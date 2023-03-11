Saturday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional
Northwood 72, Lake Station 35
NORTHWOOD (17-14-19-22)
Ethan Wolfe 4, Ian Raasch 15, Cade Brenner 31, Tyler Raasch 10, Brock Bontrager 7, Jeremy Payne 3, Keegin Stats 0, Seth Russell 2. Totals — 28 12-17 72.
LAKE STATION (5-6-10-14)
Willie Miller 5, Travis Randolph 7, Adam Eastland 9, Armoni Gonzalez 13, Maurion Turks 1, Vince Yzaguirre 0, Darryl Mosley 0, D'Marco Terry 0, Kaleb Young 0, Davon Jones 0 Totals — 11 11-17 35.
3-point field goals: Northwood 4, (Brenner 4), Lake Station 2 (Randolph 1, Eastland 1). Team fouls: Northwood 19, Lake Station 17. Fouled out: T. Raasch, Payne (NW), Randolph (LS). Records: Northwood 25-2, Lake Station 22-4.
Class 1A Triton Regional
Marquette 60, Tri-County 48
MARQUETTE (18-17-12-13)
Lukas Balling 16, Jason Kobe 15, Adam Tarnow 10, Connor Bakota 7, Gary Lewis 7.
TRI-COUNTY (11-10-12-15)
Records: Marquette 20-7, Tri-County 12-13.
Gymnastics
IHSAA State Finals
At Worthen Arena, Ball State University
Team scores – 1. Valparaiso 112.35, 2. Homestead 111.625, 3. Crown Point 109.50, 4. Columbus North 106.85, 5. Lake Central 106.325, 6. Fort Wayne Dwenger 106.150, 7. Bloomington North 104.225, 8. Carroll 102.70, 9. New Palestine 100.60.
ALL AROUND – 1. Gabi Grisafi (V) 38.025, 2. Gianna Zirille (H) 37.80, 3. Jillian Creager (H) 37.775, 4. Resse Euler (CN) 37.50, 5. Elly Kiran (CP) 37.45, 6. Molly Dreher (V) 37.10.
VAULT – 1. Creager (H) 9.725, 2. (tie) Grisafi (V), Kiran (CP) 9.625, 4. Ella Dollahan (Knox) 9.55, 5. Euler (CN) 9.5, 6. (tie) Ione Skafish (V), Peyton Peele (Portage) 9.45.
BARS – 1. Zirille (H) 9.7, 2. Euler (CN) 9.475, 3. Grisafi (V) 9.45, 4. (tie) Kiran (CP), Ceager (H) 9.375, 6. Dreher (V) 9.2.
BEAM – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.625, 2. Zirille (H) 9.555, 3. Dreher (V) 9.475, 4. Euler (CN) 9.45, 5. Mia Curran (V) 9.3, 6. Creager (H) 9.225.
FLOOR – 1. Zirille (H) 9.55, 2. Sydney Black (LC) 9.5, 3. Kiran (CP) 9.475, 4. Creager (H) 9.45, 5. Hayleigh Delgado (LC) 9.4, 6. (tie) Austin Dykes (Franklin Central), Dreher (V) 9.325.