Wozniak 3, Av. Henderson 4); Washington 5 (Jackson 1, Klinger 3, Little 1). Team fouls – Tri-Township 19, Washington 16.
Girls Wrestling
IHSGW Regional
At Penn High School
Team scores: 1. Penn 200, 2. Merrillville 117, 3. Hobart 109.5, 4. Lafayette Jeff 96, 5. Tri-County 91.5, 6. Portage 87, 7. Lake Central 84, 12. Crown Point 55, 13. Boone Grove 50.5, 14. Lowell 46, 15. Hanover Central 45, 16. Valparaiso 45, 19. Highland 43, 26. Illiana Christian 28, 28. Griffith 24, 29. Andrean 23, 32. KV 19, 34. LaPorte 17.5, 35. Chesterton 14, 40. Michigan City 9, 42. Calumet 4.
Championship round (local matches only):
98 – Kirsten Cortez (LC) pinned Paola Villarruel (Griffith) 5:34; 106 – Joy Cantu (Merrillville) pinned Kaplan (West Lafayette) 1:01; 113 – Devyn Moore (Lowell) pinned Kaylee Bunton (Portage) 0:42; 120 – Kaplan (West Lafayette) pinned Madison Sims (Boone Grove) 1:52; 126 – Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland) pinned Smith (Mishawaka) 1:38; 132 – Selis (Penn) pinned Kaliyah Brown (Merrillville) 0:29; 138 – Charisma Lawrence (Merrillville) pinned Selis (Penn) 3:19; 145 – Elly Janovsky (LC) pinned Amelia Westfall (CP) 4:16; 152 – Keirys Click (Hobart) pinned Juarez (Penn) 0:35.
Third-place round (local matches only):
98 – Stoller (Tri-County) pinned Aaliyah Brown (Lowell) 4:31; 106 – Madisyn Mikels (Portage) pinned Joanna Cantu (Hobart) 1:50; 113 – McLean McCutcheon) dec. Kylie Benoit (Hanover) 12-11; 120 – Jordane Neal (Hanover) dec. Sheldon (Tri-County) 9-3; 132 – Barnett (Attica) dec. Amayah Myszak (LC) 8-5; 138 – Osborne (Frontier) dec. Sincere Peterson (Merrillville) 7-1; 160 – Amiria Galburth (Merrillville) pinned Jackson Grubbs (Andrean) 4:59; 182 – Williams (Lafayette Jeff) pinned Deanna Robinson (Portage) 1:00; 195 – Laila Collins (Valparaiso) finished 4th.