 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Check out prep results from Thursday, and late results from Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
On the bubble

Portage (5-2), Kankakee Valley (5-4), Chesterton (2-3), Lowell (2-4).

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Girls Basketball

Chesterton 55, Highland 44

HIGHLAND (16-12-1-15)

CHESTERTON (10-12-16-17)

Kenedi Bradley 16, Ciarra Bonner 11, Tenley Davis 8, Bridget Raffin 8.

Kankakee Valley 75, North Newton 16

KANKAKEE VALLEY (22-22-17-14)

Abigail Walstra 5, Lilly Toppen 17, Ava Dase 6, Olivia Plummer 5, Brooke Swart 4, Abby Grandchamp 2, Maddy Murray 4, Kate Thomas 7, Laynie Capellari 14, Faith Mauger 8, Genna Hayes 0, Juliet Starr 3. Totals – 29 9-15 75.

NORTH NEWTON (6-7-2-1)

June Busboom 0, Lexi Cunningham 0, Cheyann Cahill 0, Makenna Schleman 14, Dakota Dyer 2, Maria Oliver Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Taylor Mattull 0, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 6 4-15 16.

People are also reading…

3-point field goals: Toppen 3, Capellari 2, Starr, Thomas, Murray (KV). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 13, North Newton 16. Fouled out: Cahill (NN).

South Bend Adams 42, Marquette 38

SOUTH BEND ADAMS (7-5-10-20)

Totals – 13 14-25 42.

MARQUETTE (10-10-6-12)

Jiselle Chabes 7, Laniah Davis 18, Natalie Robinson 2, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 2, Elaina Balling 0, Livia Balling 2, Elle King 7, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 14 9-16 38.

3-point field goals: Washington 2, Crumbley (SBA); King (M). Team fouls: South Bend Adams 19, Marquette 21. Fouled out: None. Records – Marquette 1-1.

.

Wednesday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

Hobart 59, Michigan City 34

HOBART (12-28-6-13)

Emma Ortiz 0, Ladan Weinman 0, Audrey Wendel 0, Hallie Pendleton 2, Riley Weber 1, Carley Weber 4, Jesse Neace 12, Kyla Butler 2, Nikolina Latinovic 2, Asia Donald 36. Totals – 18 20-30 59.

MICHIGAN CITY (12-8-3-11)

Paulecia Isom 5, Ramina Anderson 5, Mailiaya Peoples 0, Ryan Spears 3, Simaya Mitchell 0, Divine Woods 14, Amira Wair 0, Te’Asia Mitchell 2, T’mya Moore 3, Alyssa Workman 2. Totals – 12 8-19 34.

3-point field goals: Neace, Donald 2 (H); Isom, Woods (MC). Team fouls: Hobart 15, Michigan City 20. Fouled out: Weinman (H); Wair (MC).

Morgan Twp. 56, Oregon-Davis 29

MORGAN TWP. (14-23-17-2)

Shilo DeBoard 2, Josie Lemmons 7, Greta Pressel 0, Madi Lemmons 20, Sloane Rubarts 0, Abby Wasz 0, Kaelin Kreischer 3, Peyton Honchar 12, Victoria Detraz 12, Geneive Turney 0. Totals – 24-6-15 56.

OREGON-DAVIS (3-9-3-14)

Totals – 12 3-15 29.

3-point field goals: J. Lemmons, M. Lemmons (MT); Krause, Chessor (OD). Team fouls: Morgan 13, Oregon-Davis 12. Fouled out: None.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall prep pairings

Fall prep pairings

Here are pairings for boys football, and Indiana and Illinois girls volleyball.

Fall prep pairings

Fall prep pairings

Here are pairings for boys football, and Indiana and Illinois girls volleyball.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Fall prep pairings

Fall prep pairings

Here are pairings for boys football, and Indiana and Illinois girls volleyball.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Prep honors

Prep honors

Here are the selections for the 2022 Duneland Athletic All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts