Check out prep results from Thursday Dec. 29, 2022

Boys Basketball
Big Dipper Tournament
TF South 71, Bremen 55
TF SOUTH
Caleb Newman 20, Romello Ali 17, Sam Townsend 12, Marqell Wilson 10.
Griffith 61, Calumet 40
GRIFFITH (13-13-21-14)
Cameron Chandler 14, Colton Strezo 11.
CALUMET (6-11-11-12)
Girls Basketball
Bowman Academy Tournament
EC Central 55, Calumet 15
EC CENTRAL (17-13-19-6)
Lela Edmonds 0, Angel LaSalle 10, Shekinah Odom 5, Shonari Taylor 2, Cierra Battle 3, Keaya Smith 3, Yulissa SantaCruz 2, Taliyah Jackson 14, Janiyah Watkins 16. Totals – 24 6-14 55.
CALUMET (2-2-3-6)
Alexi Flores 6, Chloe Patrick 2, Bailey Patrick 2, Kayla Congress 5, Ashanti Stokes 0, Ina Bengalv 0, J’Niya Campbell 0, Mikailynn Rogers 0. Totals – 5 2-11 15.
3-point field goals – ECC 1 (Smith), Calumet 3 (Flores 2, Congress 1). Team fouls – ECC 11, Calumet 13.
EC Central 80, Lighthouse 7
LIGHTHOUSE (0-7-0-0)
Jayla Anderson 3, Takira Collier 0, Brooklyn Ware 0, Khaliah King 4, Marianna Owens 0. Totals – 2 2-2 7.
EC CENTRAL (29-23-18-10)
Edmonds 5, LaSalle 12, Odom 14, Taylor 0, Battle 10, Smith 11, SantaCruz 0, Jackson 10, Watkins 18. Totals – 39 1-2 80.
3-point field goals – Lighthouse 1 (Anderson); ECC 1 (Smith). Team fouls – Lighthouse 1, ECC 2.
Chesterton 44, Kokomo 38
CHESTERTON (8-10-10-16)
Tenley Davis 10, Amani Brown 9, Kenedi Bradley 8, Bridget Raffin 8.
KOKOMO (8-8-7-15)
Warsaw 60, Chesterton 47
CHESTERTON (15-10-13-9)
Ciara Bonner 13, Ingrid Hurst 10, Kenedi Bradley 9.
WARSAW (18-16-19-7)
Wednesday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Highland 54, Whiting 42
WHITING
Shawn Donaldson 8, Nolan Toth 19, Beau Harbin 0, Yovanni Garro 0, Luke Zorich 3, Nick Davenport 2, Antonio Tucker 0, Angel Roman 0, Jose Torres 2, Joe Jendreas 8. Totals – 15 4-10 42.
3-point field goals – Whiting 8 (Donaldson 2, Toth 5, Zorich 1).
Hamilton SE 62, Munster 61
MUNSTER (9-14-9-23)
David Cundiff 14, Yaw Awuah 0, Jermaine Coney 10, Ryan Giba 0, Nolan Kinsella 9, Andrew Cipowski 0, Blake Trilli 0, Brandon Trilli 26, Cardreon Moore 2. Totals – 22 15-17 61.
HAMILTON SE (14-11-11-19)
Totals – 22 11-19 62.
3-point field goals – Munster 2 (Cundiff 2); Hamilton SE 7 (Hamilton 2, Stevenson 1, Miles 1, Holman 1, Totton 1, Karwowski 1). Team fouls – Munster 16, Hamilton SE 12.
Kankakee Valley 75, Whiting 30
WHITING (8-15-6-1)
Donaldson 18, Toth 7, Garro 2, Zorich 2, Kamron Patterson 0, Jeremiah Allard 1, Roman 0, Torres 0, Jendreas 0. Totals – 10 8-15 30.
KV (13-16-25-21)
LaPorte Tournament
Logansport 50, Kouts 48
LOGANSPORT (16-11-8-13)
Totals 17 13-21 50.
KOUTS (17-12-9-10)
Tristin Ballas 21, Spencer Andrews 13, Matt Baker 1, Japheth Anweiler 3, Gabe Matthes 6, Colten Hamann 4. Totals 18 8-17 48.
3-point field goals – Logansport 3; Kouts 4 (Ballas 3, Andrews 1). Team fouls – Logansport 16, Kouts 17. Fouled out – Baker (K). Records: Logansport 3-5, Kouts 4-3.
Hanover Central 42, Kouts 35
HANOVER (14-6-9-13)
Brad Rohde 13, Henry Mauer 0, Chase Kuzma 15, Josh Austgen 7, Max Wiancek 3, Evan Tucker 4, Filip Milenkovic 0, Luke Piccirilli 0. Totals 18 4-7 42.
KOUTS (7-5-14-9)
Tristin Ballas 5, Spencer Andrews 4, Matt Baker 15, Japheth Anweiler 4, Gabe Matthes 0, Colten Hamann 0, Chase Trumbo 7. Totals 16 2-6 35.
3-point field goals – Hanover 2 (Austgen, Rohde); Kouts (Ballas). Team fouls – Hanover 12, Kouts 6. Records: Hanover Central 6-3, Kouts 4-4.
Mishawaka Marian 48, Valparaiso 46
MARIAN (18-7-10-13)
Totals – 19 5-6 48.
VALPARAISO (13-7-14-12)
Jack Smiley 16, Derrick Brooks 2, Connor McCall 7, Caden Crowell 2, Jaden Adams 0, Julian Stokes 0, Phillip Amones 0, Mason Jones 19, Alec Platipodis 0. Totals – 18 4-6 46.
3-point field goals – Marian 5 (Sullivan 1, Thorton 1, Price 3); Valpo 6 (Smiley 4, McCall 1, Jones 1). Team fouls – Marian 8, Valpo 10.
Morton 47, Morgan Twp. 46
MORGAN (10-11-8-16)
Jaiden Spratley 10, Jack Wheeler 7, Jeff Gheaja 2, Bryant Ricke 6, Jacob Kolan 0, Keagan Holder 11, Hayden Grieger 10. Totals – 19 7-18 46.
MORTON (4-7-18-17)
Derrick Tharpe 0, Amarion Mayo 5, Luis Diaz 9, Diante Boulware 0, Jeremiah Moore 18, Jaden Lee 5, Antwoine Sheehy 6, Eric Ewards 2, Holland Harris 2. Totals – 18 13-21 47.
3-point field goals: Morgan 1 (Wheeler), Morton 0. Team fouls: Morgan 21, Morton 19. Fouled out: Edwards (Morton), Spratley (Morgan). Records: Morgan 4-3, Morton 2-6.
Munster 74, South Bend St. Joseph 49
SB ST. JOSEPH (14-15-3-17)
Totals – 19 8-13 49.
MUNSTER (20-15-18-21)
Cundiff 15, Awuah 3, Caden Atkins 4, Coney 3, Giba 7, Kinsella 4, Cipowski 4, Daniel Queroz 2, Gabe Lobo 5, Blake Trilli 2, Brandon Trilli 21, Moore 4. Totals – 33 5-7 74.
3-point field goals – SBSJ 3 (Kanleczny 1, Lee 2); Munster 3 (Coney 1, Giba 1, Brandon Trilli 1). Team fouls – SBSJ 10, Munster 12.
Valparaiso 49, Hamilton SE 45
VALPARAISO (13-14-13-9)
Smiley 15, Brooks 6, KJ Avery 0, Michael Ridley 0, McCall 6, Crowell 0, Jaden Adams 0, Stokes 0, Amones 0, Jones 22, Platipodis 0, Hofer 0. Totals – 18 8-15 49.
HAMILTON SE (0-11-19-15)
Totals – 16 10-14 45.
3-point field goals – Valpo 5 (Smiley 2, McCall 1, Jones 2); Hamilton SE 3 (Holman 1, Karwowski 1, Robinson 1). Team fouls – Valpo 17, Hamilton SE 12.
Girls Basketball
Hoops 4 Pink Tournament
Bishop Noll 64, Morton 41
MORTON (12-8-8-13)
Lexi Tinoco 11, Hwaven Clopton 10, Chantez Holland 2, Lania Fleming 3, A’Kiyra Giles 0, Layla Macon 0, Nilda Lopez 0. Vanessa Carrera 13, India Deloach 2. Totals – 11 13-20 41.
BISHOP NOLL (21-19-20-4)
Maddie Downs 4, Mariah Robinson 6, Brianna Gonzalez 3, Icesis Thomas 12, Victoria Velez 7, Kennedy Blakely 23, Jaiden Hall 2, Quinn Fehr 2, Lauren Drexler 4, Samantha Ortiz 0, McKenzie Hamer 1. Totals – 21 18-35 64.
3-point field goals – Morton 6 (Tinoco 2, Clopton 2, Carrera 2); Noll 4 (Downs 1, Velez 1, Blakely 2). Team fouls – Morton 25, Noll 17. Fouled out – Macon (M); Thomas, Velez (BN).
Notre Dame Academy 64, Bishop Noll 61 (OT)
NOTRE DAME (20-9-15-9-11)
Totals – 23 11-18 64.
BISHOP NOLL (14-13-16-10-8)
Downs 3, Robinson 3, Gonzalez 0, Thomas 19, Velez 2, Blakely 24, Hall 6, Drexler 4. Totals – 22 10-14 61.
3-point field goals – ND 7 (Anderson 3, Sims 3, Bacon 1); Noll 7 (Downs 1, Robinson 1, Thomas 1, Blakely 4). Team fouls – Notre Dame 17, Noll 15. Fouled out – Thomas (BN).
Michigan City 52, Marquette 50 (OT)
MICHIGAN CITY (9-6-22-9-6)
Ramirra Anderson 22, Paulecia Isom 19, Amira Wair 4, Alyssa Workman 4, T'Mya Moore 3. Totals – 21 5-16 52
MARQUETTE (6-10-19-11-4)
Laniah Davis 16, Jselle Chabes 9, Natalie Robinson 9, Addison Johnson 7, Livia Baling 5, Elaina Baling 4. Totals – 16 16-31 50
3-point field goals – MC 5 (Isom 3, Anderson 2); Marquette 2 (Chabes 1, Robinson 1).
Team fouls – Michigan City 24, Marquette 11. Fouled out – Amira Wair, Divine Woods (MC). Records: Michigan City 5-9, Marquette 8-6.
Twin Lakes 60, Crown Point 51
CROWN POINT (12-11-16-12)
Ali Rawls 16, Ava Ziolowski 11.
TWIN LAKES (9-15-19-17)
Boys Wrestling
Griffith Holiday Tournament
Match results:
Westville 73, Lighthouse 4
Griffith 46, Whiting 41
Griffith 44, Lighthouse 9
Championship: Westville 47, Whiting 22
Girls Wrestling
Sarah Hildebrandt Invitational
At Penn High School
Team scores (first place & locals): 1. Penn 203, 3. Merrillville 105, 6. Hobart 93, 8. Lake Central 80, 11. Portage 75, 13. Boone Grove 55.5, 23. Crown Point 36, 27. Chesterton 30, 30. Illiana Christian 28, 36. Andrean 21, 38. LaPorte 19.5, 43. Highland 13
Championship round (local matches only):
113 – Kaylee Bunton (Portage) dec. Olivia Rayson (Boone Grove) 8-5; 120 – Madison Sims (Boone Grove) pinned Spaulding (Columbia City) 0:57; 138 – Charisma Lawrence (Merrillville) pinned Selis (Penn) 2:54; 145 – Elly Janovsky (Lake Central) pinned Shull (Wabash) 1:16; 160 – Amiria Galburth (Merrillville) pinned Dill (Manchester) 3:59.
Third-place round (local matches only):
152 – Amelia Westfall (Crown Point) pinned Raper (Penn) 1:12; 182 – Helepa (Penn) pinned Maddy Grady (Hobart) 0:11.