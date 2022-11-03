Check out prep results from Thursday, and late results from Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

Girls Basketball
Chesterton 55, Highland 44
HIGHLAND (16-12-1-15)
CHESTERTON (10-12-16-17)
Kenedi Bradley 16, Ciarra Bonner 11, Tenley Davis 8, Bridget Raffin 8.
Kankakee Valley 75, North Newton 16
KANKAKEE VALLEY (22-22-17-14)
Abigail Walstra 5, Lilly Toppen 17, Ava Dase 6, Olivia Plummer 5, Brooke Swart 4, Abby Grandchamp 2, Maddy Murray 4, Kate Thomas 7, Laynie Capellari 14, Faith Mauger 8, Genna Hayes 0, Juliet Starr 3. Totals – 29 9-15 75.
NORTH NEWTON (6-7-2-1)
June Busboom 0, Lexi Cunningham 0, Cheyann Cahill 0, Makenna Schleman 14, Dakota Dyer 2, Maria Oliver Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Taylor Mattull 0, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 6 4-15 16.
3-point field goals: Toppen 3, Capellari 2, Starr, Thomas, Murray (KV). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 13, North Newton 16. Fouled out: Cahill (NN).
South Bend Adams 42, Marquette 38
SOUTH BEND ADAMS (7-5-10-20)
Totals – 13 14-25 42.
MARQUETTE (10-10-6-12)
Jiselle Chabes 7, Laniah Davis 18, Natalie Robinson 2, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 2, Elaina Balling 0, Livia Balling 2, Elle King 7, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 14 9-16 38.
3-point field goals: Washington 2, Crumbley (SBA); King (M). Team fouls: South Bend Adams 19, Marquette 21. Fouled out: None. Records – Marquette 1-1.
Wednesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Hobart 59, Michigan City 34
HOBART (12-28-6-13)
Emma Ortiz 0, Ladan Weinman 0, Audrey Wendel 0, Hallie Pendleton 2, Riley Weber 1, Carley Weber 4, Jesse Neace 12, Kyla Butler 2, Nikolina Latinovic 2, Asia Donald 36. Totals – 18 20-30 59.
MICHIGAN CITY (12-8-3-11)
Paulecia Isom 5, Ramina Anderson 5, Mailiaya Peoples 0, Ryan Spears 3, Simaya Mitchell 0, Divine Woods 14, Amira Wair 0, Te’Asia Mitchell 2, T’mya Moore 3, Alyssa Workman 2. Totals – 12 8-19 34.
3-point field goals: Neace, Donald 2 (H); Isom, Woods (MC). Team fouls: Hobart 15, Michigan City 20. Fouled out: Weinman (H); Wair (MC).
Morgan Twp. 56, Oregon-Davis 29
MORGAN TWP. (14-23-17-2)
Shilo DeBoard 2, Josie Lemmons 7, Greta Pressel 0, Madi Lemmons 20, Sloane Rubarts 0, Abby Wasz 0, Kaelin Kreischer 3, Peyton Honchar 12, Victoria Detraz 12, Geneive Turney 0. Totals – 24-6-15 56.
OREGON-DAVIS (3-9-3-14)
Totals – 12 3-15 29.
3-point field goals: J. Lemmons, M. Lemmons (MT); Krause, Chessor (OD). Team fouls: Morgan 13, Oregon-Davis 12. Fouled out: None.