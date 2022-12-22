 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Check out prep results from Thursday, Dec. 22, and late results from Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

  • 0

Girls Basketball

Bedford North Lawrence 54, Lake Central 24

LAKE CENTRAL (4-7-4-9)

Vanessa Wimberly 8, Aniyah Bishop 6, Ayla Krygier 4, Nadia Clayton 2, Riley Milausnic 2.

3-point field goals: Lake Central (Wimberly 2).

North Montgomery 45, North Newton 21

NORTH NEWTON (7-2-5-7)

Madelyn Arrenholz 6, Cheyann Cahill 5, June Busboom 5, Taylor Mattull 3, MaKenna Schelman 1.

3-point field goals: North Newton (Taylor Mattull 1).

Wednesday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

People are also reading…

Frankfort 29, North Newton 22

NORTH NEWTON (6-4-4-8)

MaKenna Schleman 16, Cheyann Cahill 4, Madelyn Arrenholz 2.

Boys Wrestling

Calumet 42, Griffith 36

Merrillville 57, Valparaiso 13

285: Raymond James (M) over David Gonzalez-Ortiz (V) (Fall 0:18) 106: Jermey Kyle (V) over Donald Hoffman (M) (MD 16-2) 113: Marion McClain (M) over Merrick Raphael (V) (Fall 2:50) 120: Matthew Maldonado (M) over Cameron Cruz (V) (Fall 1:59) 126: Nasir Christion (M) over Brogan Cherepko  (V) (Dec 8-6) 132: David Maldonado (M) over Xavier Roberts (V) (Fall 3:11) 138: Lucas Clement (M) over Luke Reid (V) (Dec 10-4) 145: Marlone Kirksy (M) over Giancaria Laterzo (V) (Dec 6-2) 152: Adrian Pellot (M) over Zen Smoot (V) (Fall 3:11) 160: Ben Fedorchak (V) over Taveyon Gray (M) (Dec 5-2) 170: Cameron Crisp (M) over Xander Corning (V) (Fall 0:35) 182: Luise Thest (V) over Josiah Edmonds (M) (Fall 3:35) 195: James Veal (M) over Dylan Mcguire  (V) (Fall 2:49) 220: Terrell Elmore (M) over Nick Luna (V) (Fall 0:58) 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts