Check out prep results from Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

Girls Basketball

Andrean 54, Marquette 26

ANDREAN (13-16-12-13)

Lindsay Arcella 2, Alivia Delevic 0, Alesi Rodriguez 0, Lauren Colon 12, Madison Walton 10, Victoria Allen 17, Lailoni Slaten 0, Samantha White 2, Emily Ziegelhofer 6, Cristina Martinez 2, Aubrey Grasha 3. Totals – 22 6-10 54.

MARQUETTE (7-0-6-13)

Jiselle Chabes 2, Laniah Davis 13, Natalie Robinson 2, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 3, Elaina Balling 0, Livia Balling 0, Elle King 6, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 10 3-7 36.

3-point field goals: Andrean 4 (Allen 3, Grasha); Marquette 3 (King 2, Biggerstaff). Team fouls: Andrean 11, Marquette 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 1-2.

People are also reading…

Highland 45, Kouts 37

HIGHLAND (12-14-3-16)

Payton Reid 5, Cailey Belloso 6, Sanai Ballard 0, Aaliyah Keil 12, Briana Flores 4, Jordan Steele 18, Jasmine Strietelmeier 0, Alyssa Niemann 0. Totals — 15 10-15 45.

KOUTS (15-2-9-11)

Emma Garavalia 5, Macie Sanders 3, Lauryn Koedyker 8, Ally Capouch 19, Taylor Moyer 2, Olivia Miller 0, Kourtney Lockett 0, Ellah Young 0.  Totals — 13 9-14 37.

3 point field goals: Highland 5 (Steele 3, Reid, Flores); Kouts 2 (Capouch, Sanders). Team fouls: Highland 16, Kouts 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Highland 1-1, Kouts 0-2.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Highland, 24-21.

Morgan Twp. 64, Knox 47

KNOX 8-15-9-15)

Totals – 12 18-26 47.

MORGAN TWP. (17-19-16-12)

Shilo DeBoard 8, Maria Lemmons 0, Josie Lemmons 13, Madi Lemmons 12, Sloane Rubarts 0, Kaelin Kreischer 1, Peyton Honchar 12, Vanessa Parsons 4, Victoria Detraz 14. Totals – 29 5-15 64.

3-point field goals: Knox 5; Morgan 1 (J. Lemmons). Team fouls: Knox 13, Morgan 19. Fouled out: None.

Boys Bowling

Argo 2022, TF South 1891

AT TF SOUTH (LYNWOOD BOWL)

TF SOUTH — Mike Chancey 256.

Reavis 1836, TF North 1651

AT TF NORTH (CASTAWAYS)

TF NORTH — David Holmes 226-214, Ewen Williams 211-170.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Reavis 1618, TF North 1144

