Check out prep results from Saturday, Nov. 26, and late results from Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Boys Basketball
EC Central 63, Bowman 58
BOWMAN (10-21-10-17)
L. Grimes 22, L. Cross 2, W. Grasper 2, D. Baker 2, T. Gates 5, D. Santiago 0, E. Fooley 15, J. Branham 10, J. Pollard 0. Totals – 20 11-17 58.
EC CENTRAL (12-18-13-20)
X. Bradley 16, C. Striblin 10, B. Pullen 5, M. Winters 0, O. Cooley 1, D. Murphy 26, Y. Wallace 5, L. Walker 0. Totals – 21 16-23 63.
3-point field goals – Grimes 4, Gates 1, Fooley 2 (BOW); Bradley 1, Striblin 3, Pullen 1 (ECC). Team fouls – Bowman 20, EC Central 16.
North Newton 47, Winamac 41
WINAMAC (9-6-15-11)
Totals – 14 10-16 41.
NORTH NEWTON (11-9-14-13)
Connor Scotella 2, Evan Gagnon 9, Levi Church 12, Patrick Barry 6, Michael Levy 18, Bain Barkley 0, Malcolm Tharp 0, Jakin LaTulip 0. Totals – 22 3-9 47.
3-point field goals – Hines 1, Malchow 2 (WIN). Team fouls – Winamac 14, North Newton 17. Fouled out – Lochmer (WIN), Gagnon (NN).
South Bend Washington 70, Lake Central 67
SB WASHINGTON (14-22-17-17)
Totals – 26 15-21 70.
LAKE CENTRAL (27-18-11-11)
Myles Yekich 4, Mitch Milausnic 16, Dorien Beatty 0, Bret Spain 11, Cam Thompson 0, Xavier Williams 8, Jake Smith 14, Josh Berry 0, Rhett Pieters 7, Brandon Escobedo 7. Totals – 24 10-14 67.
3-point field goals – Reynolds 4, Northern 3, Nocentelli 1 (SBW); Milausnic 4, Spain 3, Williams 1, Smith 1 (LC). Team fouls – SB Washington 14, Lake Central 24. Fouled out – Williams, Escobedo (LC).
Girls Basketball
Brownsburg 66, Crown Point 47
CROWN POINT (15-11-3-18)
Ava Ziolkowski 19, Brooke Lindesmith 8, Camdyn Gliem 8.
BROWNSBURG (18-15-16-17)
Kankakee Valley 54, Knox 33
KNOX (10-5-8-10)
Totals – 12 4-7 33.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (14-15-18-7)
Lilly Toppen 13, Sarah Biedron 0, Ava Dase 9, Brooke Swart 0, Abigail Walstra 7, Maddy Murray 1, Kate Thomas 2, Sydney Rose 0, Laynie Capellari 14, Faith Mauger 2, Juliet Starr 2. Totals – 20 12-19 54.
3-point field goals – Downs 3, Qualls 1, Minix 1 (KNOX); Toppen 1, Walstra 1, Capellari 2 (KV). Team fouls – Knox 13, KV 14.
South Central 33, John Glenn 30
SOUTH CENTRAL (15-7-2-9)
Sam Marks 2, Sadie Marks 5, Hope Welsh 10, Lillian Tolmen 7, Olivia Marks 8, Kate Welsh 1. Totals – 11 8-18 33.
JOHN GLENN (11-10-4-5)
Totals – 11 3-6 30.
3-point field goals – Sadie Marks 1, Hope Welsh 2 (SC); Turnage 1, K. Hayden 2, Reese 1, L. Hayden 1 (JG). Team fouls – South Central 10, John Glenn 15.
Football
IHSAA State Championship Scores
Friday
Class 2A
Evansville Mater Dei 20, Andrean 10
Class 4A
East Central 37, New Prairie 7
Class 6A
Center Grove 35, Carroll 9
Saturday
Class 1A
Indianapolis Lutheran 30, Adams Central 13
Class 3A
Indianapolis Chatard 34, Lawrenceburg 14
Boys Swimming
Chesterton 130, Northridge 53
(Chesterton winners)
200 medley relay – Chesterton (Amadeo Kincaid, Colin Kostbade, Scottie Pejic, Jonathan Pejic) 1:42.55; 200 free – Aidan Tharp (CH) 1:46.20; 50 free – S. Pejic (CH) 22.43; Diving – Rylan Higdon (CH) 160.50; 100 butterfly – S. Pejic (CH) 53.37; 100 free – Tharp (CH) 48.47; 500 free – Kelan Kennedy (CH) 5:00.03; 200 free relay – Chesterton (J. Pejic, Gavin Nagdeman, Lukas Royster, Tharp) 1:31.40; 100 backstroke – Kincaid (CH) 56.07; 100 breaststroke – Kostbade (CH) 1:05.65; 400 free relay – Chesterton (S. Pejic, Calan Berrier, Royster, Tharp) 3:22.21.
LaPorte 104, New Prairie 76
(LaPorte winners)
200 medley relay – LaPorte (Roman Garay, Abbas Hakim, Otto Wildhart, Chaise Adrian); 200 free – Adrian (L); 200 IM – Hakim (L); 50 free – Wildhart (L); Diving – Andrew Hayes (L) 133.35; 100 butterfly – Wildhart (L); 100 free – Adrian (L); 500 free – Garay (L); 200 free relay – LaPorte (Hakim, Wildhart, Hayes, Grant Olson); 100 backstroke – Garay (L); 100 breaststroke – Hakim (L); 400 free relay – LaPorte (Adrian, Maxwell Unger, Olson, Garay).
Girls Swimming
Chesterton 108, Northridge 75
(Chesterton winners)
200 medley relay – Chesterton (Olivia Piunti, Annmarie Easter, Rachel Dildine, Tegan Werner) 1:54.06; 200 IM – Dildine (CH) 2:12.93; Diving – Bayley Fowler (CH) 148.80; 100 butterfly – Dildine (CH) 57.64; 100 backstroke – Piunti (CH) 1:01.85.
New Prairie 95, LaPorte 80
(LaPorte winners only)
200 free – Regan Hughes (L); 100 free – Caiya Cooper (L); 500 free – Hughes (L); 100 backstroke – Cooper (L); 400 free relay – LaPorte (Megan Zolvinski, Hughes, Lila Gillesse, Cooper).
Friday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 70, West Side 9
BISHOP NOLL (32-18-16-4)
Maddie Downs 9, Mariah Robinson 15, Brianna Gonzalez 14, Icesis Thomas 12, Kennedy Blakely 10, Quinn Fehr 0, Lauren Drexler 10, Samantha Ortiz 0. Totals – 19 8-9 70.
WEST SIDE (0-4-2-3)
Ja’Quila Love 2, Jaazaiah Sims 0, Madison Hopkins 2, Kaylah Williams 0, Taylor Hamlin 0, Tresure Kizer 3, Quynci Williams 2. Totals – 3 3-4 9.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 8 (Downs 3, Robinson 2, Blakely 2, Gonzalez); West Side 0. Team fouls: Bishop Noll 9, West Side 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Bishop Noll 1-3.