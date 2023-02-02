Thursday's Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 60, Portage 49
PORTAGE – Jaelyn Johnson 15 points (5 rebounds); Sam Wellman 14 points; Jo-jo Mabon (5 rebounds); Garrett Clark (5 assists).
LaPorte 50, Valparaiso 47
VALPARAISO (11-14-9-13)
Jack Smiley 14, Derrick Brooks 0, Michael Ridley 8, Connor McCall 3, Caden Crowell 9, Colin Kaleth 2, Phillip Amones 0, Mason Jones 11, Alec Platipodis 0, Matt Hofer 0. Totals – 16 9-11 47.
LAPORTE (13-8-14-15)
Cross 14, Corley 10, Kieszkowski 3, Salibury0, Anglin 0, Kirkham 20, Samuelson 3, Balka 0. Totals – 18 6-13 50.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 6 (Smiley 2, Ridley, McCall, Crowell 2); LaPorte 8 (Cross 2, Corley, Kieszkowski, Kirkham 4). Rebounds: Valparaiso 36 (Jones 9); LaPorte 24 (Cross 6). Assists: Valparaiso 8 (Amones 3); LaPorte 10 (Corley 4). Steals: Valparaiso 4; LaPorte 6 (Cross 2, Kieszkowski 2). Team fouls: Valparaiso 15, LaPorte 12. Fouled out: None.
Munster 64, Griffith 34
MUNSTER (13-16-17-18)
David Cundiff 27, Caden Atkins 0, Jermaine Coney 5, Ryan Giba 7, Nolan Kinsella 8, Andrew Cipowski 0, Daniel Queroz 0, Gabe Lobo 0, Brandon Trilli 15, Cardreon Moore 2. Totals – 25 9-13 64.
GRIFFITH (5-8-14-7)
AJ Hatch 3, Montgomery 0, Cam Chandler 5, Dickson 0, Carter 0, Cioroiany 0, Colton Strezo 3, Jahkari Mackey 2, Savon Miles 8, LeFlore 0, AJ Ladendorf 10, Giani Feaster 3, Abu-Zir 0. Totals – 12 6-8 34.
3-point field goals: Munster 5 (Cundiff 3, Giba, Kinsella); Griffith 4. Rebounds: Munster 30 (Trilli 8); Griffith 20 (Chandler 4, Miles 4). Assists: Munster 11 (Cundiff 3, Trilli 3); Griffith 7 (Miles 3). Steals: Munster 13 (Cundiff 7); Griffith 3. Team fouls: Munster 7, Griffith 10. Fouled out: None.
River Forest 55, Oregon-Davis 44
RIVER FOREST – Royce Thompson 15 points (14 rebounds); Kered Torres-Villegas 14 points; Ayden Silver 12 points; Jason Johnson 8 points; Brandon Ferguson 4 points; Chris Castrellon 2 points.
.
Wednesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Class 3A
Griffith Sectional
(Game 2)
Bishop Noll 65, Calumet 12
CALUMET (5-3-2-2)
Bailey Patrick 1, J’Niyah Campbell 0, Skia Shufford 0, Ashanti Stokes 0, Ina Bengaly 3, Mikaillynn Rogers 0, Alexis Flores 6, Chloe Patrick 2, Kayla Congress 0. Totals – 4 4-6 12.
BISHOP NOLL (19-28-13-5)
Maddie Downs 6, Mariah Robinson 24, Brianna Gonzalez 0, Kennedy Blakely 10, Jaiden Hall 15, Lauren Drexler 6, McKenzie Hamer 0, Andrea Gonzalez 0, Jazmin Haro 0, Neymah Askounis 4. Totals – 28 2-9 65.
3-point field goals: Calumet 0; Bishop Noll 7 (Robinson 5, Downs 2). Rebounds: Bishop Noll 37 (Hall 15). Assists: Bishop Noll 9 (Blakely 6). Steals: Bishop Noll 17 (Robinson 5, Blakely 3). Team fouls: Calumet 10, Bishop Noll 7. Fouled out: None.
(Game 3)
Hanover Central 65, River Forest 30
HANOVER CENTRAL (13-13-17-22)
Hailey Vanderhye 22 points (career high), 8 rebounds, 7 blocks; Emmi Doty 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Kaitlin Duffy 9 points (three 3s), 3 assists; Skylar Ferry 7 points, 5 steals, 3 assists; Gabi Comia 6 points, 8 assists, 5 steals.
RIVER FOREST (5-8-11-6)
Class 2A
Andrean Sectional
(Game 3)
Illiana Christian 56, Bowman 22
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (15-18-15-8) – Abbie Ritzema 13 points, Kaitlin Dykstra 10 points, Faith Van Ryn 10 points.
Gymnastics
Portage 108.925, Merrillville 102.175
AT PORTAGE
(Portage results)
VAULT – 1. Payton Peele 9.475, Shelby Conrad 9.4 (career high), 3. Wrigley Barcelli.
BARS – 1. Conrad 9.2, 2. Peele, 5. Maggie Underwood 8.15.
BEAM – 1. Peele 9.675, 2. Conrad 9.25, 4. Barcelli.
FLOOR – 1. Conrad 9.25, 2. Peele 9.225, 4. Barcelli.
ALL-AROUND – 1. Peele 37.125, 2. Conrad 37.1, 5. Barcelli 33.575.
RECORDS – Portage (4-1 DAC).