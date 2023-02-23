Thursday's Results
Boys Basketball
EC Central 76, Andrean 58
EC CENTRAL (17-17-18-24)
Bradley 11, Henderson 0, Striblin 4, Pullen 12, Deandre Timms 0, Julkes 3, Winters 9, Murphy 34, Y. Wallace 3, Payne 0, D. Wallace 0. Totals – 29 13-15 76.
ANDREAN (13-13-16-16)
Jenkins 0, A. Austin 12, Triplett 6, A. Austin 21, Finley 8, Jones 3, Gilvydis 8, Novak 0. Totals – 20 11-14 58.
3-point field goals: EC Central 5 (Murphy 2, Julkes, Bradley); Andrean 7 (A. Austin 4, Gilvydis 2, A. Austin). Team fouls: EC Central 17, Andrean 16. Fouled out: Finley (A).
Wednesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Lake Station 60, Morgan Twp. 59 (OT)
MORGAN TWP. (11-13-18-12-5)
LAKE STATION (12-7-17-18-6)
Maurion Turks 10, Willie Miller 11, Travis Randolph 18, Vince Yzaguirre 0, Adam Eastland 6, Armoni Gonzalez 13, D’Marco Terry 2, Darryl Mosley 0. Totals – 24 10-17 60.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 2 (Turks 2). Rebounds: Lake Station 46 (Randolph 17, Miller 9). Assists: Lake Station 6 (Turks 2, Randolph 2). Steals: Lake Station 11 (Miller 4, Randolph 3). Team fouls: Lake Station 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Lake Station 19-3.
Illinois Class 4A
Bloom Twp. Regional
Semifinal
Bloom Twp. 76, TF South 59
TF SOUTH – Caleb Newman 18 points, Romello Ali 16 points, Sam Townsend 10 points.
RECORDS – TF South 17-14 (9-4 SSC).
Illinois Class 3A
Chicago Ag Regional
Semifinal
Marian Catholic 69, Richards 36
RICHARDS (13-6-9-8)
Totals — 14 5-8 36.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (13-22-20-14)
Davis 6, Juzang 10, Jones 15, Sharkey 2, Weathers 22, Cooksey 4, Isom 2, Shorter 4, Frazer 0, Durham 0, Utoh 4. Totals — 29 7-9 69.
3-point field goals: Richards 3; Marian 4 (Weathers 4). Team fouls: Richards 11, Marian 11.
Kankakee Regional
Semifinal
TF North 29, Bremen 28