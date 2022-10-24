Check out prep results from Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

Girls Volleyball
Class 4A LaPorte Regional
Championship
Lake Central 25-18-25-25, Warsaw 23-25-23-17
LAKE CENTRAL – Katia Nikolic 14 kills, 5 digs; Mila Petkovic 10 kills; Brianne Salinas 7 kills, 7 points; Katelyn Ruse 9 digs, 4 kills, 13 points; Milica Tomic 35 assists, 12 digs, 10 points; Adeline Drake 6 points; Brooke Tinberg 12 digs.
