Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Class 4A Munster Sectional
Semifinal
Munster 56, Lake Central 51
LAKE CENTRAL (7-12-14-18)
Myles Yekich 5, Mitch Milausnic 3, Dorien Beatty 3, Bret Spain 2, Xavier Williams 9, Jake Smith 15, Rhett Pieters 0, Brandon Escobedo 14. Totals – 17 13-17 51.
MUNSTER (8-18-13-17)
David Cundiff 13, Jermaine Coney 1, Ryan Giba 0, Nolan Kinsella 17, Andrew Cipowski 5, Brandon Trilli 20, Cardreon Moore 0. Totals – 19 13-19 56.
3-point field goals – LC 4 (Yekich 1, Milausnic 1, Beatty 1, Williams 1); Munster 5 (Kinsella 3, Cipowski 1, Trilli 1). Team fouls – LC 19, Munster 16.
People are also reading…
Class 4A Crown Point Sectional
Semifinal
Valparaiso 64, Hobart 29
HOBART (9-5-8-7)
A. Hinlo 3, K. Schlosser 0, E. Kingery 0, C. Mamushe 0, V. Strayhorne 12, A. Leonard 0, G. Dickerson 7, J. Hairston 0, J. Lewis 0, R. Basham 0, K. Mullins 5, F. Lopez 2. Totals – 12 3-7 29.
VALPARAISO (20-18-14-12)
Jack Smiley 5, Derrick Brooks 5, Michael Ridley 4, Connor McCall 8, Caden Crowell 3, Jaden Adams 0, Phillip Amones 1, Mason Jones 28, Isaiah Keene 5, Alec Platipodis 0, Matt Hofer 5, Trenton Kimes 0. Totals – 23 13-16 64.
3-point field goals – Hobart 2 (Dickerson 1, Mullins 1); Valpo 5 (Smiley 1, McCall 2, Jones 2). Team fouls – Hobart 16, Valpo 12. Records: Valparaiso 13-13, Hobart 12-12.
Class 2A Whiting Sectional
Semifinals
21st Century 68, Andrean 60
ANDREAN (9-12-11-28)
Cole Jenkins 0 Alex Austin 11, Aiden Austin 25, James Finley 6, Paul Gilvydis 7, Micah Jones 3, Jerry Triplett 8. Totals — 21 11-19 60.
21ST CENTURY (20-10-16-18)
Ashton Williamson 17, Quintin Floyd 25, Lemetrius Williams 2, Roy Cast 9, DJ Moss 6, Jerimya Henderson-Sims 0 Terrance Hayes 9, Jemeil Rich 0, Louis Campbell 0. Totals — 26 13-17 68.
3-point field goals: Andrean 7 (Ai. Austin 5, Al. Austin 1, Gilvydis 1). 21st Century 3 (Williamson 2, Hayes 1). Team fouls: 21st Century 19, Andrean 16. Records: Andrean 6-17, 21st Century 19-5.
Illiana Christian 60, Bowman Academy 57
BOWMAN ACADEMY (9-6-19-23)
La'Montae Cross 5, Leon Grimes 18, Brian Nichols 5, Damarion Baker 4, Derrick Santiago 4, Emmanuel Foley 5, Tasean Gates 6, Jaylen Branham 5, Nikolas Black 5. Totals — 17 17-21 57.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (13-9-17-21)
Kevin Corcoran 4, Zeke Van Essen 12, Luke Van Essen 28, Andy Spoelman 10, Mason Post 2, Noah Kieft 0, Cody DeJong 4. Totals — 20 17-26 60.
3-point field goals: Bowman Academy 6 (Grimes 3, Foley 1, Black 1, Branham 1), Illiana Christian 3 (L. Van Essen 1, Spoelman 1, Corcoran 1). Team fouls: Bowman Academy 22 Illiana Christian 14. Fouled out: Grimes, Cross (B). Records: Bowman Academy 11-13, Illiana Christian 19-5.
Class A Triton Sectional
Championship
Marquette 49, Culver 41
CULVER (7-9-10-15)
Totals – 18 0-0 41.
MARQUETTE (10-14-12-13)
Cameron Best 0, JJ Welch 0, Gary Lewis 3, Lukas Balling 24, Brandon Welch 0, Connor Bakota 2, Adam Tarnow 0, Jason Kobe 20. Totals – 16 14-19 49.
3-point field goals – Culver 5 (Hite 1, Keller 1, Ortiz 2, J. McCuen 1); Marquette 3 (Lewis 1, Balling 1, Kobe 1). Team fouls – Culver 18, Marquette 10. Fouled out – Morgan, Pizur (CU). Records: Marquette 19-7, Culver 12-13.