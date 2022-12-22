Check out prep results from Thursday, Dec. 22, and late results from Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

Girls Basketball
Bedford North Lawrence 54, Lake Central 24
LAKE CENTRAL (4-7-4-9)
Vanessa Wimberly 8, Aniyah Bishop 6, Ayla Krygier 4, Nadia Clayton 2, Riley Milausnic 2.
3-point field goals: Lake Central (Wimberly 2).
North Montgomery 45, North Newton 21
NORTH NEWTON (7-2-5-7)
Madelyn Arrenholz 6, Cheyann Cahill 5, June Busboom 5, Taylor Mattull 3, MaKenna Schelman 1.
3-point field goals: North Newton (Taylor Mattull 1).
Wednesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Frankfort 29, North Newton 22
NORTH NEWTON (6-4-4-8)
MaKenna Schleman 16, Cheyann Cahill 4, Madelyn Arrenholz 2.
Boys Wrestling
Calumet 42, Griffith 36
Merrillville 57, Valparaiso 13
285: Raymond James (M) over David Gonzalez-Ortiz (V) (Fall 0:18) 106: Jermey Kyle (V) over Donald Hoffman (M) (MD 16-2) 113: Marion McClain (M) over Merrick Raphael (V) (Fall 2:50) 120: Matthew Maldonado (M) over Cameron Cruz (V) (Fall 1:59) 126: Nasir Christion (M) over Brogan Cherepko (V) (Dec 8-6) 132: David Maldonado (M) over Xavier Roberts (V) (Fall 3:11) 138: Lucas Clement (M) over Luke Reid (V) (Dec 10-4) 145: Marlone Kirksy (M) over Giancaria Laterzo (V) (Dec 6-2) 152: Adrian Pellot (M) over Zen Smoot (V) (Fall 3:11) 160: Ben Fedorchak (V) over Taveyon Gray (M) (Dec 5-2) 170: Cameron Crisp (M) over Xander Corning (V) (Fall 0:35) 182: Luise Thest (V) over Josiah Edmonds (M) (Fall 3:35) 195: James Veal (M) over Dylan Mcguire (V) (Fall 2:49) 220: Terrell Elmore (M) over Nick Luna (V) (Fall 0:58)